Willimantic, CT

Eyewitness News

GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. The Inspector General also released video from Officer Iarutos bodycam of the moments after the two officers were...
BRISTOL, CT
ABC6.com

Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut

BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves

The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Viewers should be warned the footage is graphic...
BRISTOL, CT
Washington Examiner

Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired

The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
BROOKLYN, CT
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies

Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Funeral arrangements were made for Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte. State police say Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte were lured to a home on Redstone Hill last week on a fake domestic violence call between two brothers. Hamzy and DeMonte were then shot and...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Police departments stepping up to help as Bristol grieves

BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. “We know they’re mourning and grieving the loss of their own, to support them and allow them that time...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Old Lyme crash kills Darien man

OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
OLD LYME, CT
Eyewitness News

State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond

ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say

WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...

