Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
SYLVANIA, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder. Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.
TOLEDO, OH
fox2detroit.com

17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
DETROIT, MI
13abc.com

Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED

BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Man shot outside gas station in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a central Toledo gas station. Officers responded to the area of Detroit and Central avenues just after 4 p.m. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was shot at least...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
SYLVANIA, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight

DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
sent-trib.com

Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced

A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
Northwest Ohio local news

