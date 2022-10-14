Read full article on original website
North Carolina has 60 districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
STACKER – Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet […]
This Huge Flea Market in North Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a great way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something to find there for everyone.
Channel 9 General Election Guide: North Carolina state House candidates
CHARLOTTE — Ahead of the general election on Nov. 8, Channel 9 is asking candidates in several local races why they’re running and what they hope to accomplish if elected. We sent five questions to all candidates contending for the North Carolina state House in local races and asked them to respond in about 100 words.
Lake Norman real estate market remains among largest in US as value of listings soars
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Lake Norman real estate market remains among the largest in the nation, holding steady over the past year, according to Lake Homes Realty’s fall 2022 report. Listings of lake homes and land at Lake Norman reached a total value of nearly $914 million...
Three ENC counties among top 10 for highest COVID-19 infection rates in NC
GREENVILLE, N.C. (Stacker.com) — The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron […]
country1037fm.com
North Carolina No. 1 Most Affordable Place To Live With Potential To Make 6 Figures
Inflation is at record highs and fears of a recession and looming. Saving money and setting yourself up for financial success are of the utmost importance right now. It’s still a pretty good time to be hitting the job market. And there is good news for those in North Carolina looking to make a higher salary. A just-published study by HowToHome ranked North Carolina as the most affordable place to live with the greatest availability of 6 figure jobs.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Duke Energy raises rates in South Carolina
South Carolina’s Public Service Commission approved Duke Energy Carolinas’ request to raise utility bills by 10.4%, which will amount to more than $12 per month for a typical residential customer. The blame is being laid on rising fossil fuel costs. “We are disappointed that the Public Service Commission...
WLOS.com
Report: Parts of West Virginia at a high cancer risk due to gas and oil fumes
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A recent report from a nonprofit group said some West Virginians are at a high risk of cancer because of pollution associated with the oil and gas industry, but an organization that represents those industries disputes the data. The report from the Clean Air Task...
North Carolina experts warn of misinformation online ahead of November election
This election season, fighting misinformation has been a growing priority in election offices across the country.
WLOS.com
SC to launch new earthquake prep resource
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Governor Henry McMaster has proclaimed Earthquake Preparedness Week for 2022 to be observed Oct. 16-20 in South Carolina. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division encourages everyone to take this opportunity to learn about our state’s seismic fault system and how best to prepare for earthquakes.
Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
Novant doctors say RSV cases are on the rise in North Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Doctors say they’ve seen an increase in RSV cases. The virus usually attacks in the winter, but in 2021 there was a high number of cases in the summer, and this fall there are already more children going to the hospital with the virus. “The problem with RSV is […]
NC State Fair vendors, booth operators hope attendance uptick can offset rising costs
The 154th North Carolina State Fair kicked off at noon Thursday, as organizers felt confident in an uptick in turnout following a decline in 2021.
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
There is no doubt that North Carolina is a wonderful state, but on top of having stunning beaches and charming little towns, this beautiful state also has amazing restaurants. To prove it, here is a list of four great seafood places in North Carolina that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Look at all this green on CDC’s COVID-19 map of NC
CBS 17 recreated the newest COVID-19 community levels map from the data updated by the CDC on Thursday, and it shows just two counties with the highest levels and 86 with the lowest.
WRAL
What does a rattlesnake corn dog taste like?
WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair. WRAL lifestyle editor Kathy Hanrahan got the story behind the rattlesnake corn dog, served at the Pioneer Wagon at the North Carolina State Fair.
Demand for Texas Pete spikes after lawsuit filed against the North Carolina-made hot sauce
A lawsuit filed over North Carolina-made Texas Pete hot sauce seems to have inadvertently helped the brand.
What-a-melon: Winners announced in giant pumpkin and watermelon competition at NC State Fair
Cotton candy, carnival rides, games, fried everything…the NC State Fair is back. And earlier this week, they had what North Carolina Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services Public Information Officer Brandon Herring called “always a crowd favorite and maybe the most photographed spot on the fairgrounds during the fair” — the giant pumpkin and watermelon competition.
WBTV
‘No one should feel this fear’: Biden, N.C. leaders express shock, outrage over Raleigh mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) – Condolences from law enforcement and politicians poured in Thursday night and into Friday for the residents of Raleigh and its police department after Thursday’s shooting near a popular greenway left five dead and two injured. President Joe Biden said he and First Lady Jill...
cbs17
NC State Fair taking proactive steps for security including metal detectors and bag checks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following Thursday’s horrific events in east Raleigh, security and safety are on just about everyone’s mind in Raleigh. Safety and security are also of top of mind for the North Carolina State Fair Police Chief Tony Prignano. “We’ve implemented several new security-type programs...
