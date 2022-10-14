ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Police: Man points gun at officers during foot chase after downtown Minneapolis shooting

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say a man pointed a gun toward officers in Minneapolis's North Loop this weekend before they chased him down.Early Sunday morning, police say there was gunfire near Washington and 5th avenues. Officers ran after the armed man and a second man. They eventually recovered two guns and the armed man was booked for assault. The second man had been shot and went to the hospital.The North Loop has seen a slight decrease in the number of shots fired calls this year compared to this time last year.Citywide, there have also been fewer of those calls, and fewer people shot versus in 2021.RELATED: Operation Endeavor showing promising early results, helping to drive down crime
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Authorities looking for murder suspect in central Minnesota

(Minneapolis, MN)--Authorities in Minneapolis are looking for a woman charged in a fatal shooting in March. Minneapolis police say 36-year-old Erica Shameka Roberts is wanted on an arrest warrant for the shooting death of Tanasha Austin. Roberts is reportedly Black, about five-foot tall and weighs around 125 pounds. She is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KIMT

Northern Minnesota crash injures Rochester teen, two others

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. – A Rochester teen and two others are hurt after a crash in snowy conditions in northern Minnesota. The State Patrol says Anna Sue Cahill-Hoffman, 17 of Rochester, was driving south on Interstate 35 near Eldes Corner around 7:42 am Saturday. The Patrol says Cahill-Hoffman lost control, spun out into the right ditch, and rolled her vehicle.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

North Minneapolis shooting now a homicide investigation after man dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police say a man who was injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis earlier this week has died. His is the 69th death investigated as a homicide this year.The shooting happened Monday near Fremont Avenue North and 26th Avenue North. Investigators say a man in his 20s was found lying in the alley there, with life-threatening gunshot wounds. Homicide investigators responded to the scene due to the serious nature of the man's injuries.Life-saving efforts were given until the man was taken to North Memorial Medical Center. On Wednesday, police announced the man died at the hospital.On Friday, Oct. 14, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 23-year-old Deljuan Dennis Pendleton, of Atlanta.His manner of death was described as homicide; the cause was a gunshot wound to the head.No arrests have been made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
knsiradio.com

Three and a Half Year Prison Sentence for Driver in Fatal Crash That Killed Melrose Man

(KNSI) — The 20-year-old man accused of having ten drinks before getting behind the wheel and causing a crash that killed a Melrose man has been sentenced to prison. Joseph Paul Maness was given a sentence of 41 months in prison after he pled guilty to criminal vehicular homicide and criminal vehicular operation. The Minnesota State Patrol, who investigated the crash, said just before 4:00 a.m. February 18th, 20-year-old Joseph P. Maness, of St. Anthony, was driving his Jeep Wrangler west in the eastbound lanes of traffic on Interstate 394 from 6th Street in downtown Minneapolis when he crashed head-on into a car driven by 30-year-old Alan Alexander Caraveo from Melrose near the Plymouth Road exit in Minnetonka. Caraveo died in the crash. His 21-year-old passenger suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center.
MELROSE, MN
25newsnow.com

Adult, juvenile arrested on gun-related charges in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A 27-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested after a traffic stop and a search warrant earlier this week. Bloomington Police say that on Tuesday, probable cause lead to the search of a vehicle where a gun with no serial number was found. A juvenile male...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
fox9.com

Eden Prairie teacher accused of grooming student, having intimate relationship

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A former teacher at Eden Prairie High School is accused of grooming a student in a criminal complaint filed by Eden Prairie police last week. Fifty-one-year-old Craig Hollenbeck is charged with one count of endangering a child in the case. According to the complaint, the investigation dates back to September 2021 when police received a complaint from a mandated reporter.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Charges Filed in Huge Southern Minnesota Meth Bust

Bail was set at $5 million today for the Shakopee man accused of a major methamphetamine operation that was busted by authorities earlier this week. 38-year-old Saul Rodriguez Pineda was arraigned today in Scott County Court on five felony drug charges, including four counts of first-degree sale of a controlled substance. He was arrested on Tuesday after agents with the Minnesota River Valley Drug Task Force and other law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at his home in Shakopee.
SHAKOPEE, MN

