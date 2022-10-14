ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Marshall baseball head coach has been ‘relieved of his duties’

By Cassidy Wood
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16qaFG_0iYK6Q0c00

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) –  Longtime Marshall University baseball head coach Jeff Waggoner has been relieved of his duties, ending his time with the school.

“We thank Coach Waggoner for his years of service,” said Christian Spears, Marshall’s Director of Athletics. “The future of Marshall baseball and the experience of our student-athletes, as well as the completion of our new baseball stadium, will continue to be our top priority.

“We’re excited to begin a national search.”

Waggoner exits as the program leader in games coached with 820. He finishes with a record of 339-478-3.

Waggoner was hired as Marshall’s baseball coach on Aug. 18, 2006.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 1-13, 2022

OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 1, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., OCTOBER 13, 2022, (13 DAYS); AT LEAST 103 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, AND MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Nature hike for homeschooled students in Huntington, WV

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Huntington Zoo and Aquarium and the Reptile House and Rescue hosted a guided nature hike for homeschooled students on Thursday at Ritter Park in Huntington. The Huntington Zoo and the Reptile House have weekly events like this every Tuesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m. The owner of the Huntington Zoo […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

BIGGEST DRUG ROUNDUP IN LAWRENCE COUNTY HISTORY LAST NIGHT?

OCTOBER 14, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. The Louisa Police Department, along with the Lawrence County Sheriff Office, has carried out and conducted what appears to be one of the largest, if not THE largest drug raid/drug warrants takedown in terms of the number suspects arrested, in Lawrence County history during the overnight hours.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
PhillyBite

The Best Hot Dog Spots in West Virginia

- Hot dogs are a staple of the state, and there are plenty of excellent spots to eat them. This article will look at Hillbilly Hotdogs in Lesage, Bob's Hotdogs in Belington, and Dave's Famous T&L Hotdogs in Grafton. Listed below are a few of our Staff-Picks for "Best West Virginia Hot Dogs."
BELINGTON, WV
Portsmouth Daily Times

Grand Jury returns 26 indictments

Shane A. Tieman, Scioto County Prosecutor announced today that the September term of the Scioto County Grand Jury met on October 7 and returned 26 __Public Indictments. The Defendants Indicted are charged as follows:. PAUL BLEVINS, 47. Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on:. 2 Counts Failure to Appear. ANTWAN DEMAR...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

KCSO: Missing teenager located

UPDATE (9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12): KCSO says Tanner Ramsey has been located. ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are asking the public’s help in finding a missing teenager last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. Deputies say 15-year-old Tanner Ramsey was last seen at the high school. They […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Black Walnut Festival kicks off in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The 68th annual Black Walnut Festival kicked off this week in Roane County. The annual fall fest has a little bit of everything for everyone – from food vendors to craft shows and even rock climbing.  13 News talked with local residents to find out their favorite part of the […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘2022 Best Bow Christmas Contest’ underway in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — First Lady Cathy Justice is encouraging West Virginians that are 19 years and older to create a Christmas-themed bow that will be hung on the “bow tree.” According to a press release from First Lady Cathy Justice, the bows will be unveiled at Joyful Night on Dec. 3, alongside ornaments made […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

1 taken to hospital after motorcycle crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—One person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a motorcycle on Saturday. Kanawha County dispatchers say that the 35th St. bridge in Charleston is closed while crews clear the scene. The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

46K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy