Seattle, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Seattle sports weekend expected to snarl traffic

SEATTLE, Wash.- The ultimate Seattle sports weekend is here and so are the expected traffic issues. The Mariners, Huskies, Kraken, and Seahawks are all hosting home games this weekend and fans should expect traffic delays as part of their game experience. Fans are advised to plan accordingly and budget extra...
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Endless Summer for Pacific Northwest Region with Potential Record-High Temperatures

For a few more days, the Pacific Northwest region will continue to experience the toasty endless summer with potential record-high temperatures. In the Pacific Northwest, summer has blown past the autumnal equinox and is still baking the area with a few more days of potential record-high temperatures and no rain even as the calendar flips to mid-October.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

State awarded $77 million for Seattle tunnel completion delays

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive approximately $77 million due to the late completion of the SR 99 tunnel in Seattle. The Supreme Court of Washington denied a request from contractor Seattle Tunnel Partners to further review a 2019 jury judgment that awarded the state $57.2 million.
SEATTLE, WA
capitolhillseattle.com

Pikes/Pines | That sound you heard over Capitol Hill in the middle of the night might have been a bird

Despite sirens, airplanes, and the overall hum of the city, it is still possible to hear them traveling overhead at night. Not every bird calls during migration, but I expect to hear the thin “seeps” of sparrows and plaintive whispers of thrushes when I step outside on an ideal night in the spring or fall. The weeks between the end of September and just about now are peak travel times for birds pouring south for their wintering grounds. The night before writing this, around 300,000 birds moved over King County.
SEATTLE, WA
Skagit Breaking

Burlington Business Owner Dies in Motorcycle Crash on Whidbey Island

Island County, WA– The Washington State Patrol responded to a single vehicle motorcycle crash on State Route 525 near Houston Road in Island County around 10:58 p.m. on October 14th, 2022. According to a press memo from the Washington State Patrol, 60-year-old Edward “Ed” Taylor, of Burlington, Washington was...
BURLINGTON, WA
KUOW

A neighborhood ice rink says goodbye after 60 years

This week Seattle says goodbye to an ice skating rink that's been around for generations. Owners of the Highland Ice Arena in Shoreline say it’s a bittersweet end for the family business. Days before the place closes for good, Highland Ice Arena has the familiar hum of a neighborhood...
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Unhealthy Air Quality Alert in effect for Puget Sound

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., October 15, 2022—Puget Sound Clean Air Agency has issued an AIR QUALITY ALERT for Clallam, Grays Harbor, Jefferson, King, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, San Juan, Snohomish, and Thurston counties to end October 18. Much of the area is in MODERATE or UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS (USG) conditions, with some UNHEALTHY along US 2 and SR 530.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
idesignarch.com

Cozy Bungalow House With Simple Elegant Interiors

This small bungalow house in Bellevue, Washington features a simple elegant exterior and spacious front yard. Inside the home, the layout is very practical. The open living/dining area is tastefully decorated, and the entire house feels larger than its tiny size. The low maintenance landscaping makes the home the ultimate...
BELLEVUE, WA
westseattleblog.com

UPDATE: Vehicle-on-side crash on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

Auntie October 14, 2022 (1:12 pm) How the heck does one do that?!? I wish there would be a follow up report on how this happened. Ktrapp October 14, 2022 (3:38 pm) We drove by when the incident response people were getting there. They likely hit the center barrier at a fairly sharp angle. Those barriers are designed to turn a vehicle back into the same lane, rather than them jumping into oncoming traffic. And if you hit it sharply enough (rather than side swiping it), it’ll easily flip your car.
SEATTLE, WA
SouthSoundTalk

Enjoy a Night Out at One of Downtown Tacoma’s Exciting Bars and Pubs

Thriving with nightlife, downtown Tacoma not only has unbeatable mountain and water views but an incredible lineup of bars and pubs just waiting to be explored. Venture out downtown and enjoy a night out at one of downtown Tacoma’s exciting bars and pubs, all conveniently within walking distance. Try one or crawl through all and experience a relaxing, unique environment in the heart of the South Sound. Enjoy live music or a quiet night sipping on cocktails; you’ll find these locations have it all right in Tacoma.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

Wildfire smoke prompts air quality alert for western Washington

SEATTLE, Wash. — An air quality alert has been issued for western Washington as wildfire smoke continues to plague the Pacific Northwest. On Saturday, the air in Seattle was officially labeled “unhealthy” due to local wildfire smoke, tipping the AQI (air quality index) over 150. When the...
SEATTLE, WA

