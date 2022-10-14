ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xTgjb_0iYKBVZL00

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason. The comments came after Washington's 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears on Thursday night. Wentz threw for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in the low-scoring win over the Bears. An ESPN investigative report earlier in the day that centered on Snyder said the owner wanted Wentz as a way to...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Avery Journal-Times

Jets Packers Football

New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, celebrates with teammates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?

GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets

GREEN BAY — Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Offense: F The Packers couldn’t get their running game going and that put a lot of pressure on a passing game that can’t seem to get in a rhythm. Aaron Rodgers faced a lot of pressure, but he had some throws that were off...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: Commanders QB Carson Wentz has fractured finger

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz's availability is in question after fracturing the ring finger on his throwing hand in Thursday's victory over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Saturday. Per the report, Wentz is headed to Los Angeles to see a hand specialist to assess the situation. Wentz completed 12 of 22 passes for 99 yards without a touchdown or interception in Washington's 12-7 win over Chicago on Thursday night. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
Action News Jax

Back to Dak? Cowboys QB future clarifies after loss to Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — Initially CeeDee Lamb said he was "not telling nobody nothing," but in a quieter moment of the Dallas Cowboys' postgame locker room, the receiver's phrasing was telling. "Cooper [Rush] did everything and exceeded all expectations, don't get me wrong," Lamb told Yahoo Sports, speaking in clear past...
NFL
The Avery Journal-Times

Falcons TE Kyle Pitts (hamstring) questionable vs. 49ers

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is listed as questionable to play in Sunday's game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers. Pitts was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday while nursing a hamstring injury. He sat out the first game of his career in Atlanta's 21-15 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday. Pitts, 22, has 10 catches for 150 yards for the Falcons (2-3), who...
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Los Angeles Rams

Sep 18, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers (3) carries the ball for a first down before he is forced out of bounds by Atlanta Falcons safety Erik Harris (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

Colts RBs Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines out vs. Jaguars

Indianapolis Colts running backs Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines have been downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Deon Jackson is in line to handle the bulk of the rushing duties for the Colts (2-2-1) on Sunday against the Jaguars (2-3). Jackson, 23, rushed 13 times for 62 yards in Indianapolis' 12-9 overtime win over the Denver Broncos on Oct. 6. Also on Saturday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Avery Journal-Times

Report: NFL fining Tom Brady $11K for kicking player

Tom Brady has made a fortune with his arm, but his leg reportedly will cost him $11,139. ESPN reported Friday that the NFL has informed the Buccaneers quarterback he will be fined that much for kicking Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Grady Jarrett on Sunday. Jarrett was penalized for unnecessary roughness on the play late in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 21-15 win. Brady swung his leg at Jarrett as both players were getting up but did not make contact. Brady, 45, has passed for 1,409 yards with seven touchdowns and one interception in five starts this season, the seven-time Super Bowl champion's 23rd NFL campaign. --Field Level Media
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

Colts rule out LB Shaq Leonard, DE Kwity Paye

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out linebacker Shaquille Leonard and defensive end Kwity Paye for Sunday's rematch with the visiting Jacksonville Jaguars. Neither player has practiced this week. Leonard has been sidelined since suffering a concussion and injuring his nose in his Week 4 season debut against Tennessee. The three-time All-Pro also has a back issue. Leonard, 27, made two tackles and played 16 snaps in the loss to the Titans. Paye, 23, was carted off the field with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter of the Week 5 win at Denver. He has 16 tackles and three sacks in five starts this season. The Jaguars (2-3) posted a 24-0 shutout against the Colts (2-2-1) in Jacksonville in Week 2. --Field Level Media
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
732
Followers
1K+
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy