AZFamily
$1,150 reward offered after research bobcat illegally killed in Tucson, wildlife official say
TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona wildlife officials are asking for the public’s help in finding the person (or people) responsible for killing a bobcat that was being used for a research project. According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the bobcat was killed on the morning of...
KOLD-TV
Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
SignalsAZ
ADOT Hosts Meeting in Tucson About Statewide Network of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations
The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will host a public open house on Oct. 19 in Tucson to share the details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona using new federal funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. The meeting will be the first in a series of public meetings throughout the state to share details of the initial plan implementation and seek public input on which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the ADOT EV network.
Police: Man shot Friday at Estevan Park
Tucson police responded to a shooting at Estevan Park Friday. Police say the incident happened just before 10 a.m.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
AZFamily
Father of suspected University of Arizona shooter said he was a ‘ticking time bomb’
Traffic pole falls on worker trying to install it, killing him in Buckeye. A tragic accident in Buckeye when a traffic signal pole fell on the man who was trying to install it, killing him. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A Phoenix man well-known in the street racing scene was...
Dealership leaves veteran paying for vehicle never received
A disabled veteran in Tucson has been paying $422 a month sine May for a van that she never received. Another veteran has spent thousands repairing a vehicle and was never reimbursed as promised.
Tucson woman arrested after leaving migrants in trunk for hours
Court documents say the migrants were left in the trunk for more than four hours while Valdez-Velasquez slept in a hotel.
KOLD-TV
Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Tucson recycling on Thursday. Oct. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze happened at SA Recycling, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3:07 p.m. According to TFD, the first engine was on the scene...
'It's been a lifetime struggle for us': Father of UArizona shooting suspect says he has history of violence, mental illness
TUCSON, Ariz. — The father of the man accused of killing a University of Arizona professor said he tried to get his son help for most of his life. Murad Dervish is accused of shooting and killing professor Thomas Meixner last week. According to court records, Dervish had been...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in connection with a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13. Pima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnny Rogers, 51, who is charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say they were called around midnight on Thursday to the 8400...
KOLD-TV
Authorities investigate homicide near Three Points
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13. Authorities say they were called around midnight to an area near West Ajo Way and South Fuller Road. Deputies said later on Thursday that details were limited, but...
Police look for suspects who robbed Oro Valley Ulta
Oro Valley police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $850 in fragrance goods from a makeup shop.
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
biztucson.com
A Northern Welcome
Visit Tucson Annual Meeting Highlights New Travel Between Tucson, Canada. At Visit Tucson’s first in-person annual meeting since the pandemic, reflections on the past few years set the stage for encouraging developments ahead. Local business leaders filled the Copper Ballroom at Tucson Convention Center this summer for breakfast and...
2 Persons Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Marana (Marana, AZ)
According to the Marana Police Department, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Tuesday morning in Marana. Authorities confirmed that 2 people were injured as a [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KOLD-TV
Tucson to implement new approach to cleaning streets, providing help to homeless people
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson is one step closer to implementing a new way for residents to report homeless camps. It’s the newest way the city is trying to both clean up the streets and provide services to people living on them. City officials...
Manhunt leads to arrest of Suspects in Pinal County
Manhunt leads to arrest of Suspects in Pinal County. Thursday morning (10/13) around 8:00am, the Pinal County Sheriff's office was able to successfully take wanted burglary suspects Phillip Rice and Michael Anthony into custody.
KOLD-TV
Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
Comments / 3