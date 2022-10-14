Read full article on original website
Ashland's defense stands strong to thwart Ohio Dominican
ASHLAND -- Sixth-ranked Ashland University fought back from its first halftime deficit of the year to nip Ohio Dominican 14-7 on Saturday night and keep its unbeaten season alive at Jack Miller Stadium. The Eagles (6-0 overall, 4-0 in the Great Midwest) started their game-winning drive on their own 6,...
Dover stops New Philadelphia in snug affair
Yes, Dover looked relaxed while edging New Philadelphia, but no autographs please after its 3-2 victory during this Ohio boys high school soccer game. Dover pulled in front of New Philadelphia 3-2 to begin the second half.
Clear Fork dismantles Shelby in convincing manner
Clear Fork's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Shelby 61-19 in Ohio high school football action on October 14. Clear Fork opened with a 13-6 advantage over Shelby through the first quarter.
Riverside Stebbins carves slim margin over Sidney
Riverside Stebbins walked the high-wire before edging Sidney 34-27 in an Ohio high school football matchup. The start wasn't the problem for Sidney, as it began with a 20-6 edge over Riverside Stebbins through the end of the first quarter.
Fredericktown cancels check from Cardington-Lincoln
Fredericktown notched a win on the victory belt after defeating Cardington-Lincoln 44-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Fredericktown drew first blood by forging a 14-0 margin over Cardington-Lincoln after the first quarter.
Too wild to tame: Utica topples Johnstown Northridge
Saddled up and ready to go, Utica spurred past Johnstown Northridge 28-14 during this Ohio football game. Both teams were blanked in the first, second and third quarters.
Dayton Dunbar dominates Dayton Thurgood Marshall
Dayton Dunbar's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Dayton Thurgood Marshall 62-28 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Dayton Dunbar drew first blood by forging a 28-22 margin over Dayton Thurgood Marshall after the first quarter.
Halt: Johnstown refuses to yield to Hebron Lakewood
Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Johnstown stopped Hebron Lakewood to the tune of a 41-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. In recent action on September 30, Johnstown faced off against Newark Catholic and Hebron Lakewood took on Johnstown Northridge on September 30 at Hebron Lakewood High School. For more, click here.
West Holmes sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming New Philadelphia
West Holmes rushed to an early advantage and ran away for a 60-7 win over New Philadelphia in Ohio high school football on October 14. West Holmes drew first blood by forging a 15-0 margin over New Philadelphia after the first quarter.
Delaware Hayes escapes Canal Winchester in thin win
Delaware Hayes eventually plied victory away from Canal Winchester 10-9 on October 14 in Ohio football. Canal Winchester showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 9-7 advantage over Delaware Hayes as the first quarter ended.
Halt: Springfield refuses to yield to Miamisburg
Dominating defense was the calling card of Springfield as it shut out Miamisburg 39-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup. Last season, Miamisburg and Springfield squared off with October 15, 2021 at Miamisburg High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Defiance Tinora rides to cruise-control win over Edgerton
Defiance Tinora scored early and often to roll over Edgerton 31-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Defiance Tinora opened with a 17-0 advantage over Edgerton through the first quarter.
Carey stops Upper Sandusky in snug affair
Fan stress was at an all-time high as Carey did just enough to beat Upper Sandusky 20-14 at Carey High on October 14 in Ohio football action. Carey drew first blood by forging a 6-0 margin over Upper Sandusky after the first quarter.
Blowout: Hilliard Darby delivers statement win over Thomas Worthington
Hilliard Darby earned its community's accolades after a 31-7 win over Thomas Worthington for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. The first quarter gave Hilliard Darby a 17-0 lead over Thomas Worthington.
Granville carves slim margin over Newark Licking Valley
Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Granville chalked up in tripping Newark Licking Valley 16-14 in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Last season, Granville and Newark Licking Valley squared off with October 15, 2021 at Granville High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Denied: Clayton Northmont blunts Beavercreek on scoreboard
Clayton Northmont's impenetrable defense prompted a 42-0 blanking of Beavercreek in an Ohio high school football matchup. Clayton Northmont opened with a 7-0 advantage over Beavercreek through the first quarter.
Sandusky Perkins rides the comeback trail to dust Tiffin Columbian
Sandusky Perkins dug itself out of a first-quarter hole and pulled away a 31-14 win over Tiffin Columbian in an Ohio high school football matchup on October 14. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Sandusky Perkins at the end of the first quarter.
Tekonsha handles stress test to best Holgate
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Tekonsha didn't mind, dispatching Holgate 30-28 at Holgate High on October 15 in Ohio football action. Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren first quarter.
Jetstream: New Bremen's early advantage leaves Minster in its wake
New Bremen offered a model for success with a convincing 45-21 victory over Minster on October 14 in Ohio football action. The first quarter gave New Bremen a 21-0 lead over Minster.
Delaware Olentangy Berlin dances around deficit to trip Marysville
Delaware Olentangy Berlin endured a shaky start but sped away from Marysville with a 24-10 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on October 14. Marysville showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-3 advantage over Delaware Olentangy Berlin as the first quarter ended.
