Homeless Man Charged After Broad-Daylight Stabbing In Yonkers
A 55-year-old man is facing an assault charge after police said he attacked another man with a knife in Westchester County. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of 61 Riverdale Ave. in Yonkers at about 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, the Yonkers Police Department said.
New York Fisher May Face ‘Federal Violations’ For Catching Shark
Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark. Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.
Hudson Valley’s Favorite Now Defunct Department Stores
Oh, the department store. So many great memories of these once-thriving Hudson Valley businesses. As a kid growing up in the 1980s and 1990s, the department store was the place to go for a wide range of consumer goods. Stores like Ames for me were important. Whether it was clothes shopping with mom when I was really young, to getting older and shopping on my own for the latest music or electronics.
VIDEO: Man shoved into path of oncoming Bronx subway train by wild-eyed stranger, saved by good Samaritans
A 26-year-old man is lucky to be alive after he was shoved into the path of an oncoming Bronx subway train in an unprovoked attack from a wild-eyed stranger, cops said Sunday. Shocked witnesses pulled the victim to safety just in time. Surveillance video released by the NYPD shows the suspect, dressed in a bubble jacket and white-and-black patterned pants, pacing back and forth on the ...
New York State Police Try To Stop Elderly Hudson Valley Man's Suicide
New York State Police confirmed a tragic incident in the Hudson Valley. On Thursday, New York State Police confirmed a fatal shooting inside a home in Orange County, New York.
New York Mother Shot On Her Home’s Porch In ‘Safe’ Hudson Valley, Near Child
Police are seeking answers after a mother was shot while on her porch, near her young child, in a "safe" part of the Hudson Valley. Detectives from the Ulster County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Port Ewen. Woman Shot On Porch In Ulster County, New York. On...
Mystery Solved: Orange County, NY Gets Answers on New Building
New businesses in the Hudson Valley mean more growth for the community. Locals have more job opportunities and out-of-town visitors can add another pit stop to their list. Unique, locally owned establishments have been joining the small business community. Inglenook Marketplace, also known as the "Best Candles in the Hudson...
Inked & Charged: Highland Woman Arrested For Allowing 10 Year Old To Get Tattooed
A Highland woman was arrested last week after allegedly allowing her young child to get a tattoo. 33-year-old Crystal Thomas was arrested on Tuesday, October 4th, as reported by the Town of Lloyd Police, on charges of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a Class A misdemeanor. It was alleged that Thomas allowed her 10-year-old son to receive a large permanent ink tattoo on his body.
Hudson Valley Man Killed Getting Out Of Car In New York
Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information should call New York State Police. New York State Police from Troop F is continuing to investigate a fatal accident on Route 17 in Orange County, New York. New York State Police Investigating Fatal Crash Involving a Car and a Pedestrian. On Saturday,...
NYC smash-and-grab thieves knock off Park Avenue jewelry store, take hundreds of thousands worth in gems
Smash-and-grab robberies involving a group of people in masks and using sledgehammers to break display cases have been reported in Manhattan, the Bronx and Brooklyn.
Sled Off Your Roof in the Amazing Saugerties “Hobbit House”
Just in time for winter, a new home has hit the market in Saugerties, NY. Not only does the amazing structure look like something straight out of Lord of the Rings, but the way the home is built means you have your own personal sledding hill... right on your roof.
Report of U-Haul Driving Erratically Results in Second DWI Arrest For Saugerties Man
For the second time in four months, a Saugerties man was arrested on DWI charges, and for the second time, also tried to flee the scene from officers. 61-year-old Kenneth Beams was arrested on multiple charges following the incident that occurred on Wednesday Evening in Ulster County. Saugerties Man Arrested...
fox5ny.com
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man
NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
New Job? Orange County NY Corrections Officer Test Details 2022
It seems like everyone is looking for a new job or a new career. Are you? Have you ever thought about becoming a corrections officer? Well, looks like you still have a chance. Orange County New York is looking to bring on additional staff for their corrections team. Do you have what it takes to be a corrections officer? Who is eligible to take the exam and when is the deadline to apply?
Man dies after being shot, then run over by gunman in Bronx clash, NYPD says
This is the definition of overkill. A 33-year-old man was fatally shot and then run over by the same attackers during a bloody Saturday morning clash in the Bronx, cops said. “They shot him, came back and ran him over,” a woman who witnessed the carnage told the Daily News. “They really wanted him dead.” The victim was walking along Kelly St. near Westchester Ave. at about 8:15 a.m. when the ...
Woman Accused Of Altering Amount On Check Stolen In Darien
A woman has been charged with a criminal attempt of larceny after allegedly changing the amount on a check for more than it was written for. Jennifer Burgos, age 32, of the Bronx, was arrested on Monday, Oct. 10 at Rikers Island after being nabbed at JFK Airport. According to...
New Windsor man charged in oxycodone scheme that made millions for crew
A New Windsor man was one of eight people accused Wednesday of conspiring to illegally distribute more than 1.2 million oxycodone pills through an operation based in a doctor's office in Brooklyn. The eight were charged under an indictment that was unsealed in federal court in Brooklyn Wednesday morning. Prosecutors...
Shocking New Details In Murder Of New York Dad in Hudson Valley
We learned more shocking new details regarding the murder of a New York father. Officials also finally released what happened in the moments before the murder. On Tuesday, Dutchess County District Attorney William V. Grady announced a Dutchess County Grand Jury has concluded its investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Paul J. Kutz, which occurred on October 2.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
Man Indicted For Murder Of Bay Shore Man While Leaving Party
A man has been indicted for the murder of a Long Island man who was attacked and killed while leaving a party. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney announced the indictment of Basheer Vinson, age 28, of Brooklyn, who is accused of murdering a Bay Shore man in 2020. “This...
