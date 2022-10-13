Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Indians, Pickard notch race wins at Owensville
For the third race in a row, nobody could keep pace with Union senior Bryson Pickard. Pickard ran to another race win Tuesday at the Owensville Invitational with the top time of 16:53.76.
Washington Missourian
Hermann girls win race at Owensville
Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
Washington Missourian
Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific
Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1.
Washington Missourian
Hermann remains perfect in FRC volleyball by topping Pacific
Five down and two to go for the Lady Bearcats in the quest for yet another Four Rivers Conference title. Hermann (16-7-1, 5-0) recorded a four-set victory at home over Pacific (14-9-1, 3-2) at home Tuesday, 25-13, 23-25, 25-13, 25-19.
Washington Missourian
Softball — Borgia vs. Cuba, C3D5 First Round
Borgia defeated Cuba in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Sullivan.
Washington Missourian
Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches
Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
Washington Missourian
Lady Knights push past Cuba
Scoring multiple runs in three of the five innings, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights rolled over Cuba Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament in Sullivan, 12-2. “Our goal was to come out here and play well and make sure we had a...
Washington Missourian
Volleyball — Sullivan at St. Clair
Sullivan defeated St. Clair Tuesday, Oct. 11, in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
Washington Missourian
Soccer Wildcats double up Wright City
Despite falling behind early, the Union boys soccer Wildcats roared back to defeat Wright City Tuesday at home, 4-2. Union improved to 9-5 with the win over 11-3-1 Wright City.
Washington Missourian
Lewis & Clark sweeps East Central soccer teams
Lewis & Clark posted a sweep of the East Central College soccer program Wednesday in Union during ECC’s “Flank the Field” day.
Washington Missourian
Fatima knocks out St. Clair
Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
St. Peters BBQ named Jack Daniel’s grand champion
A popular St. Peters barbecue joint has claimed its second world championship in less than a year, as the St. Louis area lays claim to having the best barbecue in the nation.
Washington Missourian
Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
Washington Missourian
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17
A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
Record cold expected in the St. Louis area this week
ST. LOUIS — After a wonderful fall weekend that was pretty close to where we should be this time of year, temperature-wise, we're headed for much colder air to start the week. The cold air mass is very evident just by looking up to Iowa and beyond. This will...
Washington Missourian
Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla
East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
Washington Missourian
Residents blast Boicu’s plans for townhomes along city's riverfront
Developer Florin Boicu is looking to build his first project in Washington on a 3.33-acre lot along the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River. Boicu, who currently lives in Washington, previously developed properties in the greater Seattle, Washington, area. His first Washington project, which will be called The Bluffs at Bassora Place, is in Washington’s First Ward. Bassora refers to a now-defunct community that was founded there in 1836, three years prior to Lucinda Owens founding the city of Washington.
mystar106.com
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School
According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
