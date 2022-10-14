Read full article on original website
cbs12.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WPBF News 25
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 13-year-old girl who went missing in Hollywood. According to Hollywood Police, Robin Strong was last seen along the 2500 block of Pierce Street at around midnight on Sunday. Investigators did not provide a physical description...
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night. One victim was left in critical condition.
WSVN-TV
Margate police need help in search for missing endangered teen
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Margate Police Department needs the assistance of the public in their search for a missing teenager out of Margate. Angelica Marie Goodwin, 17, left her home near West Atlantic Boulevard and Northwest 70th Way on Oct. 6, and she has yet to return. Goodwin stands...
Boca Raton Woman Flees Police After Alleged Walmart Shoplifting
“I Can’t Afford To Be Arrested Right Now!” Flees In Mercedes. Pepper Sprayed By Cops! Read The Arrest Report… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Patricia Pereira, 44, really didn’t want to be arrested by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office after […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Teen hurt in watercraft collision in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital following a watercraft collision in Fort Pierce. The incident happened in the Fort Pierce Inlet on Saturday. The Coast Guard said two watercrafts collided. Authorities took the girl by medical helicopter to the hospital where she is...
caribbeannationalweekly.com
Burglars who frequent Broward Business arrested
The Broward Sheriff’s Office Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) on Thursday busted two suspects believed to be part of a group responsible for multiple business burglaries throughout the northern region of Broward County over the past two weeks. According to the police reports around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 13,...
Many of Pembroke Park’s newest cops were fired or pushed out from old jobs, records show
Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...
SHOOTING IN DELRAY BEACH LEAVES TEEN INJURED
UPDATE: FOUR SHOT IN DELRAY BEACH SATURDAY NIGHT. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 11:40 a.m. — Delray Beach Police just released this statement: Delray Beach police are investigating two unrelated shootings that happened Saturday night. At 8 p.m., a man was shot in a car near the 1500-block of SW 3rd Court. He was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Click10.com
Vehicle consumed by fire in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Firefighters rushed to put out a car that was engulfed in flames in Fort Lauderdale. It happened near Northwest 11th Street and 8th Avenue on Sunday morning. Cell phone video showed crews extinguishing the fire. No injures were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of...
WSVN-TV
BSO search for missing 15-year-old girl in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Jazmine Elizabeth Castillo was last seen in the area of 190 NE 26th Court, at around 8:30 p.m., Sunday. She was last seen wearing a...
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday.
Palm Beach County Man With Dementia Missing, Police Seek Help Locating
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE 9:04 p.m. Saturday, October 15: Angelo had been found and is safe. PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a man who is missing from Lake Worth Beach. Police issued this alert Saturday […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
NBC Miami
Accused Kidnapper, Carjacker Arrested in Deerfield Beach
There appeared to be no motive other than wanting a car — but that desire has landed a Pompano Beach man in jail, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Tony Sheffield, 59, got into a woman’s car at a Citgo gas station in Deerfield Beach about 4:30 p.m. Monday and demanded she gets out, according to the arrest report.
Missing Boynton Beach woman found safe
Boynton Beach police said Olimpia La Cerva Cretter, 74, was last seen at Woolbright Physical Therapy Center Tuesday at approximately 4 p.m.
Kings Point Resident Jailed Twice In Days For Battering Tornado Victim
$50,000 BOND SET FOR WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY GRABBED MAN’S … BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Andrea Allen is back in the Palm Beach County Jail, arrested for aggravated battery for the second time in just days. Allen lives in Kings Point, […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean. He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.
