2022 Wisconsin Book Festival underway in Madison

MADISON, Wis. — The 2022 Wisconsin Book Festival kicked off Thursday in Madison.

The vast majority of the event is being held at the Central Library downtown.

It runs through the weekend and will feature dozens of events, numerous guest speakers and appearances by authors from Wisconsin and beyond.

This year is the first time the event has been held in person since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

