NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jets Packers Football
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) throws the ball against the New York Jets during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Back to Dak? Cowboys QB future clarifies after loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Initially CeeDee Lamb said he was "not telling nobody nothing," but in a quieter moment of the Dallas Cowboys' postgame locker room, the receiver's phrasing was telling. "Cooper [Rush] did everything and exceeded all expectations, don't get me wrong," Lamb told Yahoo Sports, speaking in clear past...
Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
Jets Packers blocked punt
Jets safety Will Parks runs in for a touchdown after a blocked punt against the Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. The special teams had some bright spots, despite several miscues.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets
Green Bay doesn't have a whole lot to be pleased about after turning in a second straight subpar performance, this time in front of a critical home crowd.
NFL: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Seattle Seahawks
Sep 25, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts (8) runs for yards after the catch against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game with concussion
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recovers a second-quarter strip sack of Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland. Akr 9 18 Browns 5
NFL: International Series-Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) gestures in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit:…
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) carries the ball for a first down before he is forced out of bounds by Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) in the first half at…
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers
Oct 3, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) reacts after making a sack against the Los Angeles Rams during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers takes a beating as Packers manhandled by Jets
It's officially time to worry about Rodgers' performance after Green Bay dropped to 3-3 on the season with an ugly loss to New York at Lambeau Field.
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta.
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan (26) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots.
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
