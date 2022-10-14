Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
One dead, two injured after shooting at nightclub on Alcoa Highway, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead and two are injured after officials responded to a deadly shooting early Sunday morning, Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland said. At around 2:30 a.m., police crews responded to El Pulpo Loco at 2909 Alcoa Highway after reports of a shooting with...
wvlt.tv
Crews respond to house fire in East Knox County
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire and Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a house fire in East Knox County Saturday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the home located in the 1800 block of River Shores Boulevard just after 12:15 p.m. Once on the scene, a spokesperson with Rural Metro said they discovered a home completely engulfed in flames that were being pushed by the wind.
wvlt.tv
Police: Shots fired on Cumberland Avenue
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple Knoxville Police Department units responded to Cumberland Avenue near the Taco Bell. Shots were fired, dispatch officers confirmed. Officials did not confirm anyone was injured. WVLT News crews arrived on the scene as an ambulance left the area. This is a developing story.
wvlt.tv
KFD: Apartment fire that sent 7 to hospital intentionally set; reward offered
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks confirmed to WVLT News that officials believe the fire at Country Day Apartments Thursday was intentionally set. “Based on where it was and things like that, it was a little easier for them to start looking in that direction...
Firefighters respond to house fire near Mascot
Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire in East Knox County Thursday evening.
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. deputy adopts puppy he met responding to call
BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Blount County Sheriff’s Office deputy gave a puppy he met while on duty a second chance. While deputies responded to a recent call, they met a woman who had a small black puppy. Due to the woman’s circumstances, she had to surrender the...
KCSO: Two arrested after deputies find large amount of heroin during search of West Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said two people were arrested Wednesday after a SWAT team searched an apartment on Western Avenue, at around 6:41 a.m. They said Bryonisha Cowley and Travei Pryor were found inside. Authorities also said they found a blue backpack on the floor with a digital scale that had powder, along with a baggie they believed contained heroin. They said the backpack had a half-bottle of promethazine.
wvlt.tv
Deputy, driver injured following crash on Tazewell Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people, a deputy with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office and a 67-year-old Corryton man, were injured in a crash on Tazewell Pike Thursday morning, according to a crash report obtained by WVLT News. The man, David Ilea, was driving south on Tazewell Pike when...
Waffle House assault: KPD seeks information to catch 2 suspects
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are hoping the public can help them catch two women they say violently attacked two people on a Sunday morning at the Papermill Drive Waffle House. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the suspects walked into the store about 6 a.m. Oct. 9 and...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville police respond to shooting with multiple injuries
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers responded to a shooting with multiple injuries Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the department. The shooting happened on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street, and three people were sent to the hospital, KPD said. At this time, they have not released the condition of the victims.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville Fire Department recruiting firefighters
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department is seeking recruits. The average salary for a firefighter that has graduated from the academy ranges from $43,000 to almost $65,000 a year. During the academy, recruits can expect to make over $39,000. Those interested in applying must meet the following minimum...
wvlt.tv
Police identify 1 killed, 2 injured in Knoxville shooting; no suspects arrested
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers identified the three people who were shot on Parkview Avenue near S. Chestnut Street Thursday. KPD Spokesman Scott Erland said two men and a woman were shot. The individuals were identified as Stephen Lundy, 20 of Knoxville, Kamya Myers, 20 of Knoxville, and Ralph Moore, 88 of Knoxville.
Two facing gun, drug charges after police pursuit on Kingston Pike
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A police pursuit on Kingston Pike ended with two people taken into custody and charged. The Knoxville Police Department has identified them as Gary Reagan, 27 of Knoxville, and Deshawn Wyrick, 22 of Knoxville. At around 12:17 p.m. on Thursday, Knoxville Police officers saw a car matching “the description of the […]
Dog looking for a new home after being hit by a car
All of you Lord of the Rings fans will fall in love with our pet of the week, meet Radegast, or Rada for short.
crossvillenews1st.com
MISSING 14 YEAR-OLD LOCATED BY EAST TN VALLEY CRIME STOPPERS
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) – Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers were on the lookout for a missing teen, according to the group’s website. Jacob Cisson, 14, was found safely a few hours after ETVCS officials announced him missing. “Thank you to everyone who shared, kept an eye out and contacted Crime Stoppers,” officials said.
newstalk987.com
Knoxville Police Have Identified the Victim in a Fatal Shooting in East Knoxville
It happened last (Monday) night in the 3500 block of Holston Hills Road next to the Holston River Park. A 9-1-1 caller reported finding an unresponsive man, identified as 27 year-old Brandon Smiles, lying in the road. Police say Smiles had been shot at least once. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
East TN deputy found dead in crashed patrol vehicle
A Union County deputy has died after his patrol vehicle was found crashed, according to the sheriff's office.
Gatlinburg: 1 person found dead in downtown fire
A body of an unidentified person has been found amid fire suppression efforts by crews working a structure fire in downtown Gatlinburg that began early Sunday morning.
WXII 12
Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
crossvillenews1st.com
ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON
The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
