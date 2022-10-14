ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

The Independent

Republicans are starting to realize their anti-abortion stance might lose them elections

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox. During former president Donald Trump’s rally in Wilmington, North Carolina on Friday, he aired his normal grievances about how the 2020 presidential election was supposedly stolen — even though North Carolina voted for him twice. He also spoke with voracious enthusiasm of cities in chaos amid crime waves and the US-Mexico border being overrun by an “invasion” of criminals.
WILMINGTON, NC
Fox News

Hispanic activist slams CNN’s Ana Navarro as 'Republican by convenience' during tense exchange about DeSantis

CNN’s Ana Navarro was slammed as a "Republican of convenience" on her own network Thursday during a tense exchange with a Hispanic activist. Bienvenido founder and president Abraham Enriquez was part of a discussion with Navarro and CNN pundit S.E. Cupp as CNN’s on-screen banner said, "Conservatives debate GOP govs shipping migrants to blue states." Navarro, who identifies as Republican but regularly sides with the left on key issues, was particularly peeved over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
The Atlantic

How Far Would a Republican Majority Go?

In 2011, the new House Republican majority, egged on by Eric Cantor and Kevin McCarthy and led by radical Tea Party rightists such as Jason Chaffetz, brought the U.S. to the brink of a default. The disaster was headed off by a last-minute compromise between Speaker John Boehner, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and President Barack Obama. A breach of the debt ceiling, meaning the loss of the full faith and credit of the United States, would have been catastrophic. But Chaffetz and many of his colleagues were more than willing to make that happen. In the aftermath, Chaffetz said, “We weren’t kidding around. We would have taken it down.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs defends her refusal to debate Trump-backed GOP rival Kari Lake, who she says is 'only interested in creating a spectacle'

Democratic Arizona governor candidate Katie Hobbs defended her refusal to debate opponent Kari Lake. On CNN, Hobbs said that Lake avoids "substantive, in-depth conversations" about Arizona issues. Hobbs' refusal to debate has drawn criticism from Democrats, who have called it "the wrong decision." Democrat Katie Hobbs, the former Arizona secretary...
ARIZONA STATE
CNN

Opinion: The single-minded goal of Trump-loving Republicans

CNN — If the GOP wins control of the House of Representatives this November, it will become the “protect Donald Trump from prosecution” caucus. That’s the message we’ve been hearing with increasing frequency from Trump-loving Republicans since August 8, when FBI agents searched the former President’s Mar-a-Lago residence.
POTUS
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., and Republican challenger Herschel Walker traded policy positions and took jabs at each other’s personal histories Friday night during what likely will be their sole debate before Georgia voters decide who to send to Washington.  Recent allegations that former University of Georgia football star Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion […] The post Walker, Warnock trade personal jabs in sole Senate debate before election appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE

