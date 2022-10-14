Read full article on original website
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
WJCL
Record cold may reach the Southeast this week, how far temperatures drop
A strong cold front is set to sweep across the Southeast from Monday night into Tuesday morning. Behind the front a December-like chill will send temperatures plunging. By Wednesday and Thursday low temperatures will likely drop to the upper 30s to low 40s. The current forecast for Savannah is a...
WJCL
Suntastic weekend ahead, big temperature swing looming for next week
The forecast looks perfect this weekend if you like sunshine, low humidity, cool mornings, and mild/warm afternoons. High temperatures will top out in the low 80s on Saturday, and low to mid 80s Sunday. If you have outdoor plans make sure to grab sunglasses and suncreen. One of the biggest...
WJCL
Umbrella needed today and latest track for Tropical Storm Karl
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- Umbrella will be needed at times today. There will be scattered showers or thunderstorms after 3 pm. The best chance for rain will be after sunset with downpours are possible. Models are showing some areas picking up near one inch or rain. Lots of clouds are in...
WJCL
Tropical Storm Karl forms: The latest look at its path and timing
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The 11th named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season formed on Tuesday. Tropical Storm Karl is located in the southern Gulf of Mexico near the Bay of Campeche. The forecast track for Karl takes the storm slowly to the south Thursday and Friday. Karl should reach...
WSAV-TV
Where’s Bunny Ware, North GA Mountains Edition!
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – This week, Bunny Ware comes to us from North Georgia where all of the fantastic fall festivities are underway! With fall being in full swing up in North Georgia, these fun events are only a day trip away and worth the adventure!. Bunny visited our...
Kingsport Times-News
Here are five of the South’s most photogenic spots
ATLANTA — After what feels like years in quarantine, many people are looking to take back their social lives — one road trip at a time. For those that live in the South, here are five great locations that are perfect for your next romantic getaway — and for snapping some stunning pics.
WJCL
The winners of 'BizPitch Savannah' have been announced
SAVANNAH, Ga. — The finalists have been named for Savannah SCORE’s “BizPitch Savannah™ 2022” competition. The Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition will award a cash prize and free professional services with a value of more than $10,000 to the winner. The goal is to help get them get their business of the ground.
3 ways TyBEE Happy in Georgia
Tybee Island has an easy way - a real island time feel that will have you content to lay on the beach, swim in the surf and walk along the shores. Soak up the relaxation and calm. We used Tybee Island Vacation Rentals and were very pleased with our accommodations and their customer service. Vacations rentals are everywhere on Tybee Island - offering a wide variety of affordability and features that are important to you.
wtoc.com
Crash causes two hour delay on I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Two people were injured following a crash Sunday, Georgia State Patrol says. The crash happened on Northbound I-95 at HWY-21 near Port Wentworth around 5:25 p.m. According to officials, a Toyota Highlander pulling a trailer was traveling north in the middle lane of Interstate 95 northbound...
WJCL
SpaceX Dragon spacecraft spotted over Georgia, South Carolina sky as it reenters atmosphere
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: SpaceX Dragon as seen from Savannah. The SpaceX Dragon reentered Earth's atmosphere Friday afternoon, visible in the skies above Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry as it made its way to splash down in Jacksonville, Fla. The ship landed around 4:50 p.m. A sonic boom could...
cohaitungchi.com
31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples
Nicknamed the ‘hostess city of the South,’ this is one Dixie city that rolls out the red carpet for couples. You are reading: Things to do for couples in savannah ga | 31 Unforgettable Romantic Things to Do in Savannah for Couples. Hauntingly stunning architecture, breathtaking coastal landscapes,...
Savannah’s economy continues slow growth
Growth in the Savannah metro economy remains positive but has slowed through the first half of the year, according to Georgia Southern University’s latest Economic Monitor. “In general, the forward momentum of the regional economy continued through the second quarter of 2022, but at a slower pace,” said Michael Toma, Georgia Southern’s Fuller E. Callaway professor of economics.
wtoc.com
Thousands gathering at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A busy day 2 at the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival with thousands gathering in Richmond Hill. Singer Deana Carter and headliner John Michael Montgomery drew thousands on day 2 of the Great Ogeechee Seafood Festival. “I got to see my future husband John Michael Montgomery,” Attendee...
wtoc.com
Local restaurant prepares for big weekend at Ogeechee Seafood Festival
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ogeechee Seafood is three days of food, entertainment and nonstop fun. While getting ready for this weekend is no easy task one local restaurant owner we spoke with says it’s always more than worth it. For Bubba’s Bistro owner Mark Thomas, the Ogeechee...
Friday night shooting in Savannah leaves 1 man injured
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place overnight in Savannah. According to police, officers responded to the scene of a shooting at W 57th and Boyd Street. One male victim was shot in the back but sustained non-life-threatening injuries. This is an ongoing investigation.
Hardeeville’s Festival on Main brings food, fun, and games to the community
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — Hardeeville’s Festival on Main returned to the center stage in Jasper County this weekend. Today is day two of Hardeeville’s third annual Festival on Main, an event featuring family, fun games, and food for all ages. If you like good food, vendors, carnival rides and live music, Hardeeville’s Festival on Main […]
Hardeeville Festival on Main happening this weekend
HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) — The City of Hardeeville preparing for the biggest public event of the year, and lot of fun for the whole family. The third annual Festival on Main starts Friday night. It includes live music, rides, food games and more. Admission is free for this family-oriented event. The Friday night (5-10 p.m.) […]
WJCL
'It breaks my heart': Memorial forms outside home where Quinton Simon was last seen alive
SAVANNAH, Ga. — There's a growing memorial outside the Savannah home where 20-month-old Quinton Simon was last seen alive. The toddler was reported missing by his mother last Wednesday. She's now listed as the prime suspect in his disappearance and presumed death. "I saw on Facebook about the little...
Crews respond to sewage spill at Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — City of Savannah crews are responding to a sewage spill at a Savannah home on Wednesday afternoon. The estimated 5,280-gallon-spill happened at 1356 Lavon Avenue and flowed into Hayners Creek. Which resulted from a surcharged wet well caused by work on Chatham County’s force main along Sallie Mood Drive, the city […]
Port Royal Police recover body from retention pond
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Port Royal Police Department recovered a body from a retention pond Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers responded to a call regarding a deceased person floating in a retention pond near Madrid Ave. Police found the adult male floating in the water and, with assistance from the fire department, recovered […]
