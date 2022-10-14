Read full article on original website
Metro News
Marshall fires baseball coach Jeff Waggoner
HUNTINGTON, W.Va – Marshall University has parted ways with longtime baseball coach Jeff Waggoner. The university athletic department announced late Thursday night that Waggoner had been relieved of his duties. “We thank Coach Waggoner for his years of service,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “The future of...
Marshall basketball announces tip times for home games
Marshall men's basketball has announced the tip times for their 2022 season.
Metro News
As struggles mount for Herd, Huff believes team is pressing
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Teams are making Marshall’s offense one dimensional at present and coach Charles Huff says that has to change. The latest example came Wednesday night when Louisiana limited the Thundering Herd to 137 yards passing and 276 total yards as the Rajin’ Cajuns outscored the Herd, 20-7, in the second half to take a 23-13 victory at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
West Virginia native to perform with Keith Urban in Charleston
Country music superstar Keith Urban is playing at the Charleston Coliseum Saturday night. The concert will be a homecoming for his bass player, Jerry Flowers.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Mason County company helping Hurricane Ian victims
LETART, W.Va. — Alloy companies in West Virginia and Kentucky have contributed $50,000 to provide critical emergency relief to Florida Victims of Hurricane Ian. Felman Production of West Virginia in Mason County and CC Metals & Alloys of Kentucky joined forces to provide meals, water and other emergency supplies to hurricane victims, volunteers and first responders in partnership with Miami-based parent company, Felman Trading Americas.
wchsnetwork.com
Charleston Coliseum welcoming country star Keith Urban on Saturday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — One of the great current country music icons is set to play in Charleston this weekend. The stage is set for Keith Urban to play at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for “THE SPEED OF NOW WORLD TOUR.”. “If you...
WSAZ
West Virginia State University offering free 24-hour student pantry
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State University TRIO Student Support Services are making it a little easier for college students to feel clean, fed and taken care of. “Anything a college student could possibly need from detergent, to chargers, to food, to meat,” said Rosalyn Cary with TRIO. “Anything to assist them in their journey through college and make it easier.”
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 1-13, 2022
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 13, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
myfox28columbus.com
Girl Named Tom, first trio to win The Voice, talk growth ahead of Bob Evans Farm Fest
The 51st annual Bob Evans Farm Fest is this weekend October 14-16, 2022. The annual festival is held at the Bob Evans Farm in Rio Grande, Ohio – the birthplace of the brand announcing Sunday's headliner as up-and-coming country star, and Girl Named Tom, winners of the 21st season of ‘The Voice’ in 2021!
wchstv.com
Cabell County grand jury hands down indictments in murder, assault and robbery cases
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. — A grand jury in Cabell County handed down several indictments last week, including multiple murder indictments. Dominick Dyke, 23, of Huntington was indicted for the murder of 25-year-old Marcell Henry, also of Huntington. Police said a physical altercation turned violent on April 12 in the 2100 block of Seventh Avenue. The shooting activated emergency alert systems at nearby Marshall University.
WSAZ
Firefigthers battle fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire in Huntington Sunday afternoon. Dispatchers tell WSAZ.com the fire broke out in the 1800 block of McVeigh Avenue around 2:45 p.m. No further information has been released. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
PhillyBite
The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia
- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
Grand Jury returns 26 indictments
Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
thelevisalazer.com
Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY
Derek Allen Crum, 42, of Louisa, KY passed away on Friday, October 7, 2022 at his residence. Derek was born August 7, 1980 in Louisa, KY. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Freda Rose and Frank and Linda Crum. Survivors include his mother Teresa (Harlin) Colkmire...
mountain-topmedia.com
Martin judge-exec steps down to lead One East Kentucky
INEZ, Ky. — Martin County is expected to soon have its fourth judge-executive during the current term. Judge Colby Kirk submitted his resignation to the county on Friday. It will be effective Oct. 28. “It is with a heavy heart that today I announce my resignation as Martin County...
thelevisalazer.com
BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?
OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County, Civil Suits, Deeds and Marriages for the weeks of 10/1-10/14
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Oct 10-14 MCCOY, DAVID M. , ET AL VS. MARCUM, JAMES O. , ET AL. DAVIS, JULIE G VS. DLBD ENTERPRISES, INC., DBA GIOVANNI’S PI. KY MINERALS LIMITED VS. NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENERGY LLC ET. (MOTION HOUR) GROSS, JENNIFER VS. SMITH,...
1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
KCSO: Missing teenager located
UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
