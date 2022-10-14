ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley County, SC

counton2.com

Lowcountry law enforcement agencies to host resource event for unsheltered, low-income community

CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Berkeley County woman turns 105 years old

ST. STEPHEN, S.C. (WCSC) - It is a very special day for one Lowcountry woman. Luttie Bell Hamm turned 105 years old on Sunday. She was born on Oct. 16, 1917, in the Bloomingvale area of Williamsburg County. After that, she spent most of her life in St. Stephen, where...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Summerville officers undergo suicide prevention training

SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Projects in Berkeley County to impact traffic this week

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents in Berkley County can expect lane closures due to road work throughout the week. According to Berkeley County Government, both the Henry Brown Blvd Phase III and Clements Ferry Widening Projects will impact traffic in Berkeley County starting Monday. Lane and shoulders along Henry Brown Blvd Montague Plantation Road […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Police presence in Mount Pleasant related to stolen vehicle: MPPD

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WBTW News13

Deputies: Shooting hospitalizes 1 in Lake City; suspect at large

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A suspect remains at large after one person was taken to the hospital Saturday after a shooting on Rae Street in Lake City, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators called to the scene were told that a suspect was inside a nearby residence, the sheriff’s office said. SWAT […]
LAKE CITY, SC
live5news.com

1 dies in North Charleston house fire, firefighters confirm

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston firefighters are working to determine the cause of a deadly Saturday night fire. Firefighters responded to a fire reported in a single-story home in the 4700 block of Abraham Avenue at 11:55 p.m., Assistant North Charleston Fire Chief Christian Rainey said. The first...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a Saturday morning crash in the Cane Bay area left one person dead and another injured. It happened at 6:25 a.m. on Nexton Parkway near North Creek Drive. A 2000 Toyota Sedan went across the center line and hit...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD arrest suspect in Oct. 5 shooting on Peppertree Lane

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities on Sunday apprehended a 23-year-old murder suspect. Avery Aaron Adams was arrested on several charges in connection to a shooting that happened on October 5. According to the North Charleston Police Department, police responded to reports of a shooting on Peppertree Lane around 2:34 p.m. Upon arrival, police located […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston police officer struck by car while directing traffic outside Burke High School

A Charleston police officer was struck by a car late Oct. 14 while directing traffic near Burke High School. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Fishbourne and President streets downtown, according to Inspector Michael Gillooly of the Charleston Police Department. The officer was transported to the Medical University Hospital to be treated for injuries and was released early Oct. 15.
CHARLESTON, SC
counton2.com

BCSO: One person stabbed after family fight

BERKELEY COUNTY. S.C. (WCBD) – The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) is investigating a Thursday afternoon stabbing that injured one person. According to BCSO, the incident happened on Sunbelt Drive in the Ladson area. BCSO said that two relatives were arguing over work when one of them pulled...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

1 killed in N. Charleston shooting Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Saturday. Police responded at 4:11 p.m. to Scarsdale Avenue, which is off Dorchester Road. Upon arrival, police found a male with a gunshot wound, according to police spokesperson Harve Jacobs. The...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Sheriff’s office calls mobile home fire in Ladson ‘suspicious’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County detectives are investigating a Thursday afternoon fire in Ladson that left a mobile home damaged. Crews were called to the Sweetgrass Estates on Highway 78 at 4:11 p.m. Eventually, the fire was put out but not before causing damage to the home, according to...
LADSON, SC
live5news.com

1 killed, 1 injured in Friday morning Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened Friday near Huger. The crash happened on Halfway Creek Road near Steed Creek Road, LCpl. Nick Pye said. A 2013 Kia SUV traveling east on Halfway Creek Road and a 2008 Kia sedan...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

