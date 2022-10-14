ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Comments / 0

Related
The Oregonian

Fred Meyer owner wants to buy Safeway and Albertsons, too

Two of the nation’s largest grocers have agreed to merge in a deal they say would help them better compete with Walmart, Amazon and other major companies that have stepped into the grocery business. Kroger on Friday bid $20 billion for Albertsons Companies Inc., or $34.10 per share. Kroger...
RETAIL
GMA

Kroger buys Albertsons in massive supermarket merger, what it means for consumers

Two major U.S. supermarkets will combine forces after a unanimous all-cash merger agreement was reached between the boards of Kroger and Albertsons. Kroger, the second largest grocery store chain, purchased the fourth largest, Albertsons, for an estimated total enterprise value of $24.6 billion, the company announced in a news release Friday. "This combination will expand customer reach and improve proximity to deliver fresh and affordable food to approximately 85 million households with a premier omnichannel experience."
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
freightwaves.com

Did Kroger and Albertsons just create a grocery delivery powerhouse?

The grocery delivery wars have a new challenger. Long a two-horse race between Amazon and Walmart, the playing field may have shifted with Kroger’s (NYSE: KR) acquisition of Albertsons (NYSE: ACI), combining the second- and fourth-largest grocers in the country in terms of market share. The $25 billion purchase...
ECONOMY
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Kroger acquires Albertsons in $24.6B deal

Look out Walmart: In a $24.6 billion deal, grocery store giant Kroger will take over rival Albertsons, creating a supermarket giant. The combined sales would be nearly $210 billion − about $10 billion shy of U.S. food sales of the world's largest grocer Walmart. The combined new company is...
RETAIL
Source of the Spring

Safeway Parent to Merge with Kroger in $24.6 Billion Deal

Two grocery giants — Albertsons and Kroger — are set to merge in an approximately $24.6 Billion deal, according to a joint announcement. This transaction, expected to be completed in 2024, will combine two of the nation’s largest supermarket chains and create one of the nation’s largest private employers. With nearly 5,000 stores and more than $200 billion in sales, the two companies combine to employ 710,000 people – most of whom are unionized, according to CNN.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
morningbrew.com

Kroger eyes Albertsons in largest grocery deal in years

The second largest US grocery company, Kroger, is hoping to acquire its competitor—and the fourth largest player—Albertsons, and the deal may happen as soon as today, according to Bloomberg. It would be one of the biggest retail mergers in years and certainly the biggest grocery deal since they rebooted Supermarket Sweep.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
chulavistatoday.com

Kroger and Albertsons announce a $24.6 billion merger

Two of the largest grocery chains in the county inked a new $24.6 billion merger agreement that could shift the food-retail ecosystem if it escapes antitrust review by federal regulators. Kroger announced it plans to acquire Albertsons for $24.6 billion. The companies have a combined 4,996 stores across the country...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
HeySoCal

Kroger, Albertsons propose $25B merger, await antitrust review

Grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons confirmed a merger agreement Friday that would create a mega-chain of about 5,000 stores across the nation, assuming the deal escapes an antitrust review from federal regulators. Under the deal, Kroger — parent company of Ralphs — will obtain Albertsons Cos. for roughly $25 billion....
RETAIL
9NEWS

9NEWS

Denver, CO
31K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Denver local news

 https://www.9news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy