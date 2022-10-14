Read full article on original website
Related
an17.com
STPSO investigates fatal crash
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash which occurred Saturday (October 15) evening near Folsom. Shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, a man driving a Utility Terrain Vehicles (side-by-side) was struck by a 2500 Dodge pickup truck on Willie Road (formerly Hwy 1077) near the intersection of Richards Road.
WDAM-TV
Single-vehicle crash kills 1 in Perry County
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Neely resident was killed Saturday morning in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 98 in Perry County. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said a 2020 Jeep Gladiator driven by Darby Ledet was traveling east on U.S. 98 when it left the roadway. The vehicle struck a light pole after leaving the road and began to rollover.
NOLA.com
Folsom man dies in fatal wreck, St. Tammany officials release his identity
A Folsom resident died Saturday in a crash along Willie Road, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, which released the man’s identity on Sunday. Frederick Wichers, 65, died Saturday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving along Willie Road, near Richards Road, was struck by a truck, the coroner’s office reported in a news release. The release did not provide additional details.
WLOX
Two teens found dead on Hwy 613 in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Two teens have been found dead along Highway 613 between Agricola and Hurley on Sunday night. According to Jackson County Coroner Bruce Lynd, the teens were involved in a single-car accident. Their identities are currently being withheld pending the notification of kin. This investigation is...
Picayune Item
Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
UTV driver killed in St. Tammany crash
Emergency crews airlifted the side-by-side’s driver to an area hospital where he later died. Deputies say the crash remains under investigation.
WLOX
Victim identified following fatal Gautier shooting
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens has been identified as the victim of a shooting in Gautier after being found dead on Thursday. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
wbrz.com
Westbound lanes of I-12 stopped from Livingston to Albany due to car accident
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Westbound traffic on I-12 is backed up nearly nine miles, from Livingston to Albany, Sunday afternoon. According to DOTD, the accident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. Sunday past Holden. No information about the accident has been released and no injuries have been reported.
Police: Teens arrested for shooting into house after party shut down
Two teens will face charges after they reportedly shot into a Mississippi house after the party they were attending was shut down. Maj. Marc Ogden with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department said the incident was called in on Oct. 8 just before midnight at a home on Pear Tree Lane in the Covered Bridge subdivision.
WLOX
Gautier PD searching for Parkdale Drive murder suspect
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier PD is on the lookout for 20-year-old Adrian McCrimmon, who is wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Zachieous Stephens. Stephens was found on the property of a vacant house on Parkdale Drive around 4 p.m. Thursday after a neighbor of the home called police to report a possible death.
wbrz.com
Passenger train crashes into 18-wheeler in Amite; train engineer injured
AMITE - An Amtrak passenger train headed to New Orleans crashed into a gravel-hauling 18-wheeler Friday afternoon. The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office told WWL-TV the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road off U.S. Hwy 51 in Amite. One train engineer was reportedly taken to the hospital, and...
L'Observateur
I-12 Eastbound [Ramps at I-55 Interchange], Tangipahoa Parish — Roadwork (Road Construction) H.012457
I-12 Eastbound [Ramps at I-55 Interchange], Tangipahoa Parish — Roadwork (Road Construction) H.012457. On Monday, October 17, 2022 and on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, there will be nightly right lane closures on I-12 Eastbound at the I-55 Interchange (approximately between MM 38 to MM 39). These closures will be...
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old killed in apparent shootout outside Bogalusa homecoming football game
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old boy was killed in an apparent shootout just outside the Bogalusa High homecoming football game Friday night. The Bogalusa Police Department told WWL-TV they responded to the shooting just outside the stadium during the fourth quarter. Officers found 18 to 20 fired rounds at the scene.
WLOX
Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are coming to light in regards to the Tuesday night County Kwik Stop murder in Saucier. Just after 6 p.m., a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported to the gas station after being informed by dispatch that a murder had taken place at the store. The deputy arrived to the scene to find Jeneation Lewis, 36, dead due to two gunshot wounds to the head. A shell casing was also found near the crime scene.
WDSU
Crimestoppers postpones news conference on LaPlace 19-year-old killed
Crimestoppers has postponed a news conference that was scheduled Friday to provide an update on the case of a shooting that killed a 19-year-old. Yasmin Halum was found Sunday shot in the 1400 block of Van Arpel Drive. Reports say deputies found Halum lying unresponsive on the driveway of a...
NOLA.com
Man shot dead in vehicle on Franklin Avenue, New Orleans police say
A man was shot and killed in a vehicle at Franklin Avenue and North Roman streets, New Orleans police said Saturday. Officers said they were summoned to a report of gunfire Friday at 4:12 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds. Medics declared him dead at the scene.
WLOX
Gulfport man arrested in murder at gas station off Hwy 53
HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Gulfport man has been arrested after Tuesday’s second murder. John William Anderson, 47, is being charged with murder after a shooting at the Country Kwik Stop on the corner of Highway 53 and County Farm Road, Harrison County Troy Peterson confirms. Harrison County...
WDAM-TV
Marion County sheriff warns of phone scam
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County Sheriff Berkley Hall is asking residents to be wary of a phone scam that has been reported to his office. Hall says that residents are receiving calls from (601) 746-4006, alleging that the caller is with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office and advising intended victims that they have warrants that need to immediately be resolved.
WLOX
Man found dead on property outside of Gautier residence
GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - Gautier Police Department is currently investigating the death of a man in south Gautier. According to Chief David Bever, a neighbor called police about a possible death. He notes it is an apparent shooting death. The man, who’s identity is yet to be released, was found on a property outside of a home on Parkdale Drive in Gautier around 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
WLOX
Saucier man killed uncle after fighting over bicycle, officials say
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - After further investigation, an argument over a bicycle is what led to the murder of 57-year-old Charles Reuben Bullock in Saucier. Harrison County Sheriff’s Office first received a call from a witness about a fight between Bullock and his nephew, Timothy Bullock Jr. While deputies were making their way to the scene, a second call was made by the witness to inform officers that Timothy had shot Charles with a shotgun and gone home, which was nearby.
Comments / 2