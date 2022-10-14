Read full article on original website
counton2.com
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies to host resource event for unsheltered, low-income community
Lowcountry law enforcement agencies to host resource event for unsheltered, low-income community.
live5news.com
Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old
ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
counton2.com
Summerville officers undergo suicide prevention training
Summerville officers undergo suicide prevention training.
Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
counton2.com
Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD
Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD.
Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
live5news.com
1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
live5news.com
Suspect in N. Charleston murder arrested during early-morning traffic stop
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police have charged a man in connection with a deadly shooting. Avery Aaron Adams, 23, is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to jail records.
live5news.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
NCPD arrest suspect in Oct. 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday apprehended a 23-year-old murder suspect. Avery Aaron Adams was arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting that happened on October 5. According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting on Peppertree Lane around 2:34 p.m. Upon arrival, police located […]
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office: Man arrested after chase with deputies in stolen vehicle
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a man was arrested Saturday after leading investigators on a chase from West Ashley to Mount Pleasant. Deputies say they attempted to stop a stolen pickup truck around 11:20 a.m. near Sam Rittenberg Boulevard and I-526. They chased after the vehicle...
The Post and Courier
Charleston police officer struck by car while directing traffic outside Burke High School
A Charleston police officer was struck by a car late Oct. 14 while directing traffic near Burke High School. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Fishbourne and President streets downtown, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly of the Charleston Police Department. The officer was transported to the Medical University Hospital to be treated for injuries and was released early Oct. 15.
counton2.com
BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight
BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
live5news.com
Charleston Police officer injured while directing traffic outside football game
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston Police officer suffered minor injuries Friday night after being struck by a vehicle while directing traffic outside near a high school football game. It happened at approximately 10 p.m. in the area of President and Fishburne Streets near Burke High School, Inspector Michael Gillooly...
live5news.com
1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
etxview.com
Voters asked to OK new school in Holly Hill, Lake Marion wing, Elloree repairs
The Orangeburg County School District is asking voters to approve a $190 million borrowing package that includes money for construction of a new elementary school in Holly Hill. The bond question, which will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, also proposes renovation of Elloree Elementary School and a wing addition...
live5news.com
Sheriff’s office calls mobile home fire in Ladson ‘suspicious’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged. Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m. Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to...
abcnews4.com
1 person dead after house fire in North Charleston, fire officials say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — One person is dead after a home caught fire on Abraham Avenue late Saturday evening. Emergency crews responded to the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a structure fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found a single-family home fully involved. One...
live5news.com
1 killed, 1 injured in Friday morning Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday near Huger. The crash happened on Halfway Creek Road near Steed Creek Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. A 2013 Kia SUV traveling east on Halfway Creek Road and a 2008 Kia sedan...
counton2.com
Ribbon cutting to be held for new social services building in North Charleston
Ribbon cutting to be held for new social services building in North Charleston.
