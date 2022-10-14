HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Teams are making Marshall’s offense one dimensional at present and coach Charles Huff says that has to change. The latest example came Wednesday night when Louisiana limited the Thundering Herd to 137 yards passing and 276 total yards as the Rajin’ Cajuns outscored the Herd, 20-7, in the second half to take a 23-13 victory at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.

