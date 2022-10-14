Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
20 Year-Old Pilot Still Missing After Disappearing Over Lake Michigan Nearly 30 Years AgoKyle SchepperleyOttawa Lake, MI
Michigan Museum of Horror opening this month in time for HalloweenKristen WaltersMonroe, MI
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
One person in critical condition following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened on Oakwood Avenue around 11:30 p.m. A Toledo Police detective claims a person was sitting in a Buick car on Oakwood when they were shot. The suspect then fled the scene...
Driver dead after crash on Anthony Wayne Trail in Maumee
MAUMEE, Ohio — A driver is dead after crashing their car into a tree in Maumee on Sunday night. Maumee police say the car was traveling at a high rate of speed going west on the Anthony Wayne Trail (US 24) near Key and White Streets before the crash.
TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Two women seriously injured in rollover crash in Seneca County
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — Two women were seriously injured as the result of a collision in Seneca County on Sunday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 68-year-old Dorothy Cooper from Fostoria was driving east on County Rd. 592 around 9:35 a.m. when she failed to yield at the stop sign at County Rd. 31.
Postal worker holdup leads to muscle car theft ring arrests
Thieves are using cloned key fobs to steal Dodge muscle cars, other high-powered vehicles directly from dealerships, even automakers in Michigan, then selling them for tens of thousands of dollars
Police investigate north Toledo arson Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an arson in north Toledo on Wednesday. This happened in the 34-00 block of Elm Street near East Lake Street. TPD received a garage fire call at 8:30 p.m. Officers responded to the location. The incident soon developed into an arson investigation.
13abc.com
BODY CAM: video shows response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. You can watch it in full below. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week...
Toledo Police investigating robbery at Vito's Pizza
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at Vito's Pizza on N. Reynolds rd. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on Wednesday. Police say two suspects were involved in the robbery, both wearing dark clothes. One suspect approached the rear entrance while the other entered through the front. The suspect at the front entrance presented a pistol to employees inside the store.
Father arrested as suspect in homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Anthony Genna, 20, was arrested as a suspect and booked in jail on aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter, Aria Genna, according to the Sylvania Police Department. Sylvania police were called to a home in the 8200 block of Little Road Wednesday morning...
Toledo murder suspect arrested in Houston Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshal Service arrested a Toledo man in Houston Thursday who was wanted for a July murder. Steven Weaver, 22, was arrested Thursday afternoon, according to a Facebook post from the Marshal Service in Cleveland. Weaver was one of two men charged with the July 31 shooting death of Catherine Craig, 28.
WTOL-TV
Seneca County Sheriff says arrest of Honduran man may be part of international scam
REPUBLIC, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say could be an international scam operation after arresting a Honduran man on Thursday. On that day, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of alleged fraudulent activity at 510 S. Broadway St. in Republic, Ohio.
fox2detroit.com
17-year-old identified as woman found shot and killed on I-94
ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan State Police released an update on Saturday that the woman found shot and killed on I-94 Friday morning was a 17-year-old from Detroit. Around 7:45 a.m. on Friday, Michigan State Police said the body of a woman with head trauma was found...
13abc.com
Whitmer Shooting Body Cam BLURRED
BODY CAM: TPD releases footage showing response to triple shooting outside of Whitmer HS football stadium. Toledo Police released body camera footage showing the police response to the triple shooting outside of the Whitmer High School football stadium on Friday. The shooter or shooters responsible for the incident are still on the run a week after the chaotic scene unfolded outside of the Whitmer High School Memorial Stadium during a football game against Central Catholic High School. TPD said that surveillance video from the school led investigators to believe that one of the shooting victims was the suspect’s intended target.
Have you seen Deshanae? Southfield police looking for teen last seen in McDonald's uniform
Police in Southfield are asking for help from the public in locating a 16-year-old who went missing overnight. Police say Deshanae Tahalya Berry, 16, was last seen around midnight on Saturday, Oct. 15 at her home in Southfield.
Man shot outside gas station in central Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — One man was shot Wednesday afternoon outside a central Toledo gas station. Officers responded to the area of Detroit and Central avenues just after 4 p.m. Police said one man was shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The victim was shot at least...
North Dakota man accused of storing 1,400 pounds of explosives in garage
WILLISTON, N.D. — A North Dakota man is accused of storing more than 1,400 pounds of explosives in the garage of his townhouse-style apartment, authorities said. Ross Michael Petrie, 28, of Williston, was arrested Wednesday and charged with release of destructive forces, a Class C felony, according to Williams County online court records.
13abc.com
Sylvania Police: Father arrested for the homicide of five-month-old
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania Police Department arrested a man, Friday, in relation to the death of a five-month-old baby. According to Sylvania Police, Anthony Genna ,20, was arrested for aggravated murder in the homicide of his five-month-old daughter Aria Genna. The incident took place on October 12 around...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police make arrest, suspect stabbed victim after a fight
DETROIT – Detroit Police Department (DPD) arrested a suspect for stabbing a victim at a Project Green Light partner business according to a DPD tweet. The stabbing took place after a fight on Thursday, October 13 at a Project Green Light partner business near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue.
sent-trib.com
Man who escaped from hospital, stole car in BG is sentenced
A Perrysburg man who escaped custody at Wood County Hospital, stole a car downtown and was apprehended in Michigan is going to prison. Christopher Eldredge, 36, was transported from the jail Oct. 7 to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Joel Kuhlman. “Obviously, the escape is a significant...
Wanted man arrested following police chase early Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — A wanted and suspected sexual offender was arrested early Friday following a police chase that resulted in a crash. The pursuit took place around 1 a.m. and ended in Springfield Township at Hill Avenue and Crissey Road. Toledo Police tell us prior to the pursuit, officers...
WTOL 11
Toledo, OH
23K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Northwest Ohio local newshttps://www.wtol.com/
Comments / 1