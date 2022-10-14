ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russian 'Elite' Guard Arresting Military in Moscow: Ukraine Intelligence

Ukrainian intelligence officials said Saturday that an "elite" Russian military division arrested other members of the military in Moscow as discontent appears to grow over the Ukraine war. The alleged arrests, which Newsweek could not independently confirm, come more than seven months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the so-called...
Washington Examiner

Dirty money, dirty politics, and Hunter Biden

There might finally be enough pieces of the Hunter Biden puzzle for the authorities and Congress to put together the full picture of the legal case against the president's son. And the next few weeks will play a crucial role in how this convoluted and salacious story ends. The federal...
Washington Examiner

Judicial Watch sues for records over possible FBI obstruction in Hunter Biden investigation

A conservative watchdog group, Judicial Watch, is suing the Justice Department for records related to possible FBI obstruction in the Hunter Biden investigation. Judicial Watch filed the suit in response to the agency's failure to comply with a Freedom of Information Act request submitted in August. The suit also argues the agency violated the FOIA request and that the watchdog group has a legal right to view those documents.
The Independent

US intelligence tells Biden Putin was ‘directly’ confronted by angry Kremlin insider

Vladimir Putin was confronted by a Kremlin insider angry over the conduct of the Ukraine war, Joe Biden has reportedly been told. A report said the alleged rare intervention from someone considered a member of the Russian leader’s inner circle, was treated with enough credibility that it made its way into Mr Biden’s daily intelligence briefing, where he is told about a half-dozen or so of the most pressing intelligence related issues by one of his senior officials.
The Jewish Press

Using Israeli Intelligence, Ukraine Easily Destroys Russia’s Iranian-Made Kamikaze Drones

The Telegraph reported on Wednesday that dozens of Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones that had been launched on Monday by Russia in a long-range blitz on city centers across Ukraine were shot down by Ukraine’s air defense systems (Hopeless ‘kamikaze’ drones show Vladimir Putin’s war machine is floundering), and many were destroyed before hitting their targets.
The US Sun

Russian troops ordered to RETREAT as Ukraine’s tanks reach striking distance of Kherson & Zelensky vows ‘we do not stop’

RUSSIAN troops have been ordered to retreat as Ukraine's southern tank assault steamrollers their positions - and President Zelensky vowed he "won't stop". A Putin stooge confirmed an order "to regroup" as pro-Russian blogs revealed the frontline had collapsed. The lightning advance puts Ukraine's defenders in striking distance of Kherson...
Washington Examiner

Vladimir Putin goes for broke

Russian President Vladimir Putin thinks he may have found his offramp: the Russian-occupied territories of southeastern Ukraine. The Kremlin is rushing referendum votes in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in order that they join Russia before Ukraine can liberate them. Putin’s "special military operation" failed to secure Kyiv at the...
The US Sun

Ukraine makes massive gains as tanks seize key river from retreating Russian troops in latest humiliation for Putin

UKRAINIAN troops have continued consolidating their positions across the Oskil River in the Kharkiv region in the latest humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin. Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai confirmed Ukraine was now in control of the east bank of the River Oskil, key position on the frontline, adding that the army's next target would be neighbouring Luhansk.
