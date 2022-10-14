NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Oct 16, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) passes against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jets Packers Football
New York Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins (98) reacts after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during an NFL game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) catches a pass and runs to the end zone in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Carolina Panthers
Oct 9, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) leaves the field after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-15 win. Brady swung his leg at Jarrett as both players were getting up but did not make contact. Brady, 45, has passed for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 23rd NFL campaign. --Field Level Media
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan (26) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game. Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) carries the ball for a first down before he is forced out of bounds by Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New York Giants
Sep 18, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney (89) runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush (10) warms up with injured Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) watching at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers takes a beating as Packers manhandled by Jets
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 with a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I didn’t like Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to need a long ice bath after that one because he got beat up by the Jets, who manhandled the Green Bay offensive line. ...
Jets Packers blocked punt
Jets safety Will Parks runs in for a touchdown after a blocked punt against the Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. The special teams had some bright spots, despite several miscues.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets
GREEN BAY — Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Offense: F The Packers couldn’t get their running game going and that put a lot of pressure on a passing game that can’t seem to get in a rhythm. Aaron Rodgers faced a lot of pressure, but he had some throws that were off...
QB Andy Dalton to get third-straight start for Saints
The New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen named veteran backup quarterback Andy Dalton as the team's starter for a third consecutive week as Jameis Winston continues to battle injuries. Dalton, 34, has gone 1-1 as the Saints starter, throwing for 236 yards and a touchdown Oct. 2 in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings on in London, then guiding a victory over the Seattle Seahawks last week with 187 yards, one TD and an interception. ...
49ers 'hoping' DE Nick Bosa can play Sunday
The San Francisco 49ers already have ruled out two defensive linemen but are hopeful Nick Bosa will be available on Sunday at Atlanta. Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed on KNBR Thursday night that defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw will not play in the Week 6 contest due to a knee injury. Defensive tackle Arik Armstead already was ruled out with foot and ankle injuries. Bosa did not practice Wednesday or Thursday...
Colts rule out LB Shaq Leonard, DE Kwity Paye
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither player has practiced this week. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. The three-time All-Pro also has a back issue. Leonard, 27, made two tackles and played 16 snaps in the loss to the Titans. Paye, 23, was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 5 win at Denver. He has 16 tackles and three sacks in five starts this season. The Jaguars (2-3) posted a 24-0 shutout against the Colts (2-2-1) in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media
