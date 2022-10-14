ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Punk rocker from Wichita Falls goes country

By Joshua Hoggard
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

DENTON (KFDX/KJTL) — The list of Grammy-nominated artists from Wichita Falls is a short one, but it includes four men who used to walk the halls of Rider, Old High, and Henrietta.

Nearly 30 years after they started in 1994, the boys in Bowling For Soup are still making music, releasing their eleventh studio album in March 2022.

Blink-182 reunites with Tom DeLonge for new music, world tour

KFDX Digital Reporter Josh Hoggard spoke with Bowling For Soup’s frontman, Jaret Reddick , on Thursday, October 13, 2022. They started all the way at the beginning of Bowling For Soup’s story when they were just four Wichita Falls area high school kids starting a band.

“Honestly, it was just something to do for us,” Reddick said. “Wichita Falls is a nice sized town, but there’s not a lot to do, and there’s a lot of trouble to get into, and this is the 90s.”

Reddick and his buddies, Chris Burney, Lance Morrill, and Erik Chandler are the founding members of Bowling for Soup, but they all started out in different bands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XU26e_0iYK9r6y00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16Uvbr_0iYK9r6y00

“Chris used to run a little coffee house over on Grant Street,” Reddick said. “It was called the Refuge. He could get really great bands to come through, but he also gave local bands a place to play.”

Reddick and Morrill were in a band. Morrill also had a band with Burney and Chandler. When both bands broke up, the four remaining members of those two bands started a new one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nbq0E_0iYK9r6y00

“Bowling for Soup started in 1994 in a little shopping center there on Beverly Drive by Stanley’s #2,” Reddick said. “July 3, 1994, we played out at Memorial Stadium at the big fireworks display thing, and that was our very first show.”

A few years later, the guys moved to Denton, signed a record deal, and decided to go for it.

“We got signed to Jive Records,” Reddick said. “And our first… First major record label album did not do all that great.”

Despite a lack of commercial success, the band’s fan base kept growing. They started touring in Texas and Oklahoma. They kept writing and playing music.

And then, in 2002, one of their songs got picked up by a pop radio station. That song is called, “Girl All The Bad Guys Want”, Bowling For Soup’s first major hit.

“All of a sudden it was on pop radio everywhere,” Reddick said. “So in 2004, things definitely started changing. We had been in a van for nine years, then all of a sudden, we were in a tour bus, we were flying everywhere.”

LOCAL NEWS: Hirschi stripped of victory following controversial game against Graham

That wasn’t all that changed in 2004. That’s the same year the band’s biggest hit to date was released, “1985”.

“1985 has had, I mean, it’s just… Release after release of people updating it to 1999, or 2005, or 2009,” Reddick said. “There’s two more that I know of that are coming out because I’m guesting on both of them, so that’s a really cool testament to that song, that people love it so much that they’re just like, ‘We need updated versions of this!'”

They’ve been rolling ever since, releasing their eleventh studio album just months ago. Reddick said they’re doing more now than they ever have.

“We’re doing more business now than ever,” Reddick said. “Our shows are bigger than they’ve ever been, and again I just think that’s a testament to the loyalty of the fans.”

That’s not all Reddick has been up to, though. He recently released his first solo album as Jaret Ray Reddick, called “Just Woke Up”. And, it’s not punk. It’s not even rock. It’s a country album.

“I grew up in Wichita Falls,” Reddick said. “Country is king there.”

LOCAL CRIME: Wichita Falls musician arrested on drug charges

Reddick said it was an idea he’s always had, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic really set things in motion.

“I always knew I wanted to do a country record,” Reddick said. “And so, the pandemic happened. I was just like, yeah, let’s just do it, and that’s literally how it happened. We wrote the entire album in three weeks, over text message.”

But, what makes a decorated punk rock veteran decide they want to go country?

“Country’s just always been there,” Reddick said. “A huge influence in my songwriting, Bowling for Soup, if you really break it down, songs are stories, and that’s all from country.”

Believe it or not, Reddick’s upbringing in a small Texas town played a role in the record.

“Despite some of the hate I got for the song, ‘My Hometown’, I’m glad I grew up in Wichita Falls,” Reddick said. “I draw most of my inspiration for songs and all of that from my childhood, and it was a big part of it. Ya know, playing in the marching band at Rider or playing sports at McNiel.”

They’ve come a long way since 1994, but Reddick said he’s proud of where he came from.

“I grew up listening to 99.9 KLUR every day to hear what the lunch menu was,” Reddick said. “Big Jim Russell would tell us who had the lunch of the day… That’s my childhood.”

Reddick said the other guys in Bowling for Soup have the same fond memories of Wichita Falls.

“Wichita Falls is near and dear to all of our hearts. We talk about it all the time,” Reddick said. “Everybody’s got memories of all the different practice places we had.”

Reddick said they all miss the food, and talk about local restaurants more than anything else.

“P2 and that you can drink beer in your car. Then, we get into the hamburger argument,” Reddick said. “Whether Gene’s Tasty Burger is better than Pat’s, and Pat’s is better than Ronnies, and then it’s like, where were the original red tacos? No, that’s not right!”

So, are they ever coming back to Wichita Falls?

“Man, the Wichita Falls conversation comes back up all the time,” Reddick said. “We actually just had an opportunity right before lockdown… That was gonna happen. I feel sure I’m going to come through there, at least as a country artist.”

Hoggard and Reddick’s conversation can be found in its entirety below:

Of course, Reddick couldn’t leave without answering the age-old question, exclusively on KFDX, for the first time on TV.

Are they bowling to earn soup, or are they bowling on behalf of soup?

“We are bowling to earn soup because it is what we do for a living,” Reddick said. “I imagine soup would be food, money, life. So we are bowling to earn it. However, I have made it very clear that if soup ever needs us, we will be there on its behalf.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KBAT 99.9

John Wilkes Booth is Haunting a Texas Opera House?!

The guy who assassinated Lincoln? His ghost is just hanging out in Texas?. So today I was trying to find some new ghost stories or hauntings in Wichita Falls for October. Sadly, I could not find anything new. However, in doing some research today I discovered Wichita Falls is one of the most haunted places in Texas. For places like the White Sanitarium and Witches Gate, which we have covered many times before. You can check out a video on this above.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Lawton, Oklahoma Ready to Welcome HTeaO

I'm not a big tea drinker, but my husband and just about everyone else in Lawton loves them some brown water. So the anticipated opening of the Lawton HTeaO location is felt by a good majority of Lawtonians!. HTeaO started in Texas in 2009, and of course, has tones of...
LAWTON, OK
Texoma's Homepage

Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Texas landowner prepares to battle with BLM

WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A legal fight to keep his land is underway for a Wichita County landowner and former Wichita Falls mayoral candidate. Kevin Hunter said he never thought it would happen until it happened, “I really thought we had some closure winning the lawsuit, but it didn’t happen.” He said he thought his […]
WICHITA COUNTY, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Fort Sill is Apparently One of the Most Haunted Military Bases in the Country

To the fine men and women who are currently stationed there, you may spot something that is not of this world as you're roaming the halls. Every year, our good friends at the Porch Research Group share their ghostly findings. For 2022, some pretty shocking results came out. Oklahoma has the third most ghost sightings in the country. Only losing out to Maine (Maybe Stephen King is right) and surprisingly North Dakota. However, the most shocking thing in the study to me was military bases.
LAWTON, OK
texomashomepage.com

Popular Wichita Falls tamale factory to close its doors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — If you plan on adding tamales to your Christmas dinner, you might look elsewhere after a popular tortilla and tamales factory is closing its doors. Rodriguez Tortilla & Tamales Factory announced on its Facebook page that they are closing its doors permanently. The Facebook post...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

One sister sentenced, other awaiting trial

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — One sister is sentenced in a bank fraud scheme that targeted a 94-year-old woman and the other sister’s case is still pending. Both sisters were charged in so called check kiting schemes and police said the pair targeted victims for decades with forgeries and theft. On Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, Angela […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

UPDATE: Missing man located in Kansas, Silver Alert canceled

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: Rollins has been located in Kansas. He’s with Highway Patrol Troopers. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Lawton Police Department has issued a Silver Alert for a missing man on Saturday. Pete Rollins has been missing since Thursday morning. Rollin’s is 5′10″ and 170 pounds with grey hair...
LAWTON, OK
newschannel6now.com

Vernon community holds Candlelight vigil for Andre Sandoval

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - Members of the Vernon community are mourning the loss of Andre Sandoval, a 27-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this week. Bradford Thompson has been arrested and charged with Sandoval’s murder, and on Wednesday Sandoval’s family spoke with News Channel 6 about the shooting, as they continue looking for ways to carry on his legacy.
VERNON, TX
kswo.com

Animal rescue group holding adoption fair

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A local animal rescue group is giving the community a chance to give some special animals a second chance with an adoption event. Rainbow Bridge Can Wait’s adoption fair will be 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, October 15 outside the PetSmart on 82nd street.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Cotton County grassfire started by 4-wheeler

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Multiple fire departments were dispatched to a grass fire in Cotton County around 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning near North 2450 road and 1810 road. Officials with Cotton County Emergency Management said a 4-wheeler started the fire by accident. The grass fire burned a portion of...
COTTON COUNTY, OK
texomashomepage.com

Downtown Bazaar offers up space and opportunity for local vendors

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—Opportunity for growth, that’s what owners of Downtown Bazaar are offering to those setting up booths inside. Try to imagine an indoor flea market, there are several different booths throughout the building where you can find just about anything you can think of. Back in May,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Texoma’s Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 14, 2022

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers has released the latest list of Texoma's most wanted fugitives of the week. Please remember that these fugitives should be considered dangerous and possibly armed. Never attempt to apprehend these subjects yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, please call Crime Stoppers 24 hours a day at 940-322-9888 or toll-free at 1-800-322-9888.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Texoma's Homepage

2-year-old dies from crash on Southwest Parkway

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – A family is grieving after the loss of their 2-year-old boy Friday night. Saturday morning Wichita Falls Police sent out a release that said the toddler died Friday night at Cook Children’s Hospital due to injuries sustained in the crash. According to police spokesman Sgt. Charlie Eipper, on October 14, 2022, […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
newschannel6now.com

Family speaks out on shooting fatality in Vernon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Family members are speaking out about the murder of a 27-year-old man, who was gunned down on October 12th in Vernon. Vernon police say just before 7pm, 54-year-old Bradford Allen Thompson shot Andre Sandoval multiple times. Thompson is now in jail facing murder charges. Family members...
VERNON, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy