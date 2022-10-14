ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

Northford man, 40, killed in North Branford crash, police say

NORTH BRANFORD — A Northford man was killed on a crash Saturday morning in North Branford, police said. Officers responded to Forest Road, also known as Route 22, near Gulf Brook Drive for a reported serious crash around 8:46 a.m., finding three vehicles had been involved, officials said on Facebook.
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
recordpatriot.com

Hamden firefighters fight blaze at old Hamden Middle School

HAMDEN — A fire broke out in the old Hamden Middle School Sunday, according to officials. In a Twitter post, the Hamden Fire Department said firefighters responded to the abandoned building at 560 Newhall St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. after smoke was reported billowing out of the structure's fifth floor.
HAMDEN, CT
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials: Capital projects on track despite city's difficulties

WEST HAVEN — City officials believe that, despite concerns over West Haven's finances, that significant construction projects will happen on schedule. Earlier this year, the independent auditing firm conducting the city's annual audit abruptly dropped West Haven as a client shortly after the release of a forensic audit report that concluded federal pandemic funding was mismanaged and the city was not exercising proper financial oversight.
WEST HAVEN, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy