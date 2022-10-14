Read full article on original website
Riverside police investigating pair of brazen store robberies
Authorities are investigating a pair of robberies that have occurred in separate weeks. According to Riverside Police Department, the first instance occurred on Oct. 1, when a group of suspects loaded up two shopping carts with laundry detergent and diapers. Surveillance footage from the Smart & Final store where the robbery took place show employees attempting to stop the crime, but the suspects pushed past them and left with the stolen merchandise, which was worth up to $500. The second robbery took place at a Nordstrom Rack on Monday, when suspects stole several high-end purses, using a pair of scissors to cut the security tags off. The suspects, described by the police as "young women" were approached by employees but threatened them with the scissors and fled from the scene. They stole about $3k worth of merchandise. Anyone with information was urged to contact Riverside Police Department.
newsantaana.com
The Westminster Police are searching for a suspect who stole an expensive electric bike
On Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 2235 hrs., the suspect above walked up to the back of the business and stole the electric bicycle shown above by cutting the bike lock. This crime occurred at the Chik-Fil-A located at 16388 Beach Blvd., in Westminster. Who will you vote for in...
2urbangirls.com
Man arrested for alleged car-to-car shooting in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A motorist was arrested Sunday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon for allegedly firing shots into another vehicle in Long Beach. Officers were sent to the area of 20th Street and Pacific Avenue at 3:15 a.m. Sunday on a report of a shooting. They located evidence — including casings — that a shooting had occurred, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
crimevoice.com
Costa Mesa Man Arrested for Carjacking near Fashion Island
A 26-year-old Costa Mesa man has been arrested on suspicion of carjacking two vehicles near Fashion Island before leading police on a pursuit for several miles. Alfredo M. Hopgood finally surrendered to Newport Beach police at nearly 9 PM on October 4th, over five hours after the initial incident occurred. He was booked on a number of charges, including robbery, carjacking, felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon, recklessly evading police, violating parole, and other firearm and ammunition charges.
Brazen store thefts caught on camera in Riverside
Police are searching for several people caught on video stealing items from stores in Riverside this month. The first robbery involved multiple women looting a Nordstrom Rack store on Oct. 10., according to Riverside Police. Security video shows the women entering the store and heading straight to the “high-end” women’s handbag section. One woman is […]
3 men sentenced to prison for ransacking Nordstrom Rack in Thousand Oaks
Three Chilean men have been sentenced to prison after ransacking a Nordstrom Rack store in Thousand Oaks. The three men are Chilean nationals who authorities say are members of an organized South American theft group. The men were arrested on July 7 for allegedly stealing around $5,300 worth of jewelry from a Nordstrom Rack store, […]
newsantaana.com
A man died in a possibly gang related shooting in Santa Ana early this morning
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting victim down at Warren/Lyon Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Santa Ana Zoo. Will you still vote for Sarmiento even though his family is suing the City of Santa Ana?
2urbangirls.com
Man, woman shot during argument in Hyde Park
LOS ANGELES – A man and a woman were shot during an argument in the Hyde Park neighborhood near Inglewood. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at approximately 6:50 p.m. near a liquor store at 60th Street and Eighth Avenue, east of Crenshaw Boulevard, and upon their arrival they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Gang-related shooting leaves man dead in Santa Ana
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A man was fatally wounded during a gang-related shooting Saturday in Santa Ana, authorities said. Officers dispatched at about 2:40 a.m. to the area of Warren and South Lyon streets, regarding a report of a shooting victim down, located a man suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper body, the Santa Ana Police Department reported.
Canyon News
Jonathan Cole Arrested For Stabbing Woman With Scissors
HOLLYWOOD—Jonathan Cole, 30, was arrested for stabbing a 22 year old woman in the head with a pair of scissors in Hollywood on Monday, October 10. The attack was said to have been unprovoked. He was said to have been walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street on Monday...
crimevoice.com
8 Hour Standoff in Costa Mesa Leads to Arrest for Attempted Homicide
A Whittier man has been arrested for assault, attempted homicide, and firearms charges following a more than eight-hour standoff with law enforcements agents in Costa Mesa. Luis Mendez Jr., 49, had a prior misdemeanor conviction for domestic violence and an active misdemeanor arrest warrant. Following the incident, Mendez faces charges of multiple counts of attempted homicide of a law enforcement officer, assault with a firearm upon a law enforcement officer, and prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
foxla.com
Teenager arrested for allegedly killing Highland Park store employee
One teenager was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing a liquor store clerk in Highland Park. Police are still searching for additional suspects.
orangecountytribune.com
Man killed in gang incident
A 25-year-old Santa Ana man was fatally shot in Santa Ana early Saturday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident took place in the area of Warren and Lyon streets. A report of a shooting was made at 2:40 a.m. Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso.
Man shot and killed in Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena early Saturday morning.Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to the scene of the shooting around 2 a.m. to the 2300 block of El Segundo Boulevard, west of Van Ness Avenue. When deputies arrive, they found the male victim suffering from a gun shot wound, the Sheriff's Information Bureau said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's identity has not been released at this moment.There is no information at this moment about the suspect or what the motive behind the shooting may have been.Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
Los Angeles Taco Bell stabbing of 82-year-old man in wheelchair caught on video
An 82-year-old man was stabbed while dining inside a Los Angeles Taco Bell restaurant earlier this month and police are looking for the suspect.
Police arrest man who stabbed woman with scissors in North Hollywood
A man has been arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department for stabbing one woman and attacking another at a bus stop on Monday. Jonathan Cole was walking down Lankershim Boulevard near Hatteras Street Monday morning. As a woman was walking by him, Cole, without any provocation, stabbed the woman in the head with a pair of scissors he had on him. The victim then ran into a nearby business asking for help. She then collapsed with the scissors still inside her head, according to the LAPD.The victim was hospitalized and is recovering.Cole then went on and attacked another woman...
NBC Los Angeles
Teen Arrested in Deadly Attack of Store Clerk in Highland Park
An arrest has been made in a deadly attack against a liquor store clerk in Highland Park who tried to stop a group of teens from stealing beer and other items. The Los Angeles Police Department’s media relations division confirmed Thursday that one of the four teenagers who allegedly struck 68-year-old Steven Reyes with a scooter at Tony's Market near the intersection of Figueroa Street and E Avenue 40 last week is now in custody.
One Dead in Fatal Shooting Near Gardena
A man was fatally shot Saturday in an unincorporated area near Gardena.
foxla.com
Good Samaritan helps woman who was stabbed by homeless man
A good Samaritan jumped in to help a young woman who was stabbed in the head with scissors by a homeless man in North Hollywood. People who work in the area say this isn't the first time.
