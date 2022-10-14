Four cops fatally shot a parolee brandishing a gun during a confrontation on an upper Manhattan street early Sunday, police said. Three officers and a lieutenant, all in uniform, pulled up on a fight in progress on Nagle Ave. near Dyckman St. in Inwood about 3 a.m., NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey said. They saw a man “with a gun in his hand, fighting the crowd,” Maddrey said. The cops ...

MANHATTAN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO