NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason. The comments came after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz threw for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in the low-scoring win over the Bears. An ESPN investigative report earlier in the day that centered on Snyder said the owner wanted Wentz as a way to...
NFL: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
Oct 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz (11) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jets Packers Football
New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, celebrates with teammates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?
GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
Jets Packers blocked punt
Jets safety Will Parks runs in for a touchdown after a blocked punt against the Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. The special teams had some bright spots, despite several miscues.
Instant analysis: Aaron Rodgers takes a beating as Packers manhandled by Jets
GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers fell to 3-3 with a 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Here are my quick thoughts on the game: What I didn’t like Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is going to need a long ice bath after that one because he got beat up by the Jets, who manhandled the Green Bay offensive line. ...
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets
GREEN BAY — Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Offense: F The Packers couldn’t get their running game going and that put a lot of pressure on a passing game that can’t seem to get in a rhythm. Aaron Rodgers faced a lot of pressure, but he had some throws that were off...
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) works to bring down Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar-USA TODAY NETWORK
Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
NFL: International Series-Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints
Oct 2, 2022; London, United Kingdom; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) gestures in the second half against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Vikings defeated the Saints 28-25. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Back to Dak? Cowboys QB future clarifies after loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA — Initially CeeDee Lamb said he was "not telling nobody nothing," but in a quieter moment of the Dallas Cowboys' postgame locker room, the receiver's phrasing was telling. "Cooper [Rush] did everything and exceeded all expectations, don't get me wrong," Lamb told Yahoo Sports, speaking in clear past...
NFL・
Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards for the Falcons (2-3), who...
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) carries the ball for a first down before he is forced out of bounds by Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recovers a second-quarter strip sack of Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland. Akr 9 18 Browns 5
Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson is in line to handle the bulk of the rushing duties for the Colts (2-2-1) on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-3). Jackson, 23, rushed 13 times for 62 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. Also on Saturday,...
Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player
Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-15 win. Brady swung his leg at Jarrett as both players were getting up but did not make contact. Brady, 45, has passed for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 23rd NFL campaign. --Field Level Media
Colts rule out LB Shaq Leonard, DE Kwity Paye
The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither player has practiced this week. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. The three-time All-Pro also has a back issue. Leonard, 27, made two tackles and played 16 snaps in the loss to the Titans. Paye, 23, was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 5 win at Denver. He has 16 tackles and three sacks in five starts this season. The Jaguars (2-3) posted a 24-0 shutout against the Colts (2-2-1) in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) stiff arms Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Logan Ryan (26) in the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Oct 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws the ball against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
