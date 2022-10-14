Read full article on original website
Related
Russian 'Elite' Guard Arresting Military in Moscow: Ukraine Intelligence
Ukrainian intelligence officials said Saturday that an "elite" Russian military division arrested other members of the military in Moscow as discontent appears to grow over the Ukraine war. The alleged arrests, which Newsweek could not independently confirm, come more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the so-called...
Washington Examiner
Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden
There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
Washington Examiner
Judicial Watch sues for records over possible FBI obstruction in Hunter Biden investigation
A conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch, is suing the Justice Department for records related to possible FBI obstruction in the Hunter Biden investigation. Judicial Watch filed the suit in response to the agency's failure to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request submitted in August. The suit also argues the agency violated the FOIA request and that the watchdog group has a legal right to view those documents.
US Army doctor and anesthesiologist charged with conspiring to provide US military medical records to Russian government
A wife and husband from Maryland have been charged with conspiring to provide the Russian government with personal medical records from the US government and military, according to a newly unsealed federal indictment.
Washington Examiner
Clinton ally lied about sourcing for anti-Trump dossier claim after hearing it on cable news
A longtime Democratic operative testified he fabricated the sourcing behind a claim about Trump’s 2016 campaign that ended up in British ex-spy Christopher Steele’s discredited dossier. Charles Dolan, an ally of Bill and Hillary Clinton who spent many years doing work with Russian officials and businesses, testified Thursday...
US intelligence believes the Ukrainian government was likely behind the assassination of the daughter of a top Putin ally: reports
A leading Russian nationalist and daughter of one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's top allies was assassinated in a car bomb attack outside Moscow, and the US believes she may have been killed on the orders of elements of the Ukrainian government, The New York Times reported Wednesday, citing unnamed US officials.
US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider
Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
Thousands of Russian soldiers ‘surrounded by Ukraine troops’ in key Donetsk town
Thousands of Russian soldiers have been encircled by Ukrainian forces in a key occupied town in the Donetsk region, Kyiv has said. Lyman was captured by Russia in May but has come under pressure in recent days as Ukraine's troops seek to build on gains made during ongoing counter-offensives in the north and northeast of the country.
The Jewish Press
Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones
The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
Former General Says U.S. Would 'Take Out' Russian Troops If Moscow Used Nuclear Weapons In Ukraine
A former CIA and military leader says the U.S. would wipe Russian troops off the map if Moscow chose to use nuclear weapons, Radar has learned. David Petraeus recently spoke about the Russian nuclear threat amid the country’s ongoing war with Ukraine. In February, Russia invaded its neighbor under the pretext of freeing persecuted people.
International Business Times
Russian Soldiers 'Running And Panicking' To Exit Liberated Ukraine Cities; Bodies Scattered Everywhere
Soldiers of the Russian army are now fleeing from territories liberated by the Ukrainian military as the latter's counteroffensive continues to push forward into the occupied Luhansk region, according to a report. The village of Torske in Donetsk Oblast served as one of the strongholds of the Russian army, with...
Ukraine Details How to Spot Putin's New Troops on the Battlefield
Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced a partial mobilization of troops to help support the ongoing war with Ukraine.
Yuri Milner, the richest Russian in Silicon Valley, has renounced his Russian citizenship amid the Ukraine war
Billionaire investor Yuri Milner — known for his profitable bets on tech firms like Airbnb and Facebook — has been an Israeli citizen since 1999.
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’
RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
Russian Troops in Donetsk Ordered to Stop Fighting Amid Desertion: Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has repeatedly failed to take over the Donetsk region, which was annexed by Moscow after widely criticized referendums.
Russian Reporter Left Speechless Amid Kherson Retreat: 'Disaster'
Roman Saponkov listed several areas that he said had been "abundantly watered with the blood of our soldiers."
Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses
Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
Washington Examiner
Vladimir Putin goes for broke
Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin
UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
Comments / 0