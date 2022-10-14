ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Sports

Deontay Wilder floors Robert Helenius in first round

In his return to the ring, Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round of their FOX pay-per-view heavyweight matchup on Saturday night. It wasn't a long or productive night for Wilder, who mostly circled the ring before landing an explosive right on Helenius that floored the Swedish heavyweight at the 2:51 mark of the first round.
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Pros react after Deontay Wilder brutally KO’s Robert Helenius

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder returned to the squared circle against Robert Helenius this evening in New York. Wilder (43-2-1, 41 KO’s) was competing for the first time since suffering a knockout loss in his trilogy bout with Tyson Fury twelve months ago. Prior to his two losses to ‘The Gypsy King‘, ‘The Bronze Bomber’ had put together a forty-three-fight unbeaten streak.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Deontay Wilder vs Robert Helenius live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend

Deontay Wilder will return to the ring this weekend after a 12-month absence, as the former world heavyweight champion takes on Robert Helenius.Wilder’s last outing saw the American (42-1-1, 41 knockouts) stopped by Tyson Fury for the second fight in a row, as the pair’s dramatic trilogy came to a thrilling conclusion in Las Vegas.Wilder, 36, failed to regain the WBC title with that second straight loss to the Briton, who dethroned the “Bronze Bomber” in their second fight after a controversial split draw in their initial meeting.Follow Shields vs Marshall LIVE!Helenius, 38, last competed on the undercard of Fury...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Destroys Robert Helenius With Vicious Knockout in One

NEW YORK – Deontay Wilder delivered another unforgettable knockout Saturday night at Barclays Center. The former WBC heavyweight champion knocked Robert Helenius unconscious with one of his trademark right hands late in the first round of his comeback bout from his own devastating defeat to Tyson Fury 53 weeks earlier in Las Vegas. Helenius rushed forward, face-first, as Wilder backed toward a neutral corner and paid the ultimate price, as Wilder drilled him with a right hand that knocked Helenius flat on his back.
BROOKLYN, NY
MMAmania.com

Wilder vs Helenius official weigh-in video stream, live results

Former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will collide with top-ranked division bruiser Robert Helenius in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator this Sat. night (Oct. 15, 2022) atop the FOX Sports Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) pay-per-view (PPV) card live from inside Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Watch “The Bronze Bomber”...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Anthony Dirrell: Plant Is Just Not Cordial, Respectful; I Still Don’t Like The Motherf------!

NEW YORK – Anthony Dirrell explained Wednesday why he intensely dislikes Caleb Plant. Dirrell respects Plant, just like he appreciates any boxer who risks his life in the ring. Plant’s persona away from the ring always annoyed Dirrell, though, which is why the former WBC super middleweight champion hasn’t been shy about admonishing Plant for what Dirrell considers an off-putting disposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Wilder vs Helenius: Undercard results from Barclays Center

World Boxing News provides live results as boxing superstar and former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fights Robert Helenius. The two power punchers promise fireworks when they meet in a WBC heavyweight title eliminator headlining a FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View this Saturday, October 15, from Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Wilder...
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Deontay Wilder Weighs In 23-Plus Pounds Lighter For Helenius Than For 3rd Fury Fight

Deontay Wilder felt “a little sluggish, a little heavy” when he came in at a career-high 238 pounds for his third fight against Tyson Fury. The former WBC heavyweight champion made an adjustment accordingly during his recently completed camp to make sure he’ll feel as close to his old self as possible when he boxes Robert Helenius on Saturday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The 6-foot-7 Wilder stepped on the New York State Athletic Commission’s scale Friday morning at 214½ pounds, 23½ pounds lighter than what he weighed the day before Fury knocked him out in the 11th round of their third championship match last October 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
BROOKLYN, NY
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney, George Kambosos Make Weight, Exchange Shoves Ahead Of Championship Rematch

George Kambosos Jr. declined to go the deception and Art of War route this time around at the scales. The former lineal and unified lightweight titlist only needed one try to come within the divisional limit for his repeat showdown with Devin Haney. Kambosos appeared in peak condition as he weighed a ripped and lean 134.04 pounds, while Las Vegas’ Haney arrived at a shredded 134.81 pounds in defense of the undisputed lightweight championship.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Kambosos: Haney is a Top Five Pound-For-Pound Fighter, I Will Be Back

Melbourne, Australia - Former unified champ George Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) offered no excuses for one-sided twelve round decision loss to WBC, IBF, WBA and WBO lightweight world champion Devin Haney (29-0, 15 KOs). Back in June, Haney became the undisputed champion at 135-pounds with a dominant twelve round unanimous...
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Claressa Shields-Savannah Marshall: Stats & Stakes

If you build it, they will come. In the context of women’s boxing, it’s not a reference to ghosts playing out their yesterday’s in an Iowa cornfield. The wide appeal of the women’s game has been inconsistent over the years. There have been individuals who gained acclaim and some pockets of popularity in various parts of the world but the feeling of genuine major fights hasn’t always been there.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Gary Antonio Russell: I’m Looking To Go In There And Hurt Emmanuel Rodriguez

NEW YORK – Gary Antonio Russell didn’t even have 10 seconds to start executing his game plan the first time he met Emmanuel Rodriguez in the center of a boxing ring. An accidental clash of heads ended that scheduled 12-round bantamweight bout almost as soon as it began 14 months ago in Carson, California. Rodriguez came away from that collision with a cut that prevented him from continuing.
COMBAT SPORTS
worldboxingnews.net

Haney vs Kambosos: Undercard results from Melbourne

World Boxing News provides live results as undisputed lightweight world champion Devin Haney faces George Kambosos Jr. again. Haney vs Kambosos 2 is broadcast live on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m PT. Haney vs Kambosos – Results. Jason Moloney produced a workmanlike shift to...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy