With New York City being one of the fashion capitals of the world, it is no surprise that its residents are known for their chic style. New Yorkers simply have a way of knowing the trends before the rest of the country, but with a city of millions from all over the world, it would be hard not to. The city is full of iconic fashion brand headquarters, the birthplace of New York Fashion Week, and the home to a multitude of the best fashion schools in the world. These factors alone make it a trend center.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO