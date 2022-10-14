Many cops who left under a cloud from their police jobs — who were fired or forced out by their old departments — are now back on duty, welcomed in by Pembroke Park, a small town determined to create a new police department, a South Florida Sun Sentinel review has found. The Pembroke Park Police Department last month acknowledged it didn’t subject all of its officers to full, customary ...

PEMBROKE PARK, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO