FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here is the most delicious Mexican food in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
Chicago is at its Breaking Point Because of the Arrival of 3,000 MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Navy Pier Pumpkin LightsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 Puttin' on the Glitz fashion show on 11/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Men’s Soccer: McLaughlin’s 7 saves power No. 15 Buckeyes past Northwestern 2-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NBC Connecticut
Vikings' Harrison Smith Dives for Remarkable INT Against Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith has cat-like reflexes. At the end of the Vikings-Dolphins first half, the safety dove for an interception that went over the middle from QB Teddy Bridgewater, traveling through Dolphins' WR Jaylen Waddle and reflected off of Viking's LB Eric Kendrick's helmet before Smith was able to secure the ball.
NBC Connecticut
Report: Panthers Listening to Christian McCaffrey Trade Offers
Report: Panthers listening to Christian McCaffrey trade offers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. An NFL superstar could soon be on the move. The Carolina Panthers are listening to offers for running back Christian McCaffrey ahead of the NFL's Nov. 1 trade deadline, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday. The Panthers,...
NBC Connecticut
Bailey Zappe Leads Patriots to Another Win, New England Now 3-3 on the Season
New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe has made the most of the opportunity to get his name out there. And people are learning how to say it now, too. A little known fourth-round draft pick who played at Conference USA school Western Kentucky, Zappe -- pronounced ZAPP-ee -- was pushed into action two weeks ago when starter Mac Jones and veteran backup Brian Hoyer went out with injuries.
NFL・
NBC Connecticut
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson Exits With Thumb Injury, Teddy Bridgewater Takes Over
Another week, another quarterback injury for the Miami Dolphins. Third-string rookie Skylar Thompson got his first career start on Sunday after both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater suffered concussions in the last two games. But the 25-year-old Thompson suffered a thumb injury in the second quarter of Sunday's game against...
NFL・
NBC Connecticut
Cowboys' Dak Prescott Plans to Return in Week 7 Vs. Lions
The Dallas Cowboys could soon get their star back. No, not their logo, but star quarterback Dak Prescott, who has been out since leaving Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers early with a right thumb fracture. But it looks like the 29-year-old signal caller could be making his way...
NBC Connecticut
Miami Dolphins Honor Fallen Bristol Sgt. Dustin DeMonte
The Miami Dolphins honored fallen Bristol police sergeant Dustin DeMonte at the game on Sunday. In a tweet, the Miami Dolphins said DeMonte was a life-long Dolphins fan and was planning to attend Sunday's game at Hard Rock Stadium in Florida. The team also posted a photo of a Dolphins...
NBC Connecticut
Kenny Pickett Enters Concussion Protocol, Mitch Trubisky in for Steelers
Just a few weeks after losing his starting job, Mitch Trubisky is back under center for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett exited the Steelers' Week 6 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the third quarter with a head injury, thrusting Trubisky back onto the field. The injury...
NBC Connecticut
Matt Ryan Passes Dan Marino on All-Time Passing Yards List
“Matty Ice” held back for no one on Sunday when the Colts defeated the Jaguars 34-27 in their Week 6 matchup. History was made as Indianapolis quarterback Matt Ryan passed former Dolphins QB Dan Marino on the all-time passing yard list ... and later threw the game-winning touchdown. Ryan...
LA Rams rally in 2nd half to beat Wilks, Panthers 24-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — When left tackle Joseph Noteboom went down with a probable Achilles tendon injury in the second quarter Sunday, the
NBC Connecticut
What Are Midges? Yankees May Face Cleveland's Bugs Again in a Throwback to '07
Their fans still bugged by what happened in 2007, the New York Yankees could face pesky midges again when the American League Division Series moves to Cleveland this weekend. The flying insects memorably swarmed Joba Chamberlain during Game 2 of the 2007 Division Series at what was then called Jacobs Field. The bugs returned last weekend at nearby FirstEnergy Stadium for an NFL game between the Browns and Los Angeles Chargers.
NBC Connecticut
In the College Sports Pay Era, Female Athletes Are Emerging as Big Winners
Since the NIL era of endorsement deals for NCAA and other amateur athletes began in July 2021, women's college basketball has ranked the third-highest among NIL compensated sports. There is still a huge gap between it and NCCA Division I football, which commands almost half of all deals, but six...
NBC Connecticut
Warriors' Jordan Poole Breaks Silence on Draymond Green Punch Incident
JP breaks silence on Draymond incident after 'long' few weeks originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. More than 10 days after Jordan Poole was punched by Draymond Green during Warriors practice on Oct. 5, the 23-year-old guard broke his silence on the incident. "He apologized and [was] professional," Poole told...
NBC Connecticut
Astros Outlast Mariners in 18-Inning Marathon, Advance to ALCS
Astros outlast Mariners in 18-inning marathon, advance to ALCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners went where few postseason teams have ever gone. And now the Astros are headed back to familiar territory. Jeremy Pena hit a solo home run in the top of...
NBC Connecticut
Jordan Poole, Warriors Finalizing Four-Year, $140M Extension, Per Agents
Agents: Poole, Warriors finalizing four-year, $140M extension originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Jordan Poole and the Warriors are closing a massive new deal. ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski cited Poole's agents, Drew Morrison and Austin Brown of CAA Sports, in reporting Saturday morning that the 23-year-old guard is finalizing a four-year, $140 million contract extension with the team.
