Nueces County, TX

The 4th annual Burn Pits 360’s Texas Patriot Ruck March returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Burn Pits 360 held their 4th annual Texas Patriot Ruck March Saturday morning. The fundraiser was a present of assist not just for the group, but in addition for a 7-year-old most cancers survivor, Julian Galloway. The survivor’s massive group of supporters seek advice from themselves as ‘Team Julian’. Galloway comes from a robust line of army males together with his father, Lee Galloway who’s a CCPD officer.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs injured crewman from fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coast Guard medevaced a 50-year-old crewman from a fishing vessel off Port Aransas, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Corpus Christi command center watchstanders received a report at 6:25 p.m. via VHF-FM channel 16 from the captain of the Capt Michael II, an 89-foot commercial fishing vessel, stating a crew member had sustained a head injury approximately 30 miles east of Port Aransas.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
KIII 3News

La Retama Central Library could potentially get a new look after 40 years

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There are some potentially exciting upgrades coming to the La Retama Central Library with a vote being held next month through Bond 2022. The Assistant Director of Library Technology for the city of Corpus Christi, Alan Carlos said this will not only have a cosmetic element to it but will add functionality as well. "We want a library that the citizens can take pride in," Carlos said.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Bob Hall Pier construction can go forward pending Corps of Engineers' OK

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Nueces County commissioners have approved a new design for the Bob Hall Pier reconstruction. Commissioners voted unanimously to move ahead with a two-pylon pier design at Wednesday’s meeting after several people, many from the surfing community, spoke up about how the original design of the pier -- a single-pile design – would change how waves form in the area.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Museum of Science and History holds S.T.E.M day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A spook-tacular event happened at The Museum of Science and History that focuses specifically on S.T.E.M which stands for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. Kids were able to wear their Halloween costumes as they enjoyed hands on activities. Some of those included making lava lamps,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

Corpus Christi celebrates 4th Indigenous Peoples' Day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many cities across the country celebrate Indigenous People's Day in place of Columbus Day, and Corpus Christi is one of them. Corpus Christi celebrated its 4th Indigenous People's Day this year with a special event hosted by the Indigenous Peoples of the Coastal Bend. Cultures...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

New Public Health Director named for Corpus Christi, Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Fauzia Khan has been named the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health Department's new director of health. Khan replaces Annette Rodriguez, who was one of the public faces during the city and county's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. City of Corpus Christi Asst. City Manager Steve Viera had been guiding the office since March.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
KIII 3News

Alcorta's ensures that ballet folklórico lives on in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Every dance has a story behind it, and every story has its roots. Alcorta’s Compañía de Danza Folklórica’s story begins 25 years ago. "So, our story begins with my mother, Cynthia Alcorta, she started a ballet folklórico program at Roy Miller High School, and from there, it moved into a large-scale project,” said Alcorta’s artistic director Samuel Alcorta. “We had many dancers from leading that school folklórico program and (they didn’t) have anywhere for them to dance after they graduated from high school, so there was a need in the community for some sort of outlet for Mexican folk dance."
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KIII 3News

KIII 3News

Corpus Christi, TX
