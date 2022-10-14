ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

KOLD-TV

Reward offered in illegal killing of research project bobcat

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Game and Fish Department Operation Game Thief program is offering a reward of up to $1,150 for information leading to an arrest in the recent illegal killing of a radio collared bobcat that was part of the Bobcats in Tucson research project.
SignalsAZ

ADOT Hosts Meeting in Tucson About Statewide Network of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) will host a public open house on Oct. 19 in Tucson to share the details of its plan to develop a network of electric vehicle fast charging stations along interstate highways in Arizona using new federal funding through the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. The meeting will be the first in a series of public meetings throughout the state to share details of the initial plan implementation and seek public input on which additional highways throughout the state should be added to the ADOT EV network.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man injured in shooting near Estevan Park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was injured in a shooting near Estevan Park Friday, Oct. 14, police said. The shooting was reported to police shortly before 10 a.m. Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound near the park at 1001 N. Main Avenue, just south of West Speedway Boulevard.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Missing Oracle man found safe; vehicle was found in Vail

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing Oracle man was found safe on Friday, Oct. 14, according to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The news came shortly after it was learned that the vehicle belonging to David Vidrine had been found in Vail. A Silver Alert for Vidrine...
KOLD-TV

Crews battle fire at Tucson recycling center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews battled a two-alarm fire at a Tucson recycling on Thursday. Oct. 13. The Tucson Fire Department said the blaze happened at SA Recycling, located near Miracle Mile and Interstate 10, around 3:07 p.m. According to TFD, the first engine was on the scene...
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Man charged, victim identified in homicide near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges in connection with a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13. Pima County sheriff’s deputies arrested Johnny Rogers, 51, who is charged with second-degree murder. Authorities say they were called around midnight on Thursday to the 8400...
KOLD-TV

Authorities investigate homicide near Three Points

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County sheriff’s deputies responded to a homicide near Three Points early Thursday, Oct. 13. Authorities say they were called around midnight to an area near West Ajo Way and South Fuller Road. Deputies said later on Thursday that details were limited, but...
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
biztucson.com

A Northern Welcome

Visit Tucson Annual Meeting Highlights New Travel Between Tucson, Canada. At Visit Tucson’s first in-person annual meeting since the pandemic, reflections on the past few years set the stage for encouraging developments ahead. Local business leaders filled the Copper Ballroom at Tucson Convention Center this summer for breakfast and...
KOLD-TV

Fire closes beloved Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Teresa’s Mosaic Café will be closed for the foreseeable future after a fire damaged the building late Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to Tucson the Tucson Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the restaurant shortly before 11 p.m. Firefighters said they arrived to...
