ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

No help from refs as Rangers rough up Joel Eriksson Ek

By Joe Nelson
Bring Me The Sports
Bring Me The Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MYGds_0iYKFRBH00

Eriksson Ek may have a case for one no-call and another questionable call.

The Minnesota Wild have a couple of cases to present to the NHL after Joel Eriksson Ek was roughed up three times in a matter of minutes in Thursday night's season opener against the New York Rangers.

With the Wild trailing 3-0 in the second period, the officials missed what appeared to be a boarding penalty on New York's Jacob Trouba. That drew a "Refs you suck!" chant from the sold out Xcel Energy Center crowd and the Wild scored a goal a short time later to cut the lead to 3-1.

Then, still in the second period and with the Wild on the power play after an Adam Fox tripping penalty, Chris Krieder cross-checked Eriksson Ek in the side of his head. That drew a two-minute high stick penalty and gave the Wild 1 minute, 24 seconds of a two-man advantage.

But with the Wild power play coming to an end, Eriksson Ek and Ryan Lindgren were called for roughing penalties even though Eriksson Ek did nothing. The replay shows Lindgren cross-check Eriksson Ek in the back twice, then continue to pummel him as Eriksson Ek looked around for help from the officials.

Time will tell if the Wild ask the league for explanations, but Joel Eriksson Ek certainly appears to have a case for one no-call and another bad call.

Note: The Wild were trailing 5-2 in the third period at the time this story was published.

Recall: 5 bold predictions for the 2022-23 Minnesota Wild

View the original article to see embedded media.

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

RYAN REAVES WITH THE TAUNT AFTER DROPPING THE GLOVES WITH MARCUS FOLIGNO (VIDEO)

Tough guy Ryan Reaves wasted no time before his first fight of the 2022-23 season. In just his second game, Reaves' New York Rangers were taking on the Minnesota Wild when tempers flared between him and fellow throwback Marcus "Moose" Foligno in the third period. The decision on this one goes to Reaves in my opinion. While both got in some good, hard punches, Reaves seemed to get the majority. Just another day at the office for Reavo. Following the fight, Reaves smiled and pointed at his bicep as he was skating away to the penalty box. The Rangers won the game 7-3 and have looked very good in their first two games of the season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings lose Tyler Bertuzzi to injury despite win over Devils

Two games, two wins for the Detroit Red Wings. For the first time since the ill-fated 2019-20 NHL season, Hockeytown’s hockey team has earned four of a possible four points to kick off the new campaign thanks to last night’s 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. However, the win may have come at a cost as gritty forward Tyler Bertuzzi was injured when he blocked a shot and did not return to the game.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Nedeljkovic, Larkin lead Red Wings past Devils 5-2

NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 37 saves and Dylan Larkin had a goal and two assists, leading the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night. Ben Chiarot and Jakub Vrana each had a goal and an assist in Detroit's...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Wild 7-6

ST. PAUL, Minn. - Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season.Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. "I haven't been in a game like that I don't think in my career. I'm glad I can check...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Avalanche face the Wild in Central Division play

Colorado Avalanche (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (0-2-0, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: Central Division opponents meet when the Minnesota Wild take on the Colorado Avalanche. Minnesota had a 53-22-7 record overall and went 15-14-3 in Central Division games last season. Goalies for the...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

FORMER 6TH OVERALL NHL DRAFT PICK ACCUSED OF MATCH-FIXING IN HIS HOME COUNTRY

A bizarre story out of Russia Saturday involving a hockey player who was drafted sixth overall in 2008. Nikita Filatov was a highly-touted prospect taken in the first round by the Columbus Blue Jackets. Filtov fizzled quickly, managing just 53 games in the NHL before going back to Russia. Now, several reports out of that country state Filatov has been accused of aiding in match-fixing in the MHL and VHL, two developmental leagues in Russia.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

NHL roundup: Kings recover to edge Wild

Los Angeles blew a two-goal, third-period lead, but Adrian Kempe's second goal of the night with 11:57 left in regulation broke a tie, and the visiting Kings held on for a 7-6 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night in Saint Paul, Minn. After trailing 3-0 in the first...
SAINT PAUL, MN
FOX Sports

Barbashev and Neighbours goals lift Blues over Blue Jackets

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ivan Barbashev and Jake Neighbours scored 20 seconds apart in the third period and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to help the St. Louis Blues to a 5-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday night. Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice for St. Louis, which...
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Travis Konecny scores late as Flyers rally past Canucks

Travis Konecny's late third-period goal propelled the Philadelphia Flyers past the visiting Vancouver Canucks by a 3-2 score on Saturday afternoon. Konecny picked up a tight rebound and made no mistake with just over six minutes to go in the final frame, completing a Flyers comeback after they entered the second period in a 2-0 hole.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Rangers’ Panarin Line off to Strong Start

Last season the New York Rangers struggled to find the right linemates for star winger Artemi Panarin, as Ryan Strome had an inconsistent season. They also could not find the right fit at right wing until they acquired Andrew Copp from the Winnipeg Jets at the trade deadline. However, this season Panarin is off to an excellent start playing alongside Vincent Trocheck and Alexis Lafreniere as they have quickly formed chemistry together.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Milwaukee Admirals Open AHL Season with Talented Roster

The Nashville Predators have three regular season games under their belt. Now it's time for the AHL Milwaukee Admirals to kick off their season tonight. The Admirals boast a very talented roster making their 2022-2023 season one to keep an eye on. The biggest and perhaps most surprising name on...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Tkachuk has goal, assist in Panthers' 4-3 win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored a goal and set up defenseman Brandon Montour’s eventual winner in the Florida Panthers' 4-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Aaron Ekblad and Colin White also scored for the defending President’s Trophy-winning Panthers, who are off to a 2-0...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Jets Weekly: Hellebuyck, Scheifele & Opening Win vs. Rangers

Welcome to the second installment of “Jets Weekly.” This author will cover the past week in Winnipeg Jets news every Saturday during the regular season and break down storylines involving the Jets organization. Only one game was played, but the Jets had no shortage of storylines going into...
NHL
markerzone.com

WILD FORWARD MATS ZUCCARELLO PRETTY BLUNT ABOUT TEAM'S START - 'WE PLAY DEFENSE LIKE A F------G JUNIOR TEAM'

The Minnesota Wild are only two games into their 2022-23 season and frustration is beginning to mount, especially from veteran forward Mats Zuccarello. The Wild are currently tied with the Blue Jackets, Kings and Sharks for most goals allowed, but the difference is, Minnesota has only played twice, while the other teams have played three or four times. Minnesota is also the first team since the 1988 Chicago Blackhawks to allow seven goals in each of their first two games of a new season.
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

OPPOSING TEAM REFUSES TO DISPLAY CHICAGO'S PRIMARY LOGO

The Vegas Golden Knights are not displaying the Chicago Blackhawks' primary logo for on-ice projections or on the scoreboard, instead opting for their secondary logo, per Mark Lazerus:. Lazerus suspects that more and more teams will do this, as the logo has been the focus of serious social pressure. Several...
CHICAGO, IL
Bring Me The Sports

Bring Me The Sports

Minneapolis, MN
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
919K+
Views
ABOUT

Bring Me The Sports reports Minnesota sports news, analysis, transactions, player updates, injury reports, coaches news, and complete coverage of Vikings, Twins, Timberwolves, Wild, Lynx, Gophers, Minnesota United, and Whitecaps.

 https://www.si.com/fannation/bringmethesports/

Comments / 0

Community Policy