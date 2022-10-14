ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

Related
pix11.com

Family grieves man fatally shot by police in NYC

Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. Police shot and killed Joel Capellan, 29, in Inwood on Sunday. His family told PIX11 News he was getting his life together. NYC sees spike in teen crimes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

NYPD cops fatally shoot parolee brandishing gun during confrontation on Manhattan street

Four cops fatally shot a parolee brandishing a gun during a confrontation on an upper Manhattan street early Sunday, police said. Three officers and a lieutenant, all in uniform, pulled up on a fight in progress on Nagle Ave. near Dyckman St. in Inwood about 3 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. They saw a man “with a gun in his hand, fighting the crowd,” Maddrey said. The cops ...
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Man found shot and ran over by car, dead: NYPD

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A 33-year-old man was found run over by a car with gunshot wound Saturday morning in the Bronx, police said. Around 8 a.m., police went to a call in front of 970 Kelly Street. When they arrived at the location, police said they found the victim unresponsive and unconscious with a […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

NYPD officers shoot, kill man in Manhattan

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — Four NYPD officers opened fire on a man in Manhattan early on Sunday, shooting and killing him, Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. The armed man, who has been identified as Joel Capellan, was involved in a fight with a crowd of people near Nagle Avenue and Dyckman Street around 3 […]
MANHATTAN, NY
Daily News

Man dies after crashing Harley Davidson motorcycle in Bronx parking lot

A man testing out a motorcycle in a Bronx parking lot died after slamming the Harley Davidson into a metal barricade, cops said Sunday. The 58-year-old victim was zipping south along Park Drive, nearing the exit to the massive Orchard Beach parking lot about 6:50 p.m. Friday when the 2012 sportster struck the barricade, which had been put up to separate the left and right south-bound lanes, ...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed multiple times in Manhattan, police say

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed multiple times during a dispute on the Lower East Side overnight, police said on Saturday. The 40-year-old victim was having an argument with a man near the Delancey Street-Essex Street subway station at around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect stabbed the victim in the right leg and the left […]
MANHATTAN, NY
pix11.com

Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said. Police identify teen slain in Queens subway shooting: …. A 15-year-old boy was shot and killed during a dispute between two groups on a subway train in Queens, police said.
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Homeless woman arrested for robbing dead NYC man

NEW YORK - A homeless woman accused of robbing a dead man who had been killed by a construction truck in Midtown Manhattan has been arrested. Geniece Draper, 40, is accused of stealing the wallet of the victim as his body remained under the truck that had just crushed him on 8th Ave. and W. 44th St. last Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Queens sibling rivalry boils over in bloodshed, leaving one Laurelton brother, 66, fatally shot, and older brother in custody

A longstanding sibling rivalry ended in bloodshed when a 73-year-old man shot his younger brother in their mother’s house Saturday morning, police and neighbors said. Officers responding to a report of gunfire in tree-lined Laurelton at about 7:50 a.m. found the younger brother, identified by neighbors as George Jacobs, 66, shot three times in the chest inside the single-family home on 230th ...
QUEENS, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn man kills girlfriend -- then jumps to his death, NYPD says

A Brooklyn man with a history of domestic abuse knifed his girlfriend to death during an argument in the couple’s Sunset Park apartment early Friday, then leapt to his death, police said. Dela Mateo, 61, was found fatally stabbed inside the fourth-floor unit that she shared with long-time companion Felix Santiago, 52, after neighbors called police to the building about 2:20 a.m. because of ...
BROOKLYN, NY
queenoftheclick.com

RIP Harjot Singh, 29-Year-Old From NJ Died in a Fatal Crash in Bay Ridge

Harjot Singh was a 29-year-old passenger in the back seat of a car that crashed on the I-278 around 2:30 am this morning in Bay Ridge.(Source) Ravinder Singh was the 23-year-old driver from Queens, who drove the wrong way on the Gowanas Expressway and crashed into a guard rail near the Fort Hamilton Parkway ramp.
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy