ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa Falls, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted fundraiser in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - JONAH of the Chippewa Valley hosted its annual fundraiser at the Brewing Projekt in Eau Claire Sunday night. JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope) is a nonprofit that has spent the past 15 years working on some of the biggest social issues impacting the community.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

We Vape We Vote tour stops in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A group promoting vaping as a way to help quit smoking made a stop in Eau Claire Saturday. We Vape We Vote is an organization that believes vaping saves lives and is touring the country to share its message. At Iconic Vapors in Eau Claire, U.S....
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Town of Union celebrating 150th anniversary

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Town of Union in Eau Claire County is celebrating a milestone anniversary. A 150th anniversary celebration is taking place on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 1-4 PM at the Town Conservancy. The free event will include guided tours of the Conservancy’s nature trails, horse-drawn wagon...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa Valley Technical College hosts Safety Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa Valley Technical College hosted its annual Safety Day on Friday. Safety Day aims to build mindsets and behaviors around safety in the workforce. The event is designed for not only employers, but employees interested in updating their safety skills and knowledge. One safety expert...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

ECFD responds to structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Eau Claire’s North Side Friday. According to a media release from Eau Claire Fire Department, the structure fire occurred at 831 North Hastings Way. Crews responded at 3:32 p.m. The first arriving crews on scene reported smoke coming from one of the basement windows. In the basement crews encountered “zero visibility and high heat.” Crews attacked the fire, and it was quickly extinguished. All levels of the structure were searched, and all occupants were found to be out and accounted for.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Families identify teens killed in Barron County crash

RICE LAKE, Wis. (KARE) - Earlier this week a 14-year-old girl died following a rollover crash near Cameron, Wisconsin on Monday night. Thursday morning, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department said that another girl, a 15-year-old, died at Regions Hospital late on Wednesday night. The 15-year-old who died Wednesday has...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Friday, October 14th (Part 1)

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The final week of the prep football regular season is in full swing in the Chippewa Valley. Elmwood/Plum City and Spring Valley duke it out for Dunn-St. Croix supremacy. More DSC action from around the are featured Boyceville and Cadott, while the Big Rivers wrapped up its regular season with a full slate of games.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Missing man rescued in Buffalo County wildlife area overnight

NELSON, Wis. (WEAU) - A man who was reported missing Thursday evening was found in the early morning hours Friday in a Buffalo County wildlife area. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department said 75-year-old Charles Brion was found in good health on land near the water inside the Tiffany Bottoms State Natural Area, which is located in the area between Durand and Nelson along the Chippewa River.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Essentia Health expanding across upper Midwest, looking at Wisconsin

(WSAW) - As Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System formally begin talks about possibly merging together, Essentia is continuing to expand its reach throughout the region. In addition to its stated mission of providing the highest quality health care, it also aims to grow. Featured in Vanguard, Essentia’s chief...
MARSHFIELD, WI
whbl.com

Northwest Wisconsin Postal Worker Accused of Stealing Mail

BARRON, WI (WSAU) — A postal worker from Barron County is accused of stealing Menard’s rebate checks from residents instead of delivering them as promised. Joshua Copas is accused of taking an undisclosed number of checks out of the mail between April 7th and May 30th. If found guilty he could serve up to five years in federal prison.
BARRON COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Street Closure in Marshfield Starting Tuesday

Beginning Tuesday, October 18th, E. 4th Street between Peach Avenue and Palmetto Avenue in Marshfield will be closed to all traffic. This closure is for the replacement of a sewer and water service lateral. The closure is expected to last one week. The detour for this closure will utilize Peach Avenue, E. 3rd Street and Palmetto Avenue.
MARSHFIELD, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy