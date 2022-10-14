ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWSBTC

Huobi Token Pumps 77% In Seven Days – What’s Behind The Rally?

HT’s price shows strength as price cracks 77% gain despite the market displaying uncertainty. HT bounces from the downtrend as the price breaks out of a descending triangle with strong buy volume. The price of HT shows bullish signs as the price trades above 50 and 200 Exponential Moving...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Algorand Social Activity Reaches 13 Million – Time To Buy ALGO?

Algorand recently received a big boost for its blockchain ecosystem courtesy of Hivemind Capital’s $25 million investment to the decentralized finance (DeFi) Layer 1 chain. Algorand DeFi ecosystem recently attained new all-time high in total locked value. ALGO registered a 3.23% price surge before experiencing minor price correction once...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Stellar (XLM) Buyers Must Check Out These Data Before Going Long

XLM is -10.1% over the past week. In crypto space, long trading involves buying an asset and making profit as its price increase. On the other hand, short trading happens when one sells a borrowed security and buys it back at a lower price, making income from the decreased value.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Uniswap Soars 14% In Last 24 Hours – Can UNI Slingshot Past $6?

Due to the increased valuation of Uniswap to $1.66 billion, UNI has gained 14.2 percent in the past day. Hayden Adams, Uniswap’s founder, has announced an important upgrade to the decentralized exchange on the company’s official blog. As of this writing, UNI is trading at $6.28, down 8.6...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Lacks Momentum But BTC Holders Are Safe: Here’s Why

Bitcoin price struggled to clear the $20,000 resistance zone against the US Dollar. BTC might decline, but there is a key support waiting near the $18,900 zone. Bitcoin failed to gain momentum for a move above the $20,000 resistance zone. The price is trading below $19,400 and the 100 hourly...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Shakes Off Bears Following CPI Release, But Will This last?

Bitcoin saw a shaky market day following the release of the CPI data. While the projections for the inflation rates were high, they would come out lower than the actual number and the crypto market had responded negatively to the news. Bitcoin had fallen below $19,000 as the market had bled, but there had been a turnaround towards the end of the trading day. The question now remains if the digital asset would be able to hold these gains.
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Lido DAO Shows Strength To Breakout; Will The Downtrend Line Be Invalidated?

LDO price shows strength for the first time after post-merge. LDO bounces from the downtrend, hoping to end its bearish run as the price eyes a possible breakout from the downtrend line. The price of LDO shows bullish signs as price trades below 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Averages (EMA)...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Who Shines Brighter? Solana Beats Altcoin King Ethereum In This Key Area

Solana fell into a four-month low of $28.35 during the early morning of October 13, plummeting below the $30 marker again for the first time since June 13 when it changed hands at $28.19. Although the altcoin is not just the only one that suffered as many other cryptocurrencies including...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

MakerDAO Revenue Experiences A Major Drop, Here’s Why

For the first time since 2020, MakeDAO has crashed in its quarterly net income. The DAO is the autonomous community that governs the Maker Protocol. The project is based on the Ethereum blockchain and supports the lending and borrowing of crypto assets without a third party. MakerDAO has just witnessed...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

New Study Reveals Best Stablecoin, Why DAI Took The Crown

Decentralized stablecoin DAI, native to Maker protocol, might become a major leader in the sector over the coming years. The digital asset was the most stable of the stablecoin in a period of 9 months, according to research published by Best Brokers. A stablecoin is a digital asset whose value...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Sushiswap Cracks 24% Gains As Market Rebounds; Is This A Fakeout?

SUSHI price shows real relief signs after a long while, as the price could be set to retest at $2.5 if this trend needs to be sustained. SUSHI tops the crypto price as it cracks over 24% gain in less than 24 hours. The price of SUSHI shows bullish signs...
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Quant (QNT) Holds Gains When Top Cryptos Plummet Following BTC

Despite being a lesser-known cryptocurrency, Quant has held gains while top coins, including Bitcoin, have fallen in value. The price of Quant had fallen along with the rest of the crypto market at the start of the year. However, it has slowly experienced growth since then, trading at $157 at press time. This is over 248% gain from its yearly low of $44.42 on June 17.
STOCKS
NEWSBTC

Will Bitcoin Become More Volatile As US Inflation Hits 8.2%

The impact of macroeconomic factors on crypto and Bitcoin is increasing as inflation gets stronger. Both the crypto and the traditional market are facing a raging storm. Many international bodies fear that a possible global recession will soon break out. Another round of volatility has commenced in the crypto market....
BUSINESS
NEWSBTC

Your Big Eyes Coin and ApeCoin Investment Could Make You a Millionaire in 2023

Investors in cryptocurrencies generally agree that 2021 was a banner year for the industry. Numerous moonshots, upsurges, and meteoric value gains in cryptocurrencies allowed many people to make substantial profits. It’s no secret that the past few months of this year haven’t exactly been the most exciting ones. Bitcoin and...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Uniswap Sellers Stop But RSI Develops Bearish UNI Price Divergence

Cryptocurrencies have been suffering higher volatility since the bear took control. For example, the fledgling crypto coin Bitcoin price plummeted to a low of $18,363 on Oct 13 and then reversed to $19,354 today. Unlike the other top coins creeping, Uniswap’s native token, UNI, marks higher gains. Although its price touched $5.50 when BTC plummeted on Thursday, UNI added over 14% following the day and claimed a $6.49 high.
