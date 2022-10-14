Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: 66-Year-Old Man Beaten, Dragged and Robbed of $17,000 Cash in Middle Village
Police have released shocking footage of a man being dragged and beaten on a Middle Village sidewalk Thursday, before being robbed of $17,000 in cash. The video, released Saturday, shows the 66-year-old victim lying on his back and clinching a bag while a suspect is trying to grab it from him outside 62-58 71st St. at around 1:20 p.m.
pix11.com
Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC
Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. NYC sees spike in teen crimes.
Man steals backpack from woman, 67, who fainted at Queens subway station
A man robbed a woman of her bag after she passed out at a Queens subway station and then used her credit card to buy food at a Harlem burger joint, authorities said.
NYPD cops fatally shoot parolee brandishing gun during confrontation on Manhattan street
Four cops fatally shot a parolee brandishing a gun during a confrontation on an upper Manhattan street early Sunday, police said. Three officers and a lieutenant, all in uniform, pulled up on a fight in progress on Nagle Ave. near Dyckman St. in Inwood about 3 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. They saw a man “with a gun in his hand, fighting the crowd,” Maddrey said. The cops ...
Man found shot and ran over by car, dead: NYPD
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man was found run over by a car with gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Bronx, police said. Around 8 a.m., police went to a call in front of 970 Kelly Street. When they arrived at the location, police said they found the victim unresponsive and unconscious with a […]
NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
NYPD searching for 2 men in connection with South Shore break-in
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York City Police Department (NYPD) is asking the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for questioning in connection to a break-in and attempted robbery of an Annadale apartment. The would-be alleged burglars broke into an apartment belonging to a 51-year-old male in...
Man dies after crashing Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bronx parking lot
A man testing out a motorcycle in a Bronx parking lot died after slamming the Harley Davidson into a metal barricade, cops said Sunday. The 58-year-old victim was zipping south along Park Drive, nearing the exit to the massive Orchard Beach parking lot about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 2012 sportster struck the barricade, which had been put up to separate the left and right south-bound lanes, ...
Manhattan subway attacker chokes man after failing to steal his phone
Police are searching for a man who started choking a 49-year-old commuter at a Manhattan subway station on Friday after he failed to steal his phone.
Man stabbed multiple times in Manhattan, police say
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed multiple times during a dispute on the Lower East Side overnight, police said on Saturday. The 40-year-old victim was having an argument with a man near the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station at around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect stabbed the victim in the right leg and the left […]
pix11.com
Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD
A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said. Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
fox5ny.com
Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man
NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
New York woman arrested after troopers find marijuana in western Neb. stop
Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a New York woman after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Sunol. At approximately 10:15 p.m. MT Thursday, a trooper observed an eastbound Mazda CX9 speeding on I-80 near mile marker 70....
Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody
A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
Mom, 35, killed in 2-crash tragedy on Staten Island remembered as hard worker, active parent
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Maria Martinez, 35, was beginning her commute to work like she did everyday when she walked out of her Westerleigh home Friday morning and to the S66 bus stop just steps away. The young mother was dead a short time later, the victim of a...
Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout
A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said. Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting...
Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says
A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
NYPD: Man, 29, dies in wrong-way crash on Gowanus Expressway; suspected driver in custody; delays on Gowanus
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is investigating a wrong-way crash on the eastbound Gowanus Expressway that claimed the life of a 29 year old man. The probe is causing delays on the Gowanus Expressway just over the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge at the start of the Friday morning rush hour, according to 511 NY.
queenoftheclick.com
RIP Harjot Singh, 29-Year-Old From NJ Died in a Fatal Crash in Bay Ridge
Harjot Singh was a 29-year-old passenger in the back seat of a car that crashed on the I-278 around 2:30 am this morning in Bay Ridge.(Source) Ravinder Singh was the 23-year-old driver from Queens, who drove the wrong way on the Gowanas Expressway and crashed into a guard rail near the Fort Hamilton Parkway ramp.
Suspect arrested in subway turnstile robbery in Queens
Police have arrested a suspect in a frightening crime in which a man pinned a young woman inside a full-height subway turnstile and robbed her.
Comments / 0