Our staff recently attended a color class in our salon. The master educator worked with our stylists who utilized the mannequins we purchased for this purpose. We had great feedback from our stylists who reported learning new techniques and processes, and all agreed it was the best class yet. We care about out staff, and staying on top of the latest trends. In our salon this month we are having a cutting class by another top educator. We do such things because we care about being the best.

VAIL, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO