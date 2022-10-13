Read full article on original website
Fatima knocks out Borgia
St. Francis Borgia’s softball run came to an end Thursday in Sullivan. The Lady Knights (14-13) fell to top-seeded Fatima, 7-3.
Boys Soccer — Borgia at Pacific
Borgia notched a road victory at Pacific Thursday, Oct. 13, 4-1.
Softball — Borgia vs. Cuba, C3D5 First Round
Borgia defeated Cuba in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament Wednesday, Oct. 12, in Sullivan.
Borgia completes league swing, gets new final foe
St. Francis Borgia will have one more home volleyball match. The Lady Knights (9-13-2) will host Fatima (10-16-4) Tuesday starting at 6 p.m. That replaces a match at Hermann Monday, which was called off because Hermann already has the maximum number of regular-season matches played.
Lady Bulldogs earn split in FRC matches
Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday. The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
Lady Jays blast Webster Groves
A combined no-hit shutout from juniors Taylor Brown and Lauren Opfer gave the Lady Jays the first win of their postseason run Tuesday. Washington (30-3) started Class 4 District 2 play at Windsor with a 15-0 victory against the tournament’s No. 8 seed, Webster Groves (6-28).
Volleyball — New Haven at Union
Union defeated New Haven in a Four Rivers Conference volleyball match in Union Tuesday, Oct. 11.
Lady Knights push past Cuba
Scoring multiple runs in three of the five innings, the St. Francis Borgia softball Lady Knights rolled over Cuba Wednesday in the opening round of the Class 3 District 5 Tournament in Sullivan, 12-2. “Our goal was to come out here and play well and make sure we had a...
Lewis & Clark sweeps East Central soccer teams
Lewis & Clark posted a sweep of the East Central College soccer program Wednesday in Union during ECC’s “Flank the Field” day.
Bauer: ECC likely needs $13M to replace school's locations in Rolla
East Central College has secured $6.5 million for its facilities in Rolla, money that could be used to replace two current locations. The money was approved in May by the Missouri General Assembly, but must be matched by 2024 by the college through fundraising or other means. ECC President Dr. Jon Bauer said he “feels confident” that ECC can match the funds by the deadline — he said $3 million federal dollars are pending approval by the end of the year.
Union scores four-set volleyball win over New Haven
Continuing its best season since 2000, the Union volleyball Lady ’Cats earned a Four Rivers Conference win over New Haven Tuesday, 25-21, 22-25, 25-14, 25-8. “We started a little bit slow, but then we picked it up and the offense started swinging and fewer errors were happening,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “It was a good finish.”
Swim lessons, parties give boost to Washington pool revenue
Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker said the annual attendance and concession stand sales report for the Agnes Nolting Aquatic Complex showcases just how much impact weather can have on the city’s pool. “We had hot weather, but we also had rainouts,” said Dunker, who presented the report...
Red Cedar Inn presentation rescheduled for Oct. 17
A presentation about Pacific’s plans for the Red Cedar Inn project has been postponed until Monday, Oct. 17, at 3 p.m. During the joint meeting between the Pacific Tourism Commission and the Meramec Valley Historical Society Monday, Pacific Tourism Director Kelly O’Malley, who is overseeing the project, will present her overall plan for the Red Cedar Inn.
Residents blast Boicu’s plans for townhomes along city's riverfront
Developer Florin Boicu is looking to build his first project in Washington on a 3.33-acre lot along the bluffs overlooking the Missouri River. Boicu, who currently lives in Washington, previously developed properties in the greater Seattle, Washington, area. His first Washington project, which will be called The Bluffs at Bassora Place, is in Washington’s First Ward. Bassora refers to a now-defunct community that was founded there in 1836, three years prior to Lucinda Owens founding the city of Washington.
Alleviating local homelessness
Washington, like other places in the county and the state, have a homeless problem. While the severity of the problem is hard to measure, those on the front lines of serving this population, agree the problem is getting worse. It’s not a new problem. People likely have been homeless throughout...
County Commission decides to vacate road near Meramec River
Franklin County is getting out of a pickle involving a portion of a road near the Meramec River. County commissioners voted Tuesday to vacate a 500-foot-long stretch of Pickles Ford Road, where it dead ends about 100 feet from the river. County Highway Administrator Jim Grutsch said the road goes in front of three properties, the owners of which will now be responsible for maintaining it.
Becker opposes amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana usage
Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney Matthew Becker, as well as prosecuting attorneys from across the state, are asking voters to vote against the ballot measure that would legalize recreational marijuana in Missouri on Nov. 8. In the midterm elections, voters will decide whether to approve Constitutional Amendment No. 3, which, if...
County Clerk sees uptick in voter registrations ahead of November election
Franklin County Clerk Tim Baker’s office is seeing signs that there could be high interest in the Nov. 8 election. Between 30 and 50 people a day were registering to vote in the weeks leading up to the Wednesday, Oct. 12, deadline, though that includes both new registrations and people changing their address.
