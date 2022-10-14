Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Newark Valley Outlasts Oneonta in Wild 4th Quarter Finish
The Newark Valley Cardinals nearly had their Homecoming spoiled by the visiting Yellowjackets of Oneonta, as the visitors tied the game with just 90 seconds left in the contest. The Cardinals scored in just a few plays and held off the Oneonta attack on their final drive, winning by a final of 39-33.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Johnson City Bests Susquehanna Valley at Home
The Vestal Golden Bears shut out the visiting Horseheads team on Friday night, taking a 17-0 lead at halftime before notching another score in the second half. Check out the highlights from the first half above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BU Volleyball Sweeps UNH in Regular Season with Win in 5 Sets
This afternoon at West Gym, the Binghamton Volleyball team was looking for a much needed conference win to get within a half game of the first UMBC Retrievers. Hosting UNH, it would take five full sets to defeat the Wildcats of New Hampshire. Check out the highlights above!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Vestal Blanks Horseheads on Homecoming Night
Mammoth fall to Black Bears in home opener
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Pro hockey is back in Elmira. The Elmira Mammoth played their home opener at First Arena on Saturday night in the first pro hockey game played in Elmira in nearly two years. The Mammoth lost to the Binghamton Black Bears 6-3. Former Elmira Enforcer Tyler Gjurich scored one minute and one […]
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Union-Endicott Scores 60+ in Homecoming Win over Ithaca
On Saturday afternoon the Union-Endicott Tigers welcomed the Ithaca Little Red to Ty Cobb Stadium for their Homecoming game. The Tigers stamped 27 points in the first quarter alone, and won the contest 68-12. Check out the highlights!
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Maine-Endwell Stifles Cornwall at Home, Remain Undefeated
On Saturday afternoon, while celebrating Homecoming festivities -- the Maine-Endwell Spartans held the visiting #10 Class A Cornwall Dragons to just 8 points, which were scored in the 1st quarter. M-E remains undefeated with the 42-8 victory. Check out the highlights above!
whcuradio.com
Taughannock Falls State Park Gorge Trail closed tomorrow
TRUMANSBURG, N.Y. (WHCU) – A popular hiking trail closing in Trumansburg. The Gorge Trail at Taughannock Falls State Park on Route 89 will briefly close to the public tomorrow from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Hours will not be affected otherwise the rest of the day or over the weekend. Experts say now is the peak time to view fall foliage in the area.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Windsor Hosting Bus Driver Open House Tomorrow
Christopher Durdon, the Director of Operations at Windsor, says they’re seeing a lot of long-time employees leaving. "In the Windsor district, we had many many long-time school bus drivers here like many districts and we’re getting to a point where folks are retiring.”. In the spring, the district...
Chenango County Woman Is A Win Cash Winner
The old adage persistence pays off rings true for this local woman. Connie Chambers of New Berlin plays Win Cash every day and it paid off! In the form of 100 Dollars. Congratulations Connie, you deserve it! You can win like Connie or perhaps even take home the grand prize of $30,000. What would you do with $30,000? No need to share, you can choose to build a carrot castle if you want. Just enjoy it! This is the last day to win so listen to us for the Win Cash codes and enter them right here.
localsyr.com
Syracuse Fire Department battles large fire in hoarded home
(SYRACUSE, N.Y.)- The Syracuse Fire Department was alerted by the 911 call center about a possible fire on the 600 block of Pond Street on October 15 at approximately 2:00 p.m. Firefighters from Station 2 (Lodi and North Salina St.) reportedly arrived within minutes and witnessed heavy smoke bellowing from...
Two-vehicle accident on state Route 13 causes delays
CAYUTA, N.Y. (WETM) — A two-vehicle accident along SR 13 before Alpine Junction resulted in traffic being delayed and multiple people being taken to the hospital. Sometime after noon on Oct. 16, reports came in of a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident involving a van and a trailer. At the scene, the other vehicle was found […]
2 tractor-trailers crash, shut down Thruway near Liverpool for 6 hours
Update 1:34 p.m.: The initial investigation revealed that a 29-year-old Ohio man was traveling westbound on the Thruway between exits 38 (Liverpool) and 39 (I-690/Fulton) in a tractor-trailer when he lost control of the vehicle due to the wet roads, troopers said. Hussein E. Hussein’s vehicle struck the median barrier,...
Central New York Shares Memories From Sangertown And Riverside Center
Do you have amazing memories from Sangertown Square Mall in New Hartford and Riverside Center in Utica?. At one point, our Central New York and Mohawk Valley region were home to two amazing malls. We still have one going strong in Sangertown. Let's share some history on both malls:. Sangertown...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Alum Justin Zell Hosts Improv Class For Theater Students
BINGHAMTON High SCHOOL THEATER STUDENTS WELCOME ACCOMPLISHED Alumni JUSTIN Zell TO HOST AN IMPROV CLASS. STUDENTS PARTICIPATED IN IMPROV EXERCISES TO GET OUT OF THEIR COMFORT ZONE. ZELL GRADUATED FROM THE Rod Serling School of Fine Arts AND SAID HE IS HONORED THAT BINGHAMTON STILL CONTINUES TO GIVE REAL VALUE...
Celebrating Fall With 15 Of The Best Soups In Upstate New York
The leaves have changed all across Central New York. It's getting dark by 5PM and 6PM. It's time to focus and shift into soup mode. Who has the best soup in the Utica and Rome area?. Let's be honest, there are few better ways to warm-up after coming in from...
No football or David Muir? Syracuse TV channel blacked out in contract dispute
Verizon FiOS customers in Central New York are no longer able to watch NewsChannel 9 (WSYR), the local ABC affiliate, due to a contract dispute. Verizon pulled NewsChannel 9 and a dozen other Nexstar-owned TV stations nationwide late Friday night after the two companies failed to reach a new distribution agreement. The blackout means Syracuse-area FiOS subscribers are unable to watch some national college football games this weekend, as well as regular ABC programming like “World News Tonight with David Muir,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Abbott Elementary,” “The Goldbergs” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
State Police Looking for Gas Station Robbers
State police in Owego are looking for two people who they say scammed a gas station in Owego. It happened around 1:20 a.m. on October 5th. Police say the two people pictured below scammed the clerk at the Owego Speedway gas station by engaging in a series of purchases including lottery tickets and Visa cards.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: October 14, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, the new $50,000 football stadium in the First Ward will be formally dedicated tomorrow. The wonderful football field is made possible through the generosity of George F. Johnson. Construction of the new Elks Lodge at...
