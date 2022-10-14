ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson Valley’s Favorite Now Defunct Department Stores

Oh, the department store. So many great memories of these once-thriving Hudson Valley businesses. As a kid growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, the department store was the place to go for a wide range of consumer goods. Stores like Ames for me were important. Whether it was clothes shopping with mom when I was really young, to getting older and shopping on my own for the latest music or electronics.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Daily News

VIDEO: Man shoved into path of oncoming Bronx subway train by wild-eyed stranger, saved by good Samaritans

A 26-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was shoved into the path of an oncoming Bronx subway train in an unprovoked attack from a wild-eyed stranger, cops said Sunday. Shocked witnesses pulled the victim to safety just in time. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect, dressed in a bubble jacket and white-and-black patterned pants, pacing back and forth on the ...
BRONX, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Inked & Charged: Highland Woman Arrested For Allowing 10 Year Old To Get Tattooed

A Highland woman was arrested last week after allegedly allowing her young child to get a tattoo. 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, October 4th, as reported by the Town of Lloyd Police, on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. It was alleged that Thomas allowed her 10-year-old son to receive a large permanent ink tattoo on his body.
HIGHLAND, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man

NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New Job? Orange County NY Corrections Officer Test Details 2022

It seems like everyone is looking for a new job or a new career. Are you? Have you ever thought about becoming a corrections officer? Well, looks like you still have a chance. Orange County New York is looking to bring on additional staff for their corrections team. Do you have what it takes to be a corrections officer? Who is eligible to take the exam and when is the deadline to apply?
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily News

Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says

This is the definition of overkill. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot and then run over by the same attackers during a bloody Saturday morning clash in the Bronx, cops said. “They shot him, came back and ran him over,” a woman who witnessed the carnage told the Daily News. “They really wanted him dead.” The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. at about 8:15 a.m. when the ...
BRONX, NY
KISS 104.1

Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley

We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy