George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections
Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis
CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
Arizona Senate showdown: Democratic Sen. Kelly and GOP challenger Masters face-off in their only debate
With just over a month to go until November’s midterm elections, Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Republican nominee Blake Masters will share the same stage Thursday evening in their only debate in a crucial battleground state race that’s one of a handful which will likely determine if the GOP wins back the Senate majority.
Marjorie Taylor Greene debate – live: Republican claims she was a ‘victim’ of Jan 6 riot and insults moderator
Georgia lawmaker Majorie Taylor Greene framed herself as a “victim” of the January 6 insurrection and commented on her Democratic opponent’s hat multiple times during her only general election debate on Sunday. Ms Greene is running for a second term against Marcus Flowers, who has raised significant...
Liz Cheney says if Trump wins the 2024 GOP presidential nomination she 'won't be a Republican'
Liz Cheney said she'll do "everything I can" to ensure Trump is not a 2024 presidential nominee. Speaking at Texas Tribune Fest, she said if Trump is the GOP candidate, she "won't be a Republican." The recently primaried vice chair of the Jan 6 committee has historically voted conservatively. Speaking...
Georgia’s Walker-Warnock debate: good for TV, bad for Republicans and American politics
The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Georgia’s lieutenant governor and longtime Republican, Geoff Duncan, may have spoken for many fellow Georgia Republicans when he appeared on the NewsNation program I host, “On Balance,” this week. “I’m struggling like...
SFGate
Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign
ATLANTA — Another Herschel Walker headline rocked the Republican’s embattled campaign when The Daily Beast reported late Wednesday that the woman who said the Senate hopeful paid for her 2009 abortion is also the mother of one of his four children. The GOP Senate nominee had called the...
Jen Psaki says Democrats meddling in GOP primaries about 'trying to win': 'Three-dimensional politics'
Jen Psaki told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Tuesday that Democratic meddling in GOP primaries was about winning and "three-dimensional politics."
AOL Corp
Pence support for election deniers raises question of where GOP stands on 2020 lies
As he lines up a possible bid for the White House in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence is campaigning with the strangest of political bedfellows, throwing his name and his money behind candidates who supported the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that put the Indiana Republican’s life in danger.
How Far Would a Republican Majority Go?
In 2011, the new House Republican majority, egged on by Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy and led by radical Tea Party rightists such as Jason Chaffetz, brought the U.S. to the brink of a default. The disaster was headed off by a last-minute compromise between Speaker John Boehner, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and President Barack Obama. A breach of the debt ceiling, meaning the loss of the full faith and credit of the United States, would have been catastrophic. But Chaffetz and many of his colleagues were more than willing to make that happen. In the aftermath, Chaffetz said, “We weren’t kidding around. We would have taken it down.”
At Nevada rally, Trump brags about size of crowd on January 6
During a visit to rural Nevada on Saturday, former President Donald Trump painted a picture of Las Vegas and other American cities as “drenched in the blood of innocent victims,” and boasted that “the largest crowd I’ve ever seen” was January 6. With less than...
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs defends her refusal to debate Trump-backed GOP rival Kari Lake, who she says is 'only interested in creating a spectacle'
Democratic Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs defended her refusal to debate opponent Kari Lake. On CNN, Hobbs said that Lake avoids "substantive, in-depth conversations" about Arizona issues. Hobbs' refusal to debate has drawn criticism from Democrats, who have called it "the wrong decision." Democrat Katie Hobbs, the former Arizona secretary...
Tucker Carlson: Tulsi Gabbard's career as a rising Democratic Party star came to a halt after questioning this
This is a rush transcript of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on October 11, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. So, when Tulsi Gabbard won the Democratic Party's primary for...
Opinion: The single-minded goal of Trump-loving Republicans
CNN — If the GOP wins control of the House of Representatives this November, it will become the “protect Donald Trump from prosecution” caucus. That’s the message we’ve been hearing with increasing frequency from Trump-loving Republicans since August 8, when FBI agents searched the former President’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
In first debate, Luria and Kiggans battle over elections, abortion and inflation
VIRGINIA BEACH — The first debate in one of Virginia’s most closely watched congressional contests took a heated turn Wednesday when Democratic Rep. Elaine Luria and Republican state Sen. Jen Kiggans were asked about the country’s toxic political climate and distrust of elections by both parties. Near...
Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election
U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker traded policy positions and took jabs at each other’s personal histories Friday night during what likely will be their sole debate before Georgia voters decide who to send to Washington. Recent allegations that former University of Georgia football star Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion […] The post Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Focus on abortion rights may not be enough to save Democrats in the face of economic concerns
When the Supreme Court handed down its landmark decision overturning Roe v. Wade in late June, Democrats had a prediction.
Owens skips debate, so his opponents go on without him
There was an empty lectern on the TV set for Rep. Burgess Owens. One of his opponents, United Utah Party candidate January Walker, tried to put a sack of potatoes
Power & Politics Full Show: The race in the 18th Congressional District, Q&A with the candidates
Jonathan Gordon welcomes Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan and his Republican opponent Assemblyman Colin Schmitt on this week’s edition of Power & Politics.
