Related
The seven Democrats most likely to run for president — if Biden bows out
President Biden’s statement this week that it “remains to be seen” if he’ll run for reelection has prompted more Democratic chatter about whether they’ll have a different candidate for the White House in 2024. If Biden doesn’t run again, a number of Democrats are expected...
3 Pot Stocks to Buy After Biden's Marijuana Pardons
There are stocks and ETFs that will benefit from Biden's changing marijuana strategy.
Joe Biden Discusses Possible Charges Against Hunter Biden For First Time
President Joe Biden on Tuesday publicly addressed for the first time the possible charges against his son Hunter Biden for alleged tax crimes and making a false statement on a gun purchase application. “I’m proud of my son,” Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper when asked for his reaction to the...
The Most Awkward White House Moments Involving President Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Embarrassing moments are part of living life in the spotlight — especially as a politician. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been involved in their fair share of speech flubs and uncomfortable encounters since they moved to the White House following the 2020 election, from rumors of private tensions to on-air gaffes. KAMALA HARRIS CLAIMS SHE'LL SUPPORT JOE BIDEN TO LEAD DEMOCRATIC TICKET FOR 2024 DESPITE MONTHS OF SECRET FEUDINGScroll through the gallery below to see some of the most awkward White House moments between Biden and Harris.Joe Biden Calls Michelle Obama A Former Vice PresidentThis past...
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
Reaction to Biden’s cannabis pardon rolls in
The pardon will apply only to those with federal charges of simple possession.
President Joe Biden pushes for governors to decriminalize marijuana
ATLANTA — A lot of people charged with possession of marijuana are getting presidential pardons. That is for those who face federal charges, but President Biden wants states to do the same for those facing state charges. Recently, President Joe Biden announced that he will pardon thousands for simple...
Jen Psaki dodges question when Hunter Biden story is brought up on MSNBC
During a Sunday appearance on NBC News, former Biden administration press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to brush off a question about the federal investigation into the president’s son Hunter Biden.Meet the Press host Kristen Welker discussed news earlier this month that federal agents believe they have enough evidence to potentially bring charges for tax issues and a false statement related to a gun purchase against Hunter Biden, asking Ms Psaki, now an MSNBC analyst, “How large is this looming over the president and Democrats broadly?”The former Biden administration official barely acknowledged the potential charges in her response.“It was a...
Biden's 'unthinkable' options for punishing OPEC
Democrats and the White House are vowing a response to OPEC's production cut, but none of the options look particularly appealing.
WBTV
North Carolina leaders reacted publicly to President Biden's pardon
A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
Northern Michigan Reaction to President Biden’s Pardon for Marijuana Possession
President Joe Biden Thursday pardoned thousands of Americans charged with simple possession of marijuana. The pardon comes as a relief to many across the country and right here in northern Michigan. “If you go back in the day to see what cannabis was used for. There’s so many good things...
WRDW-TV
Governors’ respond to President Biden’s plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Oct. 6th, 2022, President Joe Biden announced his executive action plan to pardon federal marijuana possession charges. “No one should be in jail just for using or possession of marijuana. It’s already legal in many states, and criminal records for marijuana possession have led to needless barriers to employment, housing, and educational opportunities. And that’s before you address the racial disparities around who suffers the consequences. While white, black, and brown people use marijuana at similar rates, black and brown people are arrested, prosecuted, and convicted at disproportionately higher rates.” President Joe Biden states.
Opinion | If Hunter Biden Gets Indicted, There’s an Upside for Joe
Prosecuting the president’s son would be concrete proof of the Justice Department’s integrity.
Saudis say Biden admin requested oil production cut to come after midterms
President Joe Biden's administration pushed the Saudi government to delay a cut in oil production until after the US midterm elections, Saudi Arabia said Thursday.
Autoblog
Biden says new action on U.S. gasoline prices coming next week
President Joe Biden again criticized high U.S. gasoline prices and said he’d announce new actions next week to combat what he described as a key driver of inflation. “The price of gas is still too high and we need to keep working to bring it down,” Biden said at an event in Los Angeles. “I’ll have more to say about that next week,” he added, without elaboration.
Biden’s pot pardons: High time to end Alabama’s war on marijuana
President Biden’s step towards decriminalization of marijuana is more than an artful midterm election move. It’s crucial for racial justice. Kay Ivey and Alabama should get on board. It’s high time this state ended its war on marijuana. From my colleague Savannah Tryens-Fernandes’ report: “Pardons for Alabamians...
‘Legalize it’: Mass. officials react to President Biden marijuana pardons
President Joe Biden described U.S. prohibition on cannabis as a failure when announcing on Thursday that his administration would move to pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. He also announced a review by federal authorities of marijuana’s classification as a “Schedule I” drug. In...
President Biden arrives in Portland to campaign for Democrats in tight governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's unusual for the president to visit Oregon. It's not typically a battle ground state, and it's 2,800 miles away from Washington, D.C. Oregon has had only had a handful of presidential visits over the years--President Obama visited only five times during eight years in office, President Trump never bothered. But 2022 has now clocked two visits from President Biden.
Good News Network
President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Cannabis Possession Under Federal Law
On Thursday, President Biden announced in a video statement he was pardoning thousands of people convicted in federal courts for the possession of cannabis. Speaking-specifically, he issued full pardons to anyone charged in a federal court under the sentencing guidelines for the simple possession of the Schedule 1 drug nationwide and D.C.
