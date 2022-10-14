ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unadilla, NY

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Newark Valley Outlasts Oneonta in Wild 4th Quarter Finish

The Newark Valley Cardinals nearly had their Homecoming spoiled by the visiting Yellowjackets of Oneonta, as the visitors tied the game with just 90 seconds left in the contest. The Cardinals scored in just a few plays and held off the Oneonta attack on their final drive, winning by a final of 39-33.
ONEONTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Johnson City Bests Susquehanna Valley at Home

The Vestal Golden Bears shut out the visiting Horseheads team on Friday night, taking a 17-0 lead at halftime before notching another score in the second half. Check out the highlights from the first half above!
JOHNSON CITY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BU Volleyball Sweeps UNH in Regular Season with Win in 5 Sets

This afternoon at West Gym, the Binghamton Volleyball team was looking for a much needed conference win to get within a half game of the first UMBC Retrievers. Hosting UNH, it would take five full sets to defeat the Wildcats of New Hampshire. Check out the highlights above!
BINGHAMTON, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Vestal Blanks Horseheads on Homecoming Night

The Vestal Golden Bears shut out the visiting Horseheads team on Friday night, taking a 17-0 lead at halftime before notching another score in the second half. Check out the highlights above.
VESTAL, NY
WETM 18 News

Mammoth fall to Black Bears in home opener

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pro hockey is back in Elmira. The Elmira Mammoth played their home opener at First Arena on Saturday night in the first pro hockey game played in Elmira in nearly two years. The Mammoth lost to the Binghamton Black Bears 6-3. Former Elmira Enforcer Tyler Gjurich scored one minute and one […]
ELMIRA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Union-Endicott Scores 60+ in Homecoming Win over Ithaca

On Saturday afternoon the Union-Endicott Tigers welcomed the Ithaca Little Red to Ty Cobb Stadium for their Homecoming game. The Tigers stamped 27 points in the first quarter alone, and won the contest 68-12. Check out the highlights!
ITHACA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Maine-Endwell Stifles Cornwall at Home, Remain Undefeated

On Saturday afternoon, while celebrating Homecoming festivities -- the Maine-Endwell Spartans held the visiting #10 Class A Cornwall Dragons to just 8 points, which were scored in the 1st quarter. M-E remains undefeated with the 42-8 victory. Check out the highlights above!
MAINE, NY
whcuradio.com

Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
TRUMANSBURG, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Windsor Hosting Bus Driver Open House Tomorrow

Christopher Durdon, the Director of Operations at Windsor, says they’re seeing a lot of long-time employees leaving. "In the Windsor district, we had many many long-time school bus drivers here like many districts and we’re getting to a point where folks are retiring.”. In the spring, the district...
WINDSOR, NY
Mix 103.9

Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner

The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
CHENANGO COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home

(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
SYRACUSE, NY
WETM 18 News

Two-vehicle accident on state Route 13 causes delays

CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital. Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer. At the scene, the other vehicle was found […]
CAYUTA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Binghamton Alum Justin Zell Hosts Improv Class For Theater Students

BINGHAMTON High SCHOOL THEATER STUDENTS WELCOME ACCOMPLISHED Alumni JUSTIN Zell TO HOST AN IMPROV CLASS. STUDENTS PARTICIPATED IN IMPROV EXERCISES TO GET OUT OF THEIR COMFORT ZONE. ZELL GRADUATED FROM THE Rod Serling School of Fine Arts AND SAID HE IS HONORED THAT BINGHAMTON STILL CONTINUES TO GIVE REAL VALUE...
BINGHAMTON, NY
Syracuse.com

No football or David Muir? Syracuse TV channel blacked out in contract dispute

Verizon FiOS customers in Central New York are no longer able to watch NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), the local ABC affiliate, due to a contract dispute. Verizon pulled NewsChannel 9 and a dozen other Nexstar-owned TV stations nationwide late Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a new distribution agreement. The blackout means Syracuse-area FiOS subscribers are unable to watch some national college football games this weekend, as well as regular ABC programming like “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Goldbergs” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
SYRACUSE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers

State police in Owego are looking for two people who they say scammed a gas station in Owego. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police say the two people pictured below scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards.
OWEGO, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

100 Years Ago: October 14, 2022

100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the new $50,000 football stadium in the First Ward will be formally dedicated tomorrow. The wonderful football field is made possible through the generosity of George F. Johnson. Construction of the new Elks Lodge at...
BINGHAMTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy