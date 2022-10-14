Read full article on original website
David Fosca
3d ago
Inflation according to private economists is currently 15% to 20%, by the end of year possibly close to 30% for food. Destructive deliberate energy policies and quantitive easing accelerated inflation the central banksters at the federal reserve system printing trillions in paper money and buying bonds are deliberately designed to engineer inflation. A dollar that has lost 99% of it's purchasing power, a heavy income tax relative to wages adds to the economic hardship on the average person. People a global depression may happen by design.
clark
2d ago
Costs of everything is going up so this does not even hit the break even point. Democrats and their supporters are so clueless about their disasterous policies, I am a little bit happy to see them suffer.
thevailvoice.com
Caring About Hair And More
Our staff recently attended a color class in our salon. The master educator worked with our stylists who utilized the mannequins we purchased for this purpose. We had great feedback from our stylists who reported learning new techniques and processes, and all agreed it was the best class yet. We care about out staff, and staying on top of the latest trends. In our salon this month we are having a cutting class by another top educator. We do such things because we care about being the best.
kjzz.org
Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase
Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
thevailvoice.com
The Eiffel Tower of Vail
Unraveling the Mystery Behind This Puzzling Pinnacle. On nearing the Colossal Cave road turnoff by way of Interstate 10, your eyes may be drawn to an innocuous looking metal spire that looms high above the prickly pear and sandy soil of Vail. When I first moved to our city in...
TEP's $5 tree program gains momentum after pandemic
TEP’s Trees for You program helps Tucsonans save money, save energy, and save the earth. Any TEP customer can go onto their website and order three trees for $5 each.
thevailvoice.com
Ward 4 Update for October 2022
As the weather starts to cool down and fall begins, one of my family’s favorite things to do is to get moving, especially outside and into nature. We are lucky to have world class recreational amenities throughout the Tucson region. If you are looking for new adventures visit www.visittucson.org/things-to-do/outdoors/
Dealership leaves veteran paying for vehicle never received
A disabled veteran in Tucson has been paying $422 a month sine May for a van that she never received. Another veteran has spent thousands repairing a vehicle and was never reimbursed as promised.
KOLD-TV
Pima County dilemma: It can’t find enough Republican poll workers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Under state statute, at every vote center, the county must have an equal number Republicans and Democrats as election judges. The problem is, the Republicans just are not signing up to be poll workers like they did in the past so many of the 129 vote centers are short.
Prop 309 would add requirements when casting your vote
Proposition 309 would add requirements when casting a mail-in or in-person ballot. The proposition is on November's 2022 General Election Ballot.
KOLD-TV
Tucson to implement new approach to cleaning streets, providing help to homeless people
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is one step closer to implementing a new way for residents to report homeless camps. It’s the newest way the city is trying to both clean up the streets and provide services to people living on them. City officials...
Korean corn dogs debut in Tucson
Two Hands Corn Dogs is bringing Tucsonans a different take on a food commonly associated with carnivals and school lunches.
biztucson.com
A Northern Welcome
Visit Tucson Annual Meeting Highlights New Travel Between Tucson, Canada. At Visit Tucson’s first in-person annual meeting since the pandemic, reflections on the past few years set the stage for encouraging developments ahead. Local business leaders filled the Copper Ballroom at Tucson Convention Center this summer for breakfast and...
biztucson.com
Bigger, Better El Tour de Tucson
As the Banner-University Medicine El Tour de Tucson prepares for its 39th year, it’s even more noteworthy to consider its charitable impact: more than $100 million raised for local and international charity organizations since 1983. It’s a crowning achievement for a signature event that draws over 7,000 cyclists to...
SignalsAZ
ADOT Hosts Meeting in Tucson About Statewide Network of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will host a public open house on Oct. 19 in Tucson to share the details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona using new federal funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. The meeting will be the first in a series of public meetings throughout the state to share details of the initial plan implementation and seek public input on which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the ADOT EV network.
Fronteras Desk
Tucson activists canvas for for Prop. 308 as early voting begins
Early voting began Wednesday in Arizona. Undocumented students and advocates in Tucson marked the day with a canvassing campaign for Proposition 308. The measure would give all students who graduate from an Arizona high school and live in the state for at least two years access to in-state tuition, regardless of immigration status.
KOLD-TV
New homeless camp reporting system
Some Tucson veterans forced to wait months for care at VA Hospital. Tucson women join forces for Tucson's first 50 Over 50 Experience. NOON NOTEBOOK: Felicia’s Best! Personal Assisting.
azpm.org
The Buzz: Gun violence in Tucson
Flowers, candles and letters lay in front of the Harshbarger building sign following the murder of Professor Thomas Meixner on Wed. Oct. 5, 2022 at the University of Arizona. Meixner was killed by a former student on campus. The Buzz for October 14, 2022. Your browser does not support the...
AZFamily
$1,150 reward offered after research bobcat illegally killed in Tucson, wildlife official say
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the person (or people) responsible for killing a bobcat that was being used for a research project. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bobcat was killed on the morning of...
KOLD-TV
Don’t fall for these scams plaguing Tucsonans
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Text, email, and phone scams continue to plague Tucsonans sometimes costing them thousands of dollars. We get answers on how to spot scams and what to do next, as we investigate how often these hoaxes get the better of people. Oro Valley Police say...
Pima County's Emergency Eviction Legal Services program wins award
The Pima County Emergency Eviction Legal Services team helps people facing eviction and provide other services like rent assistance.
