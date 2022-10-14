ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, TX

Bedford police issue CLEAR Alert for missing man

By Julia Falcon
 3 days ago

BEDFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Bedford Police Department has issued a CLEAR Alert for 32-year-old Thomas Toussaint.

Family members say they last heard from Toussaint on Oct. 5 and haven't been able to contact or locate him since. He is not at his residence and he is without his cell phone.

Thomas Toussaint Bedford Police Department

Police have entered him as a missing-endangered person. Toussaint suffers from mental health conditions and police say he is without his medication.

Police describe Toussaint as 6'2, weighs about 135 to 155 pounds, is Black with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black baggy shirt and baggy blue jeans. He doesn't have a drivers license or own a vehicle.

Police ask if you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, to call 9-1-1 or Bedford Dispatch at 817-952-2127.

CBS DFW

CBS DFW

