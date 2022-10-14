Those teams are not given time to rest and reset physically. Only teams coming off a bye should play Thursday in these games or they will continue to suck.
It's not just the games being played. The pregame and post game commentators are just terrible. They have no chemistry and they aren't entertaining. Kirk and Al are ok because they're used to calling games but the rest need to go and be replaced with new talent.
thursday night football sucks and has been a complete failure. i can think of one quality game a few years ago between chiefs dolphins where Tyreek Hill went off. rest of games have been complete trash. the only way this works is if the TNF teams are coming off a bye week and wont play again for 10 days. the games on short rest are crap with limited game plans. like watching preseason games but worse because you have expectations.
