Sullivan, MO

Hermann girls win race at Owensville

Four teams from the Four Rivers Conference rose to the top of the girls team standings Tuesday at the Owensville Cross Country Invitational. Hermann, the defending Class 2 state champion, won the race with 48 points.
OWENSVILLE, MO
Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific

Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1.
PACIFIC, MO
Softball — Borgia vs. Cuba, C3D5 First Round

Borgia defeated Cuba in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Sullivan.
CUBA, MO
Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches

Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
SULLIVAN, MO
Lady Knights push past Cuba

Scoring multiple runs in three of the five innings, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights rolled over Cuba Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament in Sullivan, 12-2. “Our goal was to come out here and play well and make sure we had a...
SULLIVAN, MO
Volleyball — Sullivan at St. Clair

Sullivan defeated St. Clair Tuesday, Oct. 11, in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
SULLIVAN, MO
Soccer Wildcats double up Wright City

Despite falling behind early, the Union boys soccer Wildcats roared back to defeat Wright City Tuesday at home, 4-2. Union improved to 9-5 with the win over 11-3-1 Wright City.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
Fatima knocks out St. Clair

Fatima’s Lady Comets burned bright in the first round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Tuesday. Fatima (28-3), the district’s top seed, concluded the season for St. Clair (0-21) in Sullivan, 15-0.
SAINT CLAIR, MO
Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue

Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
WASHINGTON, MO
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17

A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
PACIFIC, MO
Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla

East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
ROLLA, MO
Residents blast Boicu’s plans for townhomes along city's riverfront

Developer Florin Boicu is looking to build his first project in Washington on a 3.33-acre lot along the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River. Boicu, who currently lives in Washington, previously developed properties in the greater Seattle, Washington, area. His first Washington project, which will be called The Bluffs at Bassora Place, is in Washington’s First Ward. Bassora refers to a now-defunct community that was founded there in 1836, three years prior to Lucinda Owens founding the city of Washington.
WASHINGTON, MO
Radioactive Waste Found at Missouri Elementary School

According to a recent assessment by environmental investigative consultants, there is significant radioactive contamination at an elementary school in a suburb of St. Louis where nuclear bombs were manufactured during World War II. The waste was deposited in locations close to the Missouri River and the St. Louis Lambert International...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

