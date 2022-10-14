Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Alycia Baumgardner Edges Mikaela Mayer With Split Decision To Unify Titles
Alycia Baumgardner grabbed a razor-thin split decision over her huge rival Mikaela Mayer to unify the WBC, WBO and IBF, IBO super featherweight titles at the O2 Arena in London. It was close throughout and in many points it was just who you liked more Mayer was the busier, working...
FOX Sports
Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round
In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
Pros react after Deontay Wilder brutally KO’s Robert Helenius
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returned to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) was competing for the first time since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
Caleb Plant Viciously KOs Anthony Dirrell Via Thunderous Left Hook — Wilder vs Helenius (Highlights)
Caleb Plant knocked Anthony Dirrell out in Round 9 to entertain the crowd as co-main event of Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius bout. The 30-year-old bounced back from his disappointing loss to Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. Caleb Plant proved naysayers wrong in his super middleweight title eliminator bout with...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One
NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
MMAmania.com
Wilder vs Helenius official weigh-in video stream, live results
Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will collide with top-ranked division bruiser Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator this Sat. night (Oct. 15, 2022) atop the FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) card live from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Watch “The Bronze Bomber”...
BoxingNews24.com
WBC expected to order Deontay Wilder vs. Andy Ruiz Jr next in final eliminator
By Brian Webber: With one massive right hand, Deontay Wilder (43-2-1, 42 KOs) left Robert Helenius (31-4, 20 KOs) in a heap on the canvas in the first round last Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Having disposed of the 38-year-old Helenius in his comeback fight,...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Dirrell: Plant Is Just Not Cordial, Respectful; I Still Don’t Like The Motherf------!
NEW YORK – Anthony Dirrell explained Wednesday why he intensely dislikes Caleb Plant. Dirrell respects Plant, just like he appreciates any boxer who risks his life in the ring. Plant’s persona away from the ring always annoyed Dirrell, though, which is why the former WBC super middleweight champion hasn’t been shy about admonishing Plant for what Dirrell considers an off-putting disposition.
worldboxingnews.net
Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard results from Barclays Center
World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder...
Boxing Scene
Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight
Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch
George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney Punishes George Kambosos For Dominant Decision, Retains Titles
George Kambosos Jr. could jitterbug and switch hit all that he wanted as a self-avowed reformed fighter. In the end, it made no difference: he simply had no answer for Devin Haney. In virtually a repeat of their encounter four months earlier, the 23-year-old Haney outworked and bruised up Kambosos...
Boxing Scene
Kambosos: Haney is a Top Five Pound-For-Pound Fighter, I Will Be Back
Melbourne, Australia - Former unified champ George Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) offered no excuses for one-sided twelve round decision loss to WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight world champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs). Back in June, Haney became the undisputed champion at 135-pounds with a dominant twelve round unanimous...
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall: Stats & Stakes
If you build it, they will come. In the context of women’s boxing, it’s not a reference to ghosts playing out their yesterday’s in an Iowa cornfield. The wide appeal of the women’s game has been inconsistent over the years. There have been individuals who gained acclaim and some pockets of popularity in various parts of the world but the feeling of genuine major fights hasn’t always been there.
Boxing Scene
Gary Antonio Russell: I’m Looking To Go In There And Hurt Emmanuel Rodriguez
NEW YORK – Gary Antonio Russell didn’t even have 10 seconds to start executing his game plan the first time he met Emmanuel Rodriguez in the center of a boxing ring. An accidental clash of heads ended that scheduled 12-round bantamweight bout almost as soon as it began 14 months ago in Carson, California. Rodriguez came away from that collision with a cut that prevented him from continuing.
worldboxingnews.net
‘Deontay Wilder’s power similar to Lamon Brewster, Samuel Peter’
Robert Helenius claims Deontay Wilder will punch similarly to two former heavyweight champions, Lamon Brewster and Samuel Peter. Helenius battles Wilder in the main event this Saturday night on the back of two wins over Adam Kownacki. Fans will pack the Barclays Center in New York for the clash as...
Boxing Scene
Ginny Fuchs, April Hunter, Shannon Ryan Get Wins on Shields-Marshall Card
US Olympian Ginny Fuchs made it 2-0 as a pro with a six-round shutout against Gemma Ruegg at super-flyweight on the Shields-Marshall undercard in London. Fuchs was too fast for Ruegg, who was brave but never really knocked the American out of her stride. Fuchs was happy to pick off...
worldboxingnews.net
Haney vs Kambosos: Undercard results from Melbourne
World Boxing News provides live results as undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr. again. Haney vs Kambosos 2 is broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m PT. Haney vs Kambosos – Results. Jason Moloney produced a workmanlike shift to...
Boxing Scene
De La Hoya on Paul-Silva: That's a Good Fight - Paul Will Knock Him Out
Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya is starting to become a big fan of Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul (5-0, 4 KOs). Paul will take part in his sixth pro boxing fight on October 29th, when he faces MMA legend Anderson Silva in the main event of a Showtime Pay-Per-View card.
Comments / 0