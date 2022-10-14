Report: North Korea fires ballistic missile toward Sea of Japan

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan early on Friday, the South Korean news agency Yonhap reported, citing Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The South Korean military leadership provided no other details initially.

North Korea last tested a pair of long-range strategic cruise missiles on Wednesday, according to state news agency KCNA. The missiles were fired from the west coast and flew for almost three hours.

Nuclear-armed North Korea has conducted a string of missile tests during the past two weeks.

U.N. resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range, some of which are capable of carrying a nuclear warhead.

