Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk: A combination of Einstein, Tesla and Rockefeller, says former SpaceX exec
Musk was inspired by Alexander and Napolean, says his father.
Slate
The Real Significance of John Fetterman Using Closed Captioning
Welcome to State of Mind, a new section from Slate and Arizona State University dedicated to exploring mental health. Follow us on Twitter. As he continues his recovery from a life-threatening stroke back in May, Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman has made an aggressive return to the campaign trail. But as he prepares for an upcoming debate with his Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz, he’s facing new questions from mainstream journalists about his health—questions that show how little many of them understand about disabilities and appropriate accommodations.
Slate
We Can’t Quit Elon
This week, Emily Peck, Elizabeth Spiers and guest host Ed Lee discuss inflation, the first policymaker to win an economics Nobel Prize, and begrudgingly, updates in the Elon Musk Twitter saga. In the Plus segment: introducing a new anti-woke bank. If you enjoy this show, please consider signing up for...
Slate
What Makes Online Advice Good?
On the show today, Rachelle is joined by Slate’s Dear Prudence, Jenée Desmond-Harris to talk all about online advice. They discuss what her online life was like before she took over as Dear Prudence, how she decides what sort of advice to give out, and why she really enjoys being on Twitter. And Rachelle continues to wonder, was Jesus hot?
Comments / 0