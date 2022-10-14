Read full article on original website
Billy Joel's 'Scenes From an Italian Restaurant" Began Here
New York Groove: An Inside Look at the Stars, Shows, and Songs That Make NYC Rock Book Excerpt. One of Billy Joel’s most requested songs is “Scenes From an Italian Restaurant,” from his 1977 album The Stranger. The medley of three individual pieces began as one, “The Ballad of Brenda and Eddie.”
Movie Shown in HV Theaters Causing Viewers to Faint
A new movie that is being screened in the Hudson Valley is supposed to be so horrifying and disgusting that it is causing movie goers to vomit and pass out. Have you seen it yet?. It's October and this is that time of year when being scared is acyually kind...
Abbott Elementary Star & Westchester Native Celebrates 30th Birthday
One of my favorite shows growing up was Everybody Hates Chris. For those of you who don't remember or don't know, Everybody Hates Chris was a sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock which ran for four seasons. I thought the show was hilarious, and it introduced me to Terry Crews, who has become one of my favorite actors and personalities. The couldn't come together without the titular character, Chris, and the actor who played him, Tyler James Williams.
The Watcher Season 2: Is it renewed or canceled?
Will we see 657 Boulevard in Westfield again? Continue reading to learn more about The Watcher Season 2. The Watcher is a true American crime television mini-series created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan. The series follows the true story of a married couple who, after moving into their dream home in Westfield, New Jersey. As after the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell.
Pete Davidson, Joe Pesci film new TV show ‘Bupkis’ on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If there’s one thing Pete Davidson loves to do, it’s bring serious star power to Staten Island. The Staten Island native, 28, was spotted in Great Kills on Wednesday filming his autobiographical comedy TV show “Bupkis” alongside Joe Pesci. Davidson, Pesci...
Smokey Robinson returns to New York City, holds first show in eight years
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Smokey Robinson is set to perform in New York City this weekend for the first time in eight years. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee joined New York Living on Thursday to talk about his music and legacy. Watch the video player above for the full interview.
A New Rumor Points to Kingpin Running for Mayor of NYC in ‘Daredevil: Born Again’
As Daredevil: Born Again begins casting ahead of a 2023 start of production, new information seems to corroborate an old rumor. According to insider Daniel RPK, casting has begun for a group of characters associated with Vincent D’Onofrio’s Wilson Fisk as he runs for Mayor. Mayor Fisk may...
Inside the Magnificent Moynihan Food Hall
Now you can wait for a train in style at the Moynihan Food Hall, part of the new Penn Station. There are all sorts of goodies for workers and travelers in the area. At Vesuvio, an off-shoot of the famous bakery in SoHo, there are freshly baked breads, croissants and Italian pignoli cookies.
Your Guide To Nailing New York City Style Wherever You Are
With New York City being one of the fashion capitals of the world, it is no surprise that its residents are known for their chic style. New Yorkers simply have a way of knowing the trends before the rest of the country, but with a city of millions from all over the world, it would be hard not to. The city is full of iconic fashion brand headquarters, the birthplace of New York Fashion Week, and the home to a multitude of the best fashion schools in the world. These factors alone make it a trend center.
Remembering Hemsley Winfield, The First African American Modern Dancer And Founder Of Negro Concert Dancing
Osborne Hemsley Winfield is widely regarded as the first African American modern dancer, as well as the creator of “Negro concert dancing.” Winfield was a Harlem Renaissance dancer who worked with Martha Graham, Doris Humphrey, and Charles Weidman as the founder of the New Negro Art Theatre Dance Group.
The Top 10 Secrets of Green-Wood Cemetery In NYC
1. A famous bell tower inspired the cemetery’s chapel. The architectural firm of Warren & Wetmore has left its mark across the city, designing some of the city’s most prominent buildings in the early 20th century, including Grand Central Terminal and Chelsea Piers. The Green-Wood Chapel stands alongside those famed buildings.
Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system
There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
About those fireworks last night on the East River
We received a lot of queries last night about the fireworks display that went off last night after 9 on the East River below the Williamsburg Bridge. There wasn't any notification about them (as everyone pointed out, this account has one job) ... Which prompted plenty of tweets... and concern!
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. The US is supposedly obsessed with meat, we definitely do make a special occasion of seafood. We see that crab boils, fish fries, and oyster roasts are just a few food items people can die for.
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in New York, New York
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This place serves delicious desserts. The chefs are talented, and everything they serve is a real work of art that exceeds expectations. They also have reasonable prices.
Jews from all over celebrate in sukkahs the holiday of Sukkot
NEW YORK -- You may have noticed outdoor huts popping up all over the city this week. The temporary structures are part of the week-long Jewish holiday of Sukkot.In a time of rising antisemitism, CBS2's Lisa Rozner has more on how they are bringing people together.If you walk inside any New York City sukkah, you'll likely find people praying, eating, or simply dwelling."It is a high after Yom Kippur. It's a celebration. It's all about joy," Upper East Side resident Sara Armet said."Many of the laws in the Torah relate to agriculture, to growth. This holiday is about going green,...
TikTok Dessert Sensation, Crumbl Cookies, To Open First NYC Location
And to New Yorker’s delight, the booming business will open its first NYC location at 1195 3rd Ave. on Friday, October 21st. Crumbl Cookies can hardly wait to serve its delicious treats in its perfect pink packaging to crazed-cookie fans in NYC, shares store owners Mike Wilson, Zach Wilson, and Seth Neeleman. The first 100 customers in line on opening day will receive a limited-edition Crumbl x NYC t-shirt. New Yorkers will be able to order from the grand opening menu including six unique flavors and of course, their award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip. With a rotating menu, customers can look forward to new cookie flavors every week, announced via social media on Sundays at 8pm! Some of their iconic 200+ flavors include online favorites such as Cornbread, Cookies & Cream, S’mores, Key Lime Pie, Peppermint Bark, Caramel Popcorn, Buttermilk Pancake, and Galaxy Brownie.
Fabulous Photos of Vintage Jersey City c. 1970s
These fabulous photographs are from Andy Blair’s Flickr site. He’s taken us back to 1970s New York before, but now we’re focusing on Jersey City. In the 1970s the city experienced a period of urban decline that saw many of its wealthy residents leave for the suburbs, due to rising crime, civil unrest, political corruption, and economic hardship. From 1950 to 1980, Jersey City lost 75,000 residents, and from 1975 to 1982, it lost 5,000 jobs, or 9% of its workforce.
20 Best Rooftop Restaurants in NYC (Places You Won’t Want to Miss!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. New York City is one of the most popular destinations in the United States for travelers from across the globe. Whether you’re coming to NYC from New Jersey or Paris, you’ll find all sorts of exciting ways to spend your time (and money). Rooftop restaurants in NYC are among the favorite ways to mix and mingle with friends or snag a romantic evening.
The Most Popular Bagel Shops In America To Try
Nothing beats a crispy-on-the-outside, soft-on-the-inside bagel. The doughy, yeasty treats make a perfect breakfast or a fantastic snack. Covered in cream cheese or topped with bacon and eggs, bagels are possibly the ideal food. New York and Montreal dominate the market for well-crafted bagels. These cities perfected the art of...
