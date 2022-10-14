Read full article on original website
The 4th annual Burn Pits 360’s Texas Patriot Ruck March returns
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 held their 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March Saturday morning. The fundraiser was a present of assist not just for the group, but in addition for a 7-year-old most cancers survivor, Julian Galloway. The survivor’s massive group of supporters seek advice from themselves as ‘Team Julian’. Galloway comes from a robust line of army males together with his father, Lee Galloway who’s a CCPD officer.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the Capt Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
31-Year-Old Stephanie Vallejo Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Wednesday. The crash happened at North Padre Island Drive and Highway 44. The officials stated that a concrete pump truck and a construction vehicle were involved in the collision.
54-Year-Old Eutimio Barrera Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi on Sunday. The crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the SPID feeder road in Flour Bluff, near Waldron at around 10:30 p.m.
Alan Holt gives us a look at what to expect at the 61st Texas Jazz Festival
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It'll be warm this weekend, so if you don't want to do a lot of walking to get to the Texas Jazz Festival, and you don't want to pay for parking, the Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority is offering free park-and-ride shuttles all weekend. The...
Corpus Christi Fire Department receives donation of 100 smoke detectors for 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department (CCFD) received a donation of 100 free smoke detectors from the Insurance Council of Texas. The gift was made in honor of the 100th Annual National Fire Prevention Week, which runs this week from Oct.9-15 with the theme “fire won't wait, plan your escape.”
La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
Thank you, Corpus Christi! 3NEWS dominates "Best of the Best" awards
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi residents made it clear this year that not only is 3NEWS known and trusted, it's also the "Best of the Best." The Corpus Christi Caller-Times' 2022 "Best of the Best" awards results are in, and the 3NEWS team won big in the contest's media categories.
'Everyone can be forgiven': Family of killed motorcyclist mourning as wrong-way SPID driver makes bond
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 54-year-old Eutimio "Tim" Barrera was stopped on his motorcycle at a red light near SPID in Flour Bluff when Sarah Hoss hit him as she drunkenly drove down the wrong side of the intersection, Corpus Christi police said. He was then taken to the hospital,...
Bob Hall Pier construction can go forward pending Corps of Engineers' OK
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners have approved a new design for the Bob Hall Pier reconstruction. Commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with a two-pylon pier design at Wednesday’s meeting after several people, many from the surfing community, spoke up about how the original design of the pier -- a single-pile design – would change how waves form in the area.
Corpus Christi-based aircrew discovers, rescues shipwrecked fishermen after shark attack
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Coast Guard Ocean Sentry aircrew from Corpus Christi discovered and rescued three fishermen Sunday after they were shipwrecked for 28 hours in the Gulf of Mexico. Before their rescue, the men tried to flag down oil rigs and shrimp boats off the coast of...
Demolition of old Christus Spohn Memorial building to begin on Monday
The hospital was originally built in 1944 but has become more expensive to upkeep than it would be to move services to other locations.
Corpus Christi International Airport improvements take flight soon
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi International Airport officials said Wednesday it’s going to cost about $17 million to renovate the region's airport. "Construction will basically last the whole calendar year of 2023,” said CCIA Aviation Director Tyler Miller. The federal government is covering 90 percent of...
Museum of Science and History holds S.T.E.M day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A spook-tacular event happened at The Museum of Science and History that focuses specifically on S.T.E.M which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Kids were able to wear their Halloween costumes as they enjoyed hands on activities. Some of those included making lava lamps,...
Motorcycle safety front and center after fatal accident, with 'Rock and Ride' in town
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You could be seeing a lot more bikers on the roads this weekend. That's because of the 'Rock and Ride 2022' motorcycle event happening this weekend. A local father is sharing his son's story to warn drivers to please take an extra second to look out for motorcycles this weekend.
Corpus Christi celebrates 4th Indigenous Peoples' Day
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many cities across the country celebrate Indigenous People's Day in place of Columbus Day, and Corpus Christi is one of them. Corpus Christi celebrated its 4th Indigenous People's Day this year with a special event hosted by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend. Cultures...
The race for Nueces County Judge: Connie Scott challenges Barbara Canales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we move closer to the all-important November midterm elections, 3NEWS wants to take a look at the candidates vying for the office of Nueces County Judge. Incumbent judge Barbara Canales and challenger Connie Scott both think they can move the county forward. "There are...
New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
Motorcyclist killed by wrong-way driver in Flour Bluff mourned by his band
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Corpus Christi woman is facing serious charges after Corpus Christi Police Department officials believe she caused a wrong-way crash that claimed the life of a motorcyclist over the weekend. According to the crash report obtained by 3NEWS, 30-year-old Sarah Hoss was under the influence...
