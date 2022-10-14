Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
GRAPHIC VIDEO: bodycam video released from Bristol shooting
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. The Inspector General also released video from Officer Iarutos bodycam of the moments after the two officers were...
ABC6.com
Body cam footage released of police ambush in Connecticut
BRISTOL, Conn. (WLNE) — Police in Bristol, Connecticut, released body camera footage of the ambush last week that left three people dead, including two officers, and another injured. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were ambushed, shot and killed when responding to a fake 911 call Wednesday. A...
Eyewitness News
State Police provides officers as Bristol grieves
The Office of the Inspector General has released a preliminary report saying Officer Iaruto was justified in shooting the man Bristol police say killed two of its own. GRAPHIC VIDEO: body cam video released from Bristol shooting. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Viewers should be warned the footage is graphic...
Washington Examiner
Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired
The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut. Nicholas Brutcher, 35, was the shooter who was ultimately killed when officers returned fire. His younger brother Nathan was wounded. "Brutcher fired well over 80 rounds,...
Wounded CT officer shot, killed suspect who killed 2 colleagues
A Connecticut police officer who was wounded in an apparent ambush that killed two of his fellow officers fired the shot that killed the attacker, police said.
Register Citizen
Officer assaulted while responding to roommate fight, Willimantic police say
WILLIMANTIC — Police say an officer was injured in a fight Thursday afternoon after responding to a report of an altercation between roommates. The officer was hospitalized for minor injuries at Windham Community Memorial Hospital, according to police. They plan to seek a warrant for the assailant’s arrest.
Connecticut State Police respond to victim with gunshot wound in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Connecticut — A victim in Brooklyn was found to have a gunshot wound in the stomach after reports of a suspicious incident in Brooklyn. Police said that at approximately 3:02 p.m., Connecticut State Police Troop D responded to 177 South Main St. in Brooklyn for reports of a suspicious incident. When Troopers got there, they met with an individual who sustained what looked to be a gunshot wound to the stomach. The incident is alleged to be isolated.
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Teen Arrested in Connection to Multiple Armed Robberies
Ansonia Police said they've arrested an 18-year-old for his involvement in multiple armed robberies in Connecticut. Officials said the New Haven teenager was taken into custody on Oct. 6 for his role in an armed robbery at the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Street in July. Working with New Haven Police,...
Eyewitness News
Funeral arrangements made for fallen Bristol officers
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Funeral arrangements were made for Officer Alex Hamzy and Sergeant Dustin DeMonte. State police say Officer Hamzy and Sergeant DeMonte were lured to a home on Redstone Hill last week on a fake domestic violence call between two brothers. Hamzy and DeMonte were then shot and...
New Britain Herald
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
Bear euthanized after attacking 10-year-old boy in Connecticut
Officials say the bear attacked a 10-year-old boy, sending him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Eyewitness News
Police departments stepping up to help as Bristol grieves
BRISTOL, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut State Police cruisers have become a common sight at the Bristol Police Department as state troopers come in to give some of Bristol police a break. “We know they’re mourning and grieving the loss of their own, to support them and allow them that time...
Old Lyme crash kills Darien man
OLD LYME, Conn. — One man is dead and another seriously injured in a crash on I-95 Saturday evening. State police said that a Honda Accord, driven by Michael Sansur, 52, of Darien, had stopped for an unknown reason in the left lane of I-95 northbound between exits 70 and 71 when it was struck from behind by a Kia Stinger.
Eyewitness News
State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
Register Citizen
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
Register Citizen
Man arrested on charges from three separate police departments, West Hartford police say
WEST HARTFORD — An East Hartford man was arrested on charges from several area police departments Thursday night, West Hartford police said Friday. West Hartford police said officers determined the registered owner of a black Honda Accord with Connecticut plates was the subject of two outstanding arrest warrants, one each from the East Hartford Police Department and the Hartford Police Department. Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, a West Hartford patrol officer tried but failed to stop the Honda when the driver managed to elude the officer, according to police. Descriptions of the car and driver were distributed to all West Hartford officers, police said.
Man imprisoned for drug trafficking pleads guilty to escaping Bloomfield halfway house
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man finishing up a 10-year sentence for drug trafficking has pleaded guilty to escaping from a Bloomfield halfway house, according to an announcement Friday from U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. Charles Harrison, 34, was sentenced in 2012 in New York to 120 months in prison for trafficking narcotics, according […]
4 arrested as Providence police seize guns, drugs
In total, police confiscated 12 kilograms of fentanyl, more than 2,500 grams of cocaine, six guns, two motor vehicles, and $238,981, Major David Lapatin announced Friday.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: New details on suspect who shot Bristol officers
CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. A vigil is being held for Bristol police officers who were killed in an ambush. Updated: 6 hours ago. Community remembers Bristol police officers who died...
