Celina, OH

richlandsource.com

Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican

ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
ASHLAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair

Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner

Clear Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork opened with a 13-6 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.
SHELBY, OH
richlandsource.com

Riverside Stebbins carves slim margin over Sidney

Riverside Stebbins walked the high-wire before edging Sidney 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Sidney, as it began with a 20-6 edge over Riverside Stebbins through the end of the first quarter.
SIDNEY, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown cancels check from Cardington-Lincoln

Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall

Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
DAYTON, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Johnstown refuses to yield to Hebron Lakewood

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Johnstown stopped Hebron Lakewood to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Johnstown Northridge on September 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
JOHNSTOWN, OH
richlandsource.com

Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win

Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
CANAL WINCHESTER, OH
richlandsource.com

Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg

Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
UPPER SANDUSKY, OH
richlandsource.com

Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
NEWARK, OH
richlandsource.com

Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian

Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
TIFFIN, OH
richlandsource.com

Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
TEKONSHA, MI
richlandsource.com

Delaware Olentangy Berlin dances around deficit to trip Marysville

Delaware Olentangy Berlin endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 24-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Marysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Delaware Olentangy Berlin as the first quarter ended.
MARYSVILLE, OH

