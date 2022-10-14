ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

WJCL

Umbrella needed today and latest track for Tropical Storm Karl

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Umbrella will be needed at times today. There will be scattered showers or thunderstorms after 3 pm. The best chance for rain will be after sunset with downpours are possible. Models are showing some areas picking up near one inch or rain. Lots of clouds are in...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV-TV

Where’s Bunny Ware, North GA Mountains Edition!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, Bunny Ware comes to us from North Georgia where all of the fantastic fall festivities are underway! With fall being in full swing up in North Georgia, these fun events are only a day trip away and worth the adventure!. Bunny visited our...
SAVANNAH, GA
Kingsport Times-News

Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots

ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

The winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. — The finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business of the ground.
SAVANNAH, GA
Rachelle Wright

3 ways TyBEE Happy in Georgia

Tybee Island has an easy way - a real island time feel that will have you content to lay on the beach, swim in the surf and walk along the shores. Soak up the relaxation and calm. We used Tybee Island Vacation Rentals and were very pleased with our accommodations and their customer service. Vacations rentals are everywhere on Tybee Island - offering a wide variety of affordability and features that are important to you.
TYBEE ISLAND, GA
wtoc.com

Crash causes two hour delay on I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were injured following a crash Sunday, Georgia State Patrol says. The crash happened on Northbound I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth around 5:25 p.m. According to officials, a Toyota Highlander pulling a trailer was traveling north in the middle lane of Interstate 95 northbound...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
cohaitungchi.com

31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples

Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Savannah’s economy continues slow growth

Growth in the Savannah metro economy remains positive but has slowed through the first half of the year, according to Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor. “In general, the forward momentum of the regional economy continued through the second quarter of 2022, but at a slower pace,” said Michael Toma, Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway professor of economics.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WSAV News 3

Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Hardeeville Festival on Main happening this weekend

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The City of Hardeeville preparing for the biggest public event of the year, and lot of fun for the whole family. The third annual Festival on Main starts Friday night. It includes live music, rides, food games and more. Admission is free for this family-oriented event. The Friday night (5-10 p.m.) […]
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
PORT ROYAL, SC

