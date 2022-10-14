Read full article on original website
Huobi Token Pumps 77% In Seven Days – What’s Behind The Rally?
HT’s price shows strength as price cracks 77% gain despite the market displaying uncertainty. HT bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of HT shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Muffled In Last 2 Months – Will ‘Uptober’ Be Any Different?
There was a 5% loss in value for ETC over the past day. The Ethereum Classic coin has continued its fall on longer time frames since the July spike. Ethereum Classic bears were unable to withstand the selling pressure after the fork attempted to maintain a price above the $27 support line.
Algorand Social Activity Reaches 13 Million – Time To Buy ALGO?
Algorand recently received a big boost for its blockchain ecosystem courtesy of Hivemind Capital’s $25 million investment to the decentralized finance (DeFi) Layer 1 chain. Algorand DeFi ecosystem recently attained new all-time high in total locked value. ALGO registered a 3.23% price surge before experiencing minor price correction once...
US Empire State Manufacturing Index Might Decline To This Level In October, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping over 300 points amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Empire State manufacturing index for October is scheduled for release...
Stellar (XLM) Buyers Must Check Out These Data Before Going Long
XLM is -10.1% over the past week. In crypto space, long trading involves buying an asset and making profit as its price increase. On the other hand, short trading happens when one sells a borrowed security and buys it back at a lower price, making income from the decreased value.
Uniswap Soars 14% In Last 24 Hours – Can UNI Slingshot Past $6?
Due to the increased valuation of Uniswap to $1.66 billion, UNI has gained 14.2 percent in the past day. Hayden Adams, Uniswap’s founder, has announced an important upgrade to the decentralized exchange on the company’s official blog. As of this writing, UNI is trading at $6.28, down 8.6...
Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why
Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone. Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?
Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
Bitcoin Struggles To Break Past $19,500 As New Twist Surfaces, Here’s What To Expect
BTC’s price shows strength but has struggled to break past $19,500 as the price continues to move in circles. BTC bounced from a low of $18,200 after the price rallied toward $19,800 but was rejected by sellers. The price of BTC continues to trade below 50 and 200 Exponential...
Lido DAO Shows Strength To Breakout; Will The Downtrend Line Be Invalidated?
LDO price shows strength for the first time after post-merge. LDO bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend line. The price of LDO shows bullish signs as price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)...
Who Shines Brighter? Solana Beats Altcoin King Ethereum In This Key Area
Solana fell into a four-month low of $28.35 during the early morning of October 13, plummeting below the $30 marker again for the first time since June 13 when it changed hands at $28.19. Although the altcoin is not just the only one that suffered as many other cryptocurrencies including...
Cardano (ADA) Sheds 15% Of Value In Last 7 Days – When Will The Pain Stop?
Cryptocurrency investors have been keeping a close eye on Cardano lately. One Reddit user noted that the current rate of price change is the slowest since January of 2021. Coingecko reports that the value of Cardano has dropped by 15% over the past two weeks and 24% over the past month.
MakerDAO Revenue Experiences A Major Drop, Here’s Why
For the first time since 2020, MakeDAO has crashed in its quarterly net income. The DAO is the autonomous community that governs the Maker Protocol. The project is based on the Ethereum blockchain and supports the lending and borrowing of crypto assets without a third party. MakerDAO has just witnessed...
New Study Reveals Best Stablecoin, Why DAI Took The Crown
Decentralized stablecoin DAI, native to Maker protocol, might become a major leader in the sector over the coming years. The digital asset was the most stable of the stablecoin in a period of 9 months, according to research published by Best Brokers. A stablecoin is a digital asset whose value...
Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?
SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained. SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours. The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs...
Quant (QNT) Holds Gains When Top Cryptos Plummet Following BTC
Despite being a lesser-known cryptocurrency, Quant has held gains while top coins, including Bitcoin, have fallen in value. The price of Quant had fallen along with the rest of the crypto market at the start of the year. However, it has slowly experienced growth since then, trading at $157 at press time. This is over 248% gain from its yearly low of $44.42 on June 17.
Will Bitcoin Become More Volatile As US Inflation Hits 8.2%
The impact of macroeconomic factors on crypto and Bitcoin is increasing as inflation gets stronger. Both the crypto and the traditional market are facing a raging storm. Many international bodies fear that a possible global recession will soon break out. Another round of volatility has commenced in the crypto market....
Zilliqa Reappears With Over 5% Gain; Is This A Good Time To Load Your Bags?
ZIL’s price shows strength for the first time after a long while. ZIL bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend. The price of ZIL shows bullish signs as the price cracks a 5% gain despite trading...
Your Big Eyes Coin and ApeCoin Investment Could Make You a Millionaire in 2023
Investors in cryptocurrencies generally agree that 2021 was a banner year for the industry. Numerous moonshots, upsurges, and meteoric value gains in cryptocurrencies allowed many people to make substantial profits. It’s no secret that the past few months of this year haven’t exactly been the most exciting ones. Bitcoin and...
Uniswap Sellers Stop But RSI Develops Bearish UNI Price Divergence
Cryptocurrencies have been suffering higher volatility since the bear took control. For example, the fledgling crypto coin Bitcoin price plummeted to a low of $18,363 on Oct 13 and then reversed to $19,354 today. Unlike the other top coins creeping, Uniswap’s native token, UNI, marks higher gains. Although its price touched $5.50 when BTC plummeted on Thursday, UNI added over 14% following the day and claimed a $6.49 high.
