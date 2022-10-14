ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

AC/GE 28, Cleveland 6

Barnum 42, Chisholm 34

Bethlehem Academy 67, Winona Cotter 13

Blooming Prairie 53, New Richland-H-E-G 12

Bloomington Jefferson 29, Hastings 22

Chanhassen 21, Holy Angels 20

Chatfield 35, Triton 0

Dawson-Boyd 68, MACCRAY 16

Esko 54, Aitkin 0

Fairmont 28, Luverne 6

Fillmore Central 66, Wabasha-Kellogg 14

Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop 50, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 12

Goodridge/Grygla-Gatzke 37, Stephen-Argyle 18

Kittson County Central 41, Badger-Greenbush-Middle River 12

Lake City 34, Lewiston-Altura 6

Lakeview 70, Lac qui Parle Valley 0

Lakeville North 14, Farmington 13

Lakeville South 28, Shakopee 10

Lester Prairie/Holy Trinity 16, Mayer-Lutheran 0

Mankato East 20, Faribault 12

Maple River 41, LeSueur-Henderson 3

Minneapolis Edison 14, Minneapolis South 6

Minneota 45, Canby 12

Murray County Central 21, Minnesota Valley Lutheran 14

New Prague 16, Owatonna 7

Perham 14, East Grand Forks 11

Randolph 12, Kenyon-Wanamingo 6

Renville County West 46, Nicollet 16

Rushford-Peterson 35, Hayfield 13

Springfield 14, Martin County West 8

St. Clair/Loyola 21, Medford 0

St. Thomas Academy 42, Apple Valley 7

United South Central 22, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton 14

Waseca 47, Worthington 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

