Aptos, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KION News Channel 5/46

Metal detectors present at Central Coast football games due to recent violence

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Extra security will be around Rabobank Stadium to keep fans safe. Over the last several weeks, there have been multiple incidents at Central Coast High Schools. In Hollister, a fight between teens saw a knife pulled last month. At North Monterey County High School, shots rang out outside of the stadium. Fortunately, no The post Metal detectors present at Central Coast football games due to recent violence appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
High School Football PRO

Aptos, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Salinas High School football team will have a game with Aptos High School on October 14, 2022, 19:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
SALINAS, CA
pajaronian.com

Mustangs trying to turn season around | High school football

WATSONVILLE—The Monte Vista Christian football team had been looking for ways to get back on track after two consecutive losses to begin Pacific Coast Athletic League Mission Division play. The Mustangs galloped their way back with a 34-24 win over North Salinas in front of a packed crowd including...
WATSONVILLE, CA
KSBW.com

High School Playbook Blitz 2022: Week 8!

SALINAS, Calif. — Aptos knocks off Salinas, 44-41 The Mariners hand the Salinas Cowboys their first loss of the season in a high-scoring battle at Aptos High School. Aptos RB Caden Prichard had several touchdowns, along with an interception and a 93-yard kick return in the win. The Cowboys pulled within three points in the final seconds of the game but were unable to secure the onside kick. This loss snaps a 23-game league winning streak for the Cowboys. Aptos is now 3-0 in league play and 6-1 overall this season. The Cowboys fall to 2-1 in the Gabilan division.
APTOS, CA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Independence High School Honors Sgt. Smith at Leinbaugh Field

Independence High School has a new memorial honoring fallen Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. Superintendent Russell Reiter says the school constructed and dedicated a new entry into Leinbaugh Field and the stadium – and in doing so, the Smith family donated a Mustang statue. Reiter says the school...
SAN JOSE, CA
indybay.org

SEIU Strike to Impact City Services in Santa Cruz

Union members rejected a Tentative Agreement (TA) made between labor negotiators and the City of Santa Cruz on October 2, which would have provided a one-time essential worker bonus of $1,100 as well as raises totaling 12%, with 4.5% in the first year. "The membership voted, and made clear the...
SANTA CRUZ, CA
localpassportfamily.com

Weekend in Monterey: Best Things to Do with Kids in Monterey

One of the great things about living in the Bay Area in California is there are so many different towns, each with super unique activities and attractions. We live just over an hour from Monterey, so it’s wonderful to go down for a weekend in Monterey to explore all the things to do in Monterey with kids.
MONTEREY, CA
KSBW.com

Salinas hosts, 12th annual Salinas Valley Pride Celebration

SALINAS, Calif. — Salinas Valley Pride hosted its 12th annual Pride event at the Salinas Central Park, Saturday. Organizers host the event in October to recognize LGBTQ history month. "People need to know that the LGBT community is just regular people just like everybody else. There is nothing different....
SALINAS, CA
KRON4 News

Bomb threats at two Gilroy high schools Thursday unfounded

GILROY, Calif. (BCN) — Gilroy school officials grappled with terror threats at two high schools Thursday, but both went unfounded. At about 9:30 a.m., Gilroy police school resource officers were informed of a possible bomb threat that had been circulated through electronic messaging at Gilroy High School. The threat was not specific to the school […]
GILROY, CA
KSBW.com

Train hits truck in south Monterey county killing one woman Saturday afternoon

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed after her truck was hit by a train in south Monterey county near King City on Saturday afternoon. According to the California Highway Patrol, the woman was identified as a 53-year-old Hispanic woman from Los Banos. They say she drove from a field onto the railroad tracks in a Ford truck. An Amtrak train going south hit the truck around 1:20 p.m. The truck came to rest on the east shoulder of Cattleman road at Pine valley road.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- UC Santa Cruz has acknowledged that a new student's Mexican flag was burned while their family was visiting with them during their move-in weekend. The Mexican, Chicanx, and Latinx communities held protests all week to get the school to acknowledge and do something about what they feel is a hate crime. The The post Mexican flag burned at UC Santa Cruz during move-in weekend appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

10 hot jobs in Santa Cruz County

On the hunt for a new job? Here are ten roles recently posted to our Santa Cruz County Job Board. Pharmacy Technician at Central California Alliance for Health. Water Quality Specialist II at The County of Santa Cruz. Human Resources Coordinator - Confidential at Cabrillo College. Housing Coordinator, Graduate and...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

New information on Hartnell's ransomware attack

SALINAS, Calif. — Hartnell College says they could have their network fixed and up and running as early as next week after aransomware attack disrupted their systems on Oct. 2nd. The incident prompted a manual network shutdown while third-party forensic incident response specialists and federal law enforcement agents investigated...
SALINAS, CA
andnowuknow.com

The Nunes Company Prepares for Transition; Doug Classen and John Amaral Comment

SALINAS, CA - Throwing it back to when Game of Thrones was at its peak, winter is coming, and the produce industry is preparing for temperature changes in the Northern Hemisphere. As the weather starts to cool off here in California, the Nunes Company is moving into its transition, preparing to make the jump to the desert in the coming weeks.
HURON, CA
KTLA

Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose hits jackpot

A Mega Millions ticket sold in San Jose is one of two jackpot-winning tickets from Friday night’s drawing. The ticket, which was sold at a 7-Eleven in San Jose, hit on all six of the numbers in Friday’s drawing, including the Mega number. A second winning ticket was sold in Florida. The winning numbers were: […]
SAN JOSE, CA

