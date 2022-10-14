Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest running festival wraps up in Mt. Sterling
MT. STERLING, Ky (WTVQ)- It was a successful weekend in Montgomery County, where the annual October Court Day Festival continued in downtown Mount Sterling. It’s the oldest festival in Kentucky and brings thousands of visitors every year. “This festival is more than just a festival. It is actually, in...
Kentucky auctioning off out-of-use equipment, trucks and more
Were you asking what happens to the equipment used by Kentucky officials when they are done with it? Well, they auction it.
WTVQ
Popular car show helps raise money for veteran’s center
LEXINGTON, ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington car club is using proceeds from an annual car show to give back to veterans. The Motorheads Car Club held its’ 5th annual Patriots Day Car Show Sunday at Fredrick Douglas High School. Organizers say the show was in honor of 9/11. It begins...
Division of Surplus Properties’ yard sale: heavy equipment, vehicles in online auction starting today
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Finance and Administration Cabinet’s Division of Surplus Properties will host an online auction of surplus heavy equipment no longer in use by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s (KYTC) Division of Equipment. The auction begins today and closes on Tuesday, Oct. 25. An annual event,...
WTVQ
Memorial for fallen Bardstown officer Jason Ellis is vandalized
NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after someone vandalized the memorial to fallen Bardstown Kentucky officer Jason Ellis. The Sheriff’s office says the memorial area at the ramp of exit 34 on b-g parkway was vandalized sometime...
WTVQ
Canine Olympics benefits Woodford Humane Society
VERSAILLES, Ky (WTVQ)- Dogs of all shapes and sizes were in Versailles Sunday, competing in the annual Canine Olympics. The olympics is the longest running fundraiser for the Woodford Humane Society. There were twenty contests for dogs and their owners- including agility competitions, a “dress you dog” dash, and a...
uky.edu
UK 2022 Homecoming royalty crowned
LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 15, 2022) — Gracelyn Bush, of Owensboro, Kentucky, and Johnny Zelenak II, of Oldham County, Kentucky, were crowned the 2022 University of Kentucky Homecoming queen and king during the halftime ceremonies at the UK vs. Mississippi State Homecoming football game at Kroger Field Saturday night. Bush...
WTVQ
Poor People’s Campaign holds downtown rally to encourage people to vote
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A rally and march in downtown Lexington Saturday urged people to get out and vote during next month’s midterm elections. The rally was part of the Poor People’s Campaign’s massive initiative to reach out to 5 million people ahead of the midterms with the theme of “If We Ever Needed to Vote for Democracy and Justice, We Sure Do Need to Vote Now!”.
WTVQ
City breaks homicide record after overnight stabbing
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington has now set a new homicide record after a man was stabbed to death Friday night. Police say they responded just before midnight to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to an unresponsive man.When they arrived they found a man had been stab wounds. The victim...
Morehead nurse turned patient
Angela Hardymon has walked the halls of St. Claire Regional Medical Center for the last five years as a nurse, but she never thought she'd walk through the doors of the cancer unit as a patient.
WKYT 27
Winner drawn for St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a winner for the Lexington St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!. The winner of the 2022 giveaway is Charles Wilson of Saint Helens, Ky. The drawing was held live Thursday during our 5:30 p.m. newscast. WKYT is proud to partner with St. Jude and its...
WTVQ
Two weeks left for Kentucky flood survivors to apply with FEMA
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/PRESS RELEASE) – Eastern Kentucky homeowners and renters who sustained damage to their property from the July floods have two weeks left to apply for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Friday, Oct. 28, to apply for FEMA assistance for survivors in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee,...
stnonline.com
Kentucky Man Indicted for Passing School Bus and Nearly Hitting Student
A grand jury indicted ad Lexington, Kentucky man who is accused of nearly hitting a teenager while they were unloading from their school bus, reported WYMT News. On Sept. 19, Travis Mason,14, was getting off his school bus on Louisville Road, north Frankfort when he was almost hit by an SUV that passed the bus on the right side.
Wave 3
Man found dead with gunshot wound in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jeffersontown Police Department has started an investigation after finding a man dead with a gunshot wound. Officers were called to the scene of a reported shooting late Thursday night on Tree Lane, just about a quarter of a mile from Jeffersontown High School. Officers got...
WLWT 5
Officials: No injuries, arrests after car crashes into Northern Kentucky building
ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — No injuries have been reported after a car ran into a building Thursday morning in Alexandria, Campbell County, dispatch says. Officials say the crash happened just before 11 a.m. at the O'Reilly Auto Parts in the 7900 block of Alexandria Pike. Authorities say the driver was...
WTVQ
Girls Can Too! introduces young women to STEM careers
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One program in the state is helping young girls explore jobs that they may not otherwise know about. “Girls Can Too” is an initiative through Bluegrass Community and Technical College. It’s a three year program funded by the National Science Foundation grant. It’s designed to...
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
WTVQ
Chris Rodriguez leads Kentucky to a win over Mississippi State
LEXINGTON, Ky.(UK Athletics) – Chris Rodriguez Jr. rushed for 196 yards and two touchdowns as No. 22 Kentucky topped 16th-ranked Mississippi State 27-17 on Saturday night at Kroger Field. For Rodriguez, it was the second-highest rushing total of his Kentucky career. He also eclipsed the 3,000-yard mark in career...
fox56news.com
Nicholasville police warn of scam in comments on Facebook page
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Nicholasville Police Department is warning the community of a scam circulating on its Facebook page. According to police, scammers are taking to the comments of the department’s posts to sell items such as shirts and sweatshirts. “Any choice items … any colour...
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off after Bulldogs stumble vs. Kentucky Wildcats
Hey. That was miserable. Just utterly awful. Mike Leach and his Mississippi State football team just don’t have much fun when they head up to Lexington, Kentucky. And tonight, that’s certainly true. The Mississippi State Bulldogs were beaten in infuriating fashion in an error-filled contest. Mississippi State scored...
Comments / 0