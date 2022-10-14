ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y5fRA_0iYKF3KK00

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
NASHVILLE, TN
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?

GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
GREEN BAY, WI
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) carries the ball for a first down before he is forced out of bounds by Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos

Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) reacts after making a sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets

GREEN BAY — Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Offense: F The Packers couldn’t get their running game going and that put a lot of pressure on a passing game that can’t seem to get in a rhythm. Aaron Rodgers faced a lot of pressure, but he had some throws that were off...
GREEN BAY, WI
QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints

The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries. Dalton, 34, has gone 1-1 as the Saints starter, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown Oct. 2 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on in London, then guiding a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week with 187 yards, one TD and an interception. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday

The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries. Bosa did not practice Wednesday or Thursday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
