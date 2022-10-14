ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

By Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
The Greeneville Sun
The Greeneville Sun
 3 days ago

Aug 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) gives a thumbs up to fans before the game between the Browns and the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

ClutchPoints

‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator

Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Cavaliers Waive Five Players

CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts

CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers waive 5 players, including Mamadi Diakite; plan to keep 15th roster spot open

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers waived five players on Saturday afternoon, getting their roster below the maximum threshold. Training camp invites Sharife Cooper, Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton and Jamorko Pickett were all let go. Combo guard R.J. Nembhard, who originally signed a two-way contract with Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2021, and appeared in 14 games for the Cavaliers last season, was also released.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Greeneville Sun

Jets Packers Football

New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, celebrates with teammates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?

GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets

GREEN BAY — Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Offense: F The Packers couldn’t get their running game going and that put a lot of pressure on a passing game that can’t seem to get in a rhythm. Aaron Rodgers faced a lot of pressure, but he had some throws that were off...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Greeneville Sun

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game. Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle...
CLEVELAND, OH
