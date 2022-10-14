NFL: Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns

Related
What they said during Browns’ blowout loss vs. Patriots: Social media reaction
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns are now on a three-game losing streak as they were blown out at home by rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe and the Patriots, 38-15, on Sunday. Zappe threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns in just his second start. The Patriots’ defense sacked Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett four times and forced four turnovers.
Why Bill Belichick Told Patriots To Return To Field After Win Over Browns
CLEVELAND — After the Patriots wrapped up a comfortable win over the Browns on Sunday, head coach Bill Belichick instructed his players to walk back out to the FirstEnergy Stadium game field before boarding the team buses. This wasn’t some sort of Herb Brooks-esque postgame punishment. It was a...
I-Team: New lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, but why now?
The FOX 8 I-Team just did some digging into the story behind yet another lawsuit filed against Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct.
Jim Donovan under weather and won't be radio announcer for Browns vs. Patriots
Browns games have sounded different this season on the team's radio network. Sunday's home game against the New England Patriots will sound even more unusual. The Browns (2-3) announced play-by-play radio announcer Jim Donovan is feeling under the weather and won't be in the booth when they host the Patriots (2-3). Donovan will be...
‘It’s very frustrating’: Myles Garrett appears to show discord with Browns D Coordinator
Myles Garrett didn’t hide his frustration with his role with the Cleveland Browns as he struggles to make his impact felt by the team. Garrett hasn’t been the usual Defensive Player of the Year candidate that he was in years past, and he expressed belief that their playmaking is the problem and the one limiting what he can do. He emphasized his “lack of opportunities” as the reason for his subpar performance so far, a message that implies there is some sort of discord between him and the Browns coaching.
This is a Cavaliers column I never expected to write a year ago, or even in the spring – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Talking to myself as the Cavaliers prepare to open the season Wednesday:. QUESTION: How many games will the Cavs win this season?. ANSWER: I usually hate that question. Q: Why?. A: When LeBron James was here, the number of regular season victories was almost meaningless. The...
NBA
Cavaliers Waive Five Players
CLEVELAND – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived guard Sharife Cooper, forward Mamadi Diakite, forward Nate Hinton, guard R.J. Nembhard, and forward Jamorko Pickett, Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman announced today from Cleveland Clinic Courts. Nembhard (6-4, 200), who originally signed a Two-Way contract with Cleveland on Oct....
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves game v. Patriots due to injury
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett exited the field with trainers during Sunday's game against the New England Patriots with a shoulder injury.
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Yankees still alive in ALDS, beating Guards 4-2
The Guardians are coming into Game 4 leading the ALDS 2-1. It starts at 7:07 p.m. Sunday, with the first pitch by former Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen.
WKYC
Cleveland Browns beat down by 3rd string quarterback: Social media reacts
CLEVELAND — Oh what a difference 16 hours can make. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. If you stayed up late last night to celebrate the Cleveland Guardians thrilling come from behind, walk-off win at Progressive Field, you would have seen Cleveland sports fans jubilantly celebrating throughout the streets of downtown Cleveland.
Cleveland Cavaliers Waive Sharife Cooper, Four Others
The Cleveland Cavaliers announced Saturday that they have waived former Atlanta Hawks guard Sharife Cooper amongst their list of preseason roster cuts.
Cleveland Cavaliers waive 5 players, including Mamadi Diakite; plan to keep 15th roster spot open
INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers waived five players on Saturday afternoon, getting their roster below the maximum threshold. Training camp invites Sharife Cooper, Mamadi Diakite, Nate Hinton and Jamorko Pickett were all let go. Combo guard R.J. Nembhard, who originally signed a two-way contract with Cleveland on Oct. 16, 2021, and appeared in 14 games for the Cavaliers last season, was also released.
Jets Packers Football
New York Jets defensive end John Franklin-Myers, left, celebrates with teammates after sacking Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Green Bay.
Jim Polzin: The Packers' hole got deeper. Can Matt LaFleur dig them out of it?
GREEN BAY — For the first three seasons of the Matt LaFleur era here in Titletown, any moments of angst and soul-searching have appeared during and after the playoff exits that have ruined great regular seasons. It’s mostly been smooth sailing for LaFleur from September through early January, so this position the Green Bay Packers coach finds himself in six games into the 2022 campaign is an uncomfortable one. LaFleur...
Photos: Packers out of sync in loss to Jets at home
The Packers' struggles continued back on their home turf as the Jets pulled away in the second half for a 27-10 victory at Lambeau Field.
Jets Packers blocked punt
Jets safety Will Parks runs in for a touchdown after a blocked punt against the Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. The special teams had some bright spots, despite several miscues.
Jim Polzin gives Packers a D-minus grade against Jets
GREEN BAY — Columnist Jim Polzin grades the Green Bay Packers’ performance in their 27-10 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Offense: F The Packers couldn’t get their running game going and that put a lot of pressure on a passing game that can’t seem to get in a rhythm. Aaron Rodgers faced a lot of pressure, but he had some throws that were off...
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots. Clowney has been dealing with ankle, knee and elbow issues. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that the three-time Pro Bowler didn't feel ready to compete in this weekend's game. Ward, a two-time Pro Bowler, didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday after sustaining a concussion while making a tackle...
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recovers a second-quarter strip sack of Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland. Akr 9 18 Browns 5
The Greeneville Sun
249
Followers
2K+
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT
The Greeneville Sun has been “Greene County’s hometown newspaper” since 1879. Part of Adams Publishing Group, the newspaper has won many awards for news stories, advertising, photos, videos, and websites from the Tennessee Press Association, Tennessee Associated Press Broadcasters and Media Editors, Mid-Atlantic Newspaper Advertising and Marketing Executives, and National Newspaper Association.https://www.greenevillesun.com/
Comments / 0