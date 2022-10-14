Read full article on original website
Related
Cost of Easton’s Centre Square overhaul rises by $530K, but state is covering it
The cost of the road improvements in Easton’s Centre Square is rising by an estimated $530,000. Easton City Council at its meeting Wednesday agreed to reimburse that amount to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to handle the additional work, which the city requested to the southeast and southwest quadrants.
sanatogapost.com
Road Work Due in West Pottsgrove, East Greenville
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Work scheduled to occur in coming days on Pennsylvania-owned highways in West Pottsgrove Township and East Greenville Borough will affect traffic on portions of roads in each municipality, according to the latest Pennsylvania Department of Transportation traffic bulletin from District 6 headquarters in King of Prussia.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
thevalleyledger.com
October 16, 2022 | Current Volunteer Opportunities from Volunteer Center of the Lehigh Valley
Seeking volunteers with basic computer skills to assist Day Center Guests one-on-one with online applications for benefits, employment searches, housing searches, and locating local services at Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering. Shifts available 1-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Adults only. Contact Maria Shior, 484-602-5505, mshior@bes-inc.org. Website link- www.volunteerlv.org/opportunity/a0C4z00000Tz4voEAB. Community Bike Works needs...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
NBC Philadelphia
3 People Hospitalized After Unauthorized, Pop-Up Car Rally in Montgomery County
Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was tied to an unauthorized, pop-up car rally in Montgomery County. Abington Township police said about 150-200 vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall shortly after 12:30 a.m. as part of the car rally. Police say the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding their tires.
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
paturnpike.com
Milepost A59.20, Northeastern Extension, Lehigh County
Accelerated Bridge Construction Milepost A59 Northeastern Extension Lehigh County. Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) PA Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476), milepost A-59.20. DETOUR: Southbound Local Traffic. DETOUR: Southbound Through Traffic. DETOUR: Northbound Traffic. Project Overview. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will complete construction this fall on a bridge-replacement project in Lehigh County...
Portion of I-78 in Berks County closed after pile-up crash
GREENWICH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Crews are on the scene of a pile-up crash in Berks County. The crash happened on Interstate 78 in East Greenwich Township on Friday morning. Several semi-trucks collided just before 8 a.m. A few passenger vehicles were also involved. The westbound lanes in that portion of the interstate are closed as crews continue to clean up and 511 reports the road is closed between Exits 49 and 35. There is no word on injuries at this time or when I-78 could reopen.
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Some Montgomery County eating-drinking establishments go back more than 250 years.Image via iStock. Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks.
Disease-Causing Bacteria Found In Central Jersey Drinking Water
Bacteria that causes a certain type of pneumonia was found in a majority of water samples from about 30 Central Jersey homes, authorities announced. Legionella bacteria — which causes Legionnaires' disease — was found in water samples collected from more than half of 30 homes within several municipalities served by Trenton Water Works (TWW), the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) said Saturday, Oct. 15.
Turnpike closure: Friday-Monday
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission plans to close a portion of the Northeast Extension for bridge repair this weekend. One of the detours has drivers exiting the Mahoning Valley exit and getting on Route 209 if they are looking to travel south. For Cherry's Family Restaurant manager...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest says it may head upriver to avoid Phillipsburg parking fees
A pending parking ordinance in Phillipsburg may scare off the annual Bi-State Shad Fishing Contest. There is “a very good chance” the contest heads six miles upriver if the Delaware River town imposes parking fees for boats and trailers without exception, the contest said on its Facebook page on Friday.
Man identified after crash in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Schuylkill County on Friday. Officials say 74-year-old John Vanderhoff Jr. of Glen Lyon was killed when the truck he was driving went off the road and hit a tree. Officials are still investigating the crash in Schuylkill...
How waste from old coal mine is powering a Bitcoin mine in a Pennsylvania town
Nesquehoning, tucked into a valley in Pennsylvania coal country, is the site of America's newest, large-scale Bitcoin mine.
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
Times News
Car goes through guide rails, into ditch in W. Penn
West Penn Township police are investigating a crash that occurred Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Route 309 and Blue Mountain Drive. A motorist traveling south apparently lost control entering the intersection driving through the guide rails coming to rest in a ditch. The occupants of the vehicle were brought...
Search Launched For Bucks County Woman Missing For Days
A search was under way in Bucks County for a woman missing for five days. Beth Capaldi was last seen the morning of Monday, Oct. 10 at her home in Sellersville. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Anthony Gro at 215-257-6876. to follow Daily Voice Bucks and receive...
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in New Hope, PA
New Hope is a quaint Pennsylvania town best known for its charming shops and popular tourist attractions. Many tourists come to New Hope for its picturesque scenery and small-town feel, a completely different experience from bustling city life. With a charming riverside, a wide selection of cultural attractions, and a...
Comments / 0