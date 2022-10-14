New sexual misconduct lawsuit filed against Deshaun Watson

A new lawsuit -- with new lawyers -- has been filed against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, claiming an incident of sexual misconduct that allegedly took place in December 2020. The lawsuit was filed in Harris County District Court (Texas) on Thursday. The plaintiff's attorney is not Tony Buzbee, who brought 24 lawsuits against Watson, 23 of which have been settled. The new accuser, a massage therapist, claims Watson pressured her into a sex act during a massage session in December 2020. "It's taken her some time to come forward," attorney Anissah Nguyen told Fox 8 WJW in Cleveland. "She's doing it for herself and other women who have been victimized by Deshaun Watson. She knows that by speaking out she is going to have to deal with the hard conversations." Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for off-field conduct violations related to "predatory" behavior involving more than two dozen women who alleged sexual assault and other inappropriate behavior. He was also assessed a $5 million fine. The Browns acquired Watson via trade from the Houston Texans and signed him to a five-year, $230 million contract in the offseason. When the suspension ends, Watson ostensibly would be eligible make his regular-season debut with the Browns in Week 13 at Houston in December. It's unclear how the new accusation will affect Watson's return to the field. --Field Level Media