Business

country1037fm.com

North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures

Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
ECONOMY
pv-magazine-usa.com

Duke Energy raises rates in South Carolina

South Carolina’s Public Service Commission approved Duke Energy Carolinas’ request to raise utility bills by 10.4%, which will amount to more than $12 per month for a typical residential customer. The blame is being laid on rising fossil fuel costs. “We are disappointed that the Public Service Commission...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WLOS.com

SC to launch new earthquake prep resource

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed Oct. 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes.
ENVIRONMENT
WFXR

Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
ANIMALS
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
WRAL

What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?

WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
RALEIGH, NC
WFAE

What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair

Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
RALEIGH, NC

