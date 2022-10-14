Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. As he continues his recovery from a life-threatening stroke back in May, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has made an aggressive return to the campaign trail. But as he prepares for an upcoming debate with his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, he’s facing new questions from mainstream journalists about his health—questions that show how little many of them understand about disabilities and appropriate accommodations.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO