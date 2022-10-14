Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Next Level Burger Is Opening Soon in Seattle’s Ballard NeighborhoodVegOut MagazineSeattle, WA
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Seattle sports weekend expected to snarl traffic
SEATTLE, Wash.- The ultimate Seattle sports weekend is here and so are the expected traffic issues. The Mariners, Huskies, Kraken, and Seahawks are all hosting home games this weekend and fans should expect traffic delays as part of their game experience. Fans are advised to plan accordingly and budget extra...
natureworldnews.com
Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures
For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
seattlemag.com
Sound House: This home in Seattle’s Magnolia neighborhood offers views of Puget Sound, for a family to rival the Bradys
This article originally appeared in the September/October 2022 issue of Seattle Magazine. For nearly two decades, Brandon Ebel dreamed of building a compound in a modern steel and concrete style. He found a steep double lot in Magnolia with a plateau featuring a satisfying 360-degree view of Seattle, but he...
Seattle’s famous dog who rode the bus to the dog park by herself, dies
SEATTLE — Eclipse, the Seattle dog who became famous for taking a bus by herself to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to her Facebook page, the 10-year-old black labrador-bull mastiff mix was recently diagnosed with cancer and passed away in her sleep on Friday morning.
State awarded $77 million for Seattle tunnel completion delays
SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive approximately $77 million due to the late completion of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle. The Supreme Court of Washington denied a request from contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners to further review a 2019 jury judgment that awarded the state $57.2 million.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
Schitt’s Creek Replica Rosebud Hotel Is a Must See Attraction in Seattle
Time might be running out to see one of the most unique attractions in Seattle. If you are a huge fan of the TV series "Schitt's Creek", you'll recognize the famous Rosebud Hotel. It's the hotel where the Rose family stayed during their "exile" from high society. One huge fan...
capitolhillseattle.com
Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird
Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
Skagit Breaking
Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island
Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
Washington Examiner
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle more likely to consider moving: Poll
Residents in San Francisco and Seattle are more likely to say they are considering moving away than any other major city in the country, likely in part due to rising crime rates and homelessness, according to a new study. About 7.6% of people living in San Francisco say they want...
KUOW
A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years
This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
KOMO News
'People listened': CID residents react to King County stopping expansion of SODO shelter
SEATTLE, Wash. — Saturday at Hing Hay Park in Seattle, Chinatown-International District residents held a community event, one day after King County halted plans to expand a nearby homeless shelter. Elected leaders, residents and their supporters recognized the role that seniors in the community played in protests that were...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
idesignarch.com
Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors
This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
westseattleblog.com
UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge
Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
valleyrecord.com
Toddler takes meth; car crashes into school; jury sides with police | King County Local Dive
In this week’s episode, a jury unanimously found Federal Way police were justified in the shooting death of Robert Lightfeather; a Kent man was charged after a toddler in his care overdosed on methamphetamine; and classes were canceled at Hazen High School in Renton after a car crashed into the building.
SouthSoundTalk
Enjoy a Night Out at One of Downtown Tacoma’s Exciting Bars and Pubs
Thriving with nightlife, downtown Tacoma not only has unbeatable mountain and water views but an incredible lineup of bars and pubs just waiting to be explored. Venture out downtown and enjoy a night out at one of downtown Tacoma’s exciting bars and pubs, all conveniently within walking distance. Try one or crawl through all and experience a relaxing, unique environment in the heart of the South Sound. Enjoy live music or a quiet night sipping on cocktails; you’ll find these locations have it all right in Tacoma.
KOMO News
Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western Washington
SEATTLE, Wash. — An air quality alert has been issued for western Washington as wildfire smoke continues to plague the Pacific Northwest. On Saturday, the air in Seattle was officially labeled “unhealthy” due to local wildfire smoke, tipping the AQI (air quality index) over 150. When the...
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
Comments / 0