Cravory Cookies among local vendors inside Petco Park preparing for NLDS

SAN DIEGO — The Padres take on the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday and Saturday at Petco Park, and local vendors inside are preparing.

“I’m expecting a call mid-game that we need to bring more cookies up, so it’s over 3,000 cookies,” said Collin Smith, owner of Cravory Cookies .

Inside Petco Park, fans can enjoy over 17 food local vendors and seven local beverage vendors .

Some of the food vendors include: Board in Brew, Pizza Port, Gaglione Brothers and Hodad’s and Cravory Cookies, to name a few.

Smith says he is expecting to sell double than a regular season game and is excited to share his cookies with fans.

“I’m excited for the experience, this is one of a kind for the fans, and what makes you feel at home other than a cookie,” Smith said.

Fans will be able to order food right to their seat with the MLB app, which Smith says Cravory Cookies will be offering half-a-dozen of their best sellers.

“If you’re in your seat during the game and you don’t want to leave because the Padres are winning of course, you can order a half-dozen gift box right to your doorstep,” Smith said.

Cravory Cookies has two other locations: one in Point Loma, the other in College Area.

