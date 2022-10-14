Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
AC/GE 28, Cleveland 6
Barnum 42, Chisholm 34
Bethlehem Academy 67, Winona Cotter 13
Blooming Prairie 53, New Richland-H-E-G 12
Bloomington Jefferson 29, Hastings 22
Chanhassen 21, Holy Angels 20
Chatfield 35, Triton 0
Dawson-Boyd 68, MACCRAY 16
Esko 54, Aitkin 0
Fairmont 28, Luverne 6
Fillmore Central 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 14
Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 50, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12
Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 37, Stephen-Argyle 18
Kittson County Central 41, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 12
Lake City 34, Lewiston-Altura 6
Lakeview 70, Lac qui Parle Valley 0
Lakeville North 14, Farmington 13
Lakeville South 28, Shakopee 10
Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16, Mayer-Lutheran 0
Mankato East 20, Faribault 12
Maple River 41, LeSueur-Henderson 3
Minneapolis Edison 14, Minneapolis South 6
Minneota 45, Canby 12
Murray County Central 21, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14
New Prague 16, Owatonna 7
Perham 14, East Grand Forks 11
Randolph 12, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6
Renville County West 46, Nicollet 16
Rushford-Peterson 35, Hayfield 13
Springfield 14, Martin County West 8
St. Clair/Loyola 21, Medford 0
St. Thomas Academy 42, Apple Valley 7
United South Central 22, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14
Waseca 47, Worthington 0
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
