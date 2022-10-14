Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted fundraiser in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Sunday night. JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope) is a nonprofit that has spent the past 15 years working on some of the biggest social issues impacting the community.
WEAU-TV 13
Central Wisconsin SCUBA Club celebrates Halloween with an underwater twist at Wazee Lake
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Central Wisconsin SCUBA Club got together to carve pumpkins with a twist in Jackson County Sunday afternoon. They celebrated spooky season carving their best designs on their gourd while diving about 20 feet into the waters of Wazee Lake. “We try to do fun...
WEAU-TV 13
We Vape We Vote tour stops in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A group promoting vaping as a way to help quit smoking made a stop in Eau Claire Saturday. We Vape We Vote is an organization that believes vaping saves lives and is touring the country to share its message. At Iconic Vapors in Eau Claire, U.S....
WEAU-TV 13
Town of Union celebrating 150th anniversary
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Town of Union in Eau Claire County is celebrating a milestone anniversary. A 150th anniversary celebration is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1-4 PM at the Town Conservancy. The free event will include guided tours of the Conservancy’s nature trails, horse-drawn wagon...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts Safety Day
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted its annual Safety Day on Friday. Safety Day aims to build mindsets and behaviors around safety in the workforce. The event is designed for not only employers, but employees interested in updating their safety skills and knowledge. One safety expert...
WEAU-TV 13
ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
WEAU-TV 13
Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash
RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Friday, October 14th (Part 1)
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The final week of the prep football regular season is in full swing in the Chippewa Valley. Elmwood/Plum City and Spring Valley duke it out for Dunn-St. Croix supremacy. More DSC action from around the are featured Boyceville and Cadott, while the Big Rivers wrapped up its regular season with a full slate of games.
wearegreenbay.com
Former western Wisconsin Postal Service employee charged, converted $1K+ in money orders
ALMA, Wis. (WFRV) – While an employee of the U.S. Postal Service, a 45-year-old from Alma, Wisconsin, converted more than $1,000 in U.S. Postal money orders to her own use. According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Megan Torrez was charged with two counts of Misappropriating Postal Funds. The...
WEAU-TV 13
Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight
NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man charged with stealing Menards’ rebate checks while working for USPS
CUMBERLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – Waiting on a Menards rebate check that never arrived in the mail? Well, one man in Wisconsin is accused of stealing them while working for the United States Postal Service. According to the Department of Justice, 37-year-old Joshua Copas was charged with theft of mail....
WSAW
Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin
(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
Second girl, 15, dies from injuries in western Wisconsin crash
A second teenage girl has died from critical injuries suffered in a high-speed western Wisconsin crash earlier this week. The Barron County Sheriff's Office said the 15-year-old was airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with another 14-year-old girl, who also died in the crash. The sheriff's office provided an...
whbl.com
Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail
BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
drydenwire.com
UPDATE: 15-Year-Old Girl Remains In Critical Conditon Following Monday's Crash
BARRON COUNTY -- The following is an updated press release from Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald in relation to the single-vehicle crash on Monday night that has led to the death of a 14-year-old teenage girl, a second in critical condition, and a third with serious injuries. Press Release. As...
cwbradio.com
Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday
Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
